Gewinner der 66. GRAMMY® Awards

Am 4. Februar 2024 wurden in Los Angeles die 66. GRAMMY® Awards von der Recording Academy verliehen.

Mit den GRAMMY®s werden Liedautoren, Produzenten und weitere Musikschaffende für Leistungen in 94 Kategorien aus ca. 30 verschiedenen Genres ausgezeichnet.

Alle Gewinner im Bereich „Country“ / „Folk“ / „Americana“ / „Bluegrass“ & anderen Kategorien, in denen Künstler des Genres nominiert waren, haben wir hier zusammengefasst:

Best Country Solo Performance:

White Horse von Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

I Remember Everything von Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Song:

White Horse von Chris Stapleton (Autoren: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson)

Best Country Album:

Bell Bottom Country von Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance:

Eve Was Black von Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance:

Dear Insecurity von Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song:

Cast Iron Skillet von Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Autoren: Jason Isbell)

Best Americana Album:

Weathervanes von Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album:

City of Gold von Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album:

All My Love for You von Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Blood Harmony von Larkin Poe

Best Folk Album:

Joni Mitchell at Newport (live) von Joni Mitchell

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

New Beginnings von Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Folsom Prison Blues von John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

Die Liste aller Gewinner gibt es hier.

HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH AN ALLE GEWINNER!!!

Foto: © Grammy®