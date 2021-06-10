Gewinner der CMT Awards 2021

Am Mittwochabend (Ortszeit Nashville/TN) wurden in der von Kelsea Ballerini und Kane Brown moderierten Show die diesjährigen CMT Awards verliehen. Hierbei wurden nicht nur die Künstler, sondern auch die dazugehörigen Musikvideos ausgezeichnet.

Hier ist die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah” (#VoteCarrieCMT)

♦Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” (#VoteKaneCMT)

♦Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many” (#VoteKeithCMT)

♦Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle” (#VoteKelseaCMT)

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

♦Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

♦Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

♦Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

♦Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

♦Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

♦Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

♦Kane Brown – “Worship You”

♦Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

♦Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

♦Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

♦Lady A – “Like A Lady”

♦Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

♦Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

♦Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

♦Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

♦Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

♦HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

♦Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

♦Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

♦Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

BEST FAMILY FEATURE

♦Brooke Eden – “Sunroof”

♦Kane Brown – “Worship You”

♦Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

♦Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

♦Russell Dickerson – “Home Sweet”

♦Taylor Swift – “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

♦Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

♦Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

♦Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

♦Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

♦Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

♦Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

♦From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

♦From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

♦From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

♦From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

♦From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

♦From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

Foto: iheart.com