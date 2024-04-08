Gewinner der CMT Music Awards 2024

Am 7.April 2024 wurden im Moody Center in Austin, Texas, die CMT Music Awards verliehen. Wie auch im letzten Jahr führte Kelsea Ballerini durch die auf CBS und Paramount+ ausgestrahlte Show.
Die CMT Music Awards ist die einzige Award-Gala der Country- Musik, die vollständig von Fans gewählt wird, bei der die besten Country-Musikvideos und Fernsehauftritte gewürdigt werden.
Neben jeder Menge Live – Auftritte wurde dem im Februar diesen Jahres verstorben Toby Keith gedacht und Trisha Yearwood erhielt den ersten June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Der Award Künstler, würdigt ein Duo/eine Gruppe oder einen Branchenveteranen, der wie June Carter Cash ein außergewöhnliches Engagement für die Gemeinschaft und seine Künstlerkollegen zeigt.
Hier die vollständige Liste der nominierten und Gewinner:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde – “Light On in the Kitchen”
Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – “Dear Insecurity”
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Cody Johnson – “The Painter”
Darius Rucker – “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”
HARDY – “Truck Bed”
Jason Aldean – “Let Your Boys Be Country”
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — WINNER
Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”
Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”
Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”
Parmalee – “Gonna Love You”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan – “Nine Ball”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde – “Light On in the Kitchen”
Gabby Barrett – “Glory Days”
Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Penthouse”
Lainey Wilson – “Watermelon Moonshine” — WINNER
Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”
Reba McEntire – “Seven Minutes in Heaven”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bailey Zimmerman – “Religiously”
Cody Johnson – “The Painter”
HARDY – “Truck Bed”
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” — WINNER
Jordan Davis – “Next Thing You Know”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”
Morgan Wallen – “Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)”
DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Dan + Shay – “Save Me the Trouble” — WINNER
Old Dominion – “Memory Lane”
Parmalee – “Girl In Mine”
The War and Treaty – “Have You a Heart”
Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — WINNER
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – “That’s Why We Fight”
Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – “Cowboys and Plowboys”
Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – “You, Me and Whiskey”
Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – “More Than Friends”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – “Nothing Compares to You”
Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – “Can’t Break Up Now”
BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®
Anne Wilson – “Rain In the Rearview”
Ashley Cooke – “your place” — WINNER
Brittney Spencer – “Bigger Than the Song”
Tigirlily Gold – “Shoot Tequila”
BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®
Chayce Beckham – “23”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Warren Zeiders – “Pretty Little Poison” — WINNER
Zach Bryan – “Oklahoma Smokeshow”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Amber Riley – “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)
Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)
Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Cody Johnson – “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
Dierks Bentley – “Drunk on a Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Hozier & Maren Morris – “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)
Jelly Roll – “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards) — WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini – “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)
The War And Treaty – “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Chase Rice – “Goodnight Nancy”
Dylan Scott – “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)”
Megan Moroney – “I’m Not Pretty”
Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”
Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Year to Be Young 1994”
Scotty McCreery – “It Matters to Her” — WINNER
The Castellows – “I Know It Will Never End”
Herzlichen Glückwunsch an alle Preisträger!
Foto: CMT