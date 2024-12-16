Interview with Cory Marks

CountryHome: In 2020, in the middle of the Corona madness, we spoke briefly and you said that you would like to come to Germany.

In March 2025 we finally have the opportunity to see you live at the C2C in Berlin, and later in Hamburg and Cologne. Are you looking forward to Germany? What do you think about being part of C2C?

Cory Marks: I’m very excited to be coming to Germany with all the love and support that has been shown from the fans, radio and media and now this amazing festival!

CountryHome: What do you expect from the German fans?

Cory Marks: I think it’s going to be great and they’re in for a good time!

CountryHome: Let’s look back. Before your music career started, you worked as an ice hockey player. What made you get into the music business?

Cory Marks: I’ve always played music but played hockey my whole life too. I also went to school to become a pilot, but long short music took over and here I am. Do what you love and love what you do .. Music allows me to do that.

CountryHome: Country? Country rock? Alternative? Country metal? How would you describe your music style to listeners who don’t know Cory Marks yet?

Cory Marks: Cory Marks is a mix of Merle Haggard, Eric Church, Ozzy, and Bryan Adams. Country rock or country music with rock n roll attitude.

CountryHome: Your second album “Sorry for nothing” has just been released. Congratulations! How did you decide on the title name and what inspired you to write the song?

Cory Marks: Thank you. It’s one of my favourite songs on this record and was a real special write for me. “Sorry For Nothing” tells the listeners or anyone small town kid just what I’ve been through, how I got here, and where I’m going. Nothing came easy so what you see is what you get, and this album is meant for anyone listening to country, rock or even some metal. I hope they love it cause… they’re real stories, its who I am and I’m sorry for nothing.

CountryHome: Do you have a favorite song on the album?

Cory Marks: They are all special to me and hold a special place in my heart. They really do and depends how I’m feeling!

CountryHome: On this album you worked again with great artists like Travis Tritt. Who would you like to work with in the future?

Cory Marks: Honestly, anyone that fits and is loving or understands what I’m doing, like all my features have so far! But off the top of my head… Zac Top, Bryan Adams, Eric Church, Shania Twain … the list goes on!

CountryHome: The year 2024 is almost over, what do you want from 2025?

Cory Marks: I hope I have some hit songs on both country and rock radio … this album to catch some fire so I can turn some heads and make some noise in multiple genres of music and in many countries!

CountryHome: Cory, thank you for your time! We are looking forward to your concerts in March!

Cory Marks: Can’t wait. Merry Christmas and see you in 2025!!

Photo: © Kurtis Norris