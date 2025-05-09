Gewinner der 60. ACM Awards

Die 60. Academy of Country Music Awards, moderiert von Reba McEntire, wurden am 8. Mai 2025 live aus dem Ford Center at the Star in Frisco/ Texas, über Prime Video übertragen.

Ella Langley war die große Gewinnerin des Abends und nahm fünf Preise mit nach Hause, gefolgt von der Entertainerin des Jahres, Lainey Wilson, mit vier Siegen.

Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (rot markiert):

Entertainer of the Year

– Kelsea Ballerini

– Luke Combs

– Cody Johnson

– Jelly Roll

– Chris Stapleton

– Morgan Wallen

– Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

– Luke Combs

– Cody Johnson

– Chris Stapleton

– Jelly Roll

– Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

– Kelsea Ballerini

– Ella Langley

– Megan Moroney

– Kacey Musgraves

– Lainey Wilson

Duo of the Year

– Brooks & Dunn

– Brothers Osborne

– Dan + Shay

– Muscadine Bloodline

– The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

– Flatland Calvary

– Little Big Town

– Old Dominion

– Rascal Flatts

– Red Clay Strays

Album of the Year

– Megan Moroney – Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)

– Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

– Zach Top – Cold Beer & Country Music

– Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

– Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Single of the Year

– Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

– Cody Johnson – “Dirt Cheap”

– Post Malone and Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

– Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

– Ella Langley and Riley Green – “you look like you love me”

Song of the Year

– Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

– Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”

– Cody Johnson – “Dirt Cheap”

– Post Malone and Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

– Ella Langley and Riley Green – “you look like you love me”

New Female Artist of the Year

– Kassi Ashton

– Ashley Cooke

– Dasha

– Ella Langley

– Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

– Gavin Adcock

– Shaboozey

– Zach Top

– Tucker Wetmore

– Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

– Restless Road

– Red Clay Stays

– Treaty Oak Revival

Songwriter of the Year

– Jessi Alexander

– Jessie Jo Dillon

– Ashley Gorley

– Chase McGill

– Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

– Luke Combs

– ERNEST

– HARDY

– Morgan Wallen

– Lainey Wilson

Music Event of the Year

– Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan – “Cowboys Cry Too”

– Post Malone and Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

– Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

– Chris Stapleton and Carly Pearce – “we don’t fight anymore”

– Ella Langley and Riley Green – “you look like you love me”

Visual Media of the Year

– Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

– Cody Johnson – “Dirt Cheap”

– Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

– Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”

– Ella Langley and Riley Green – “you look like you love me”

