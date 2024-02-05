Gewinner der 66. GRAMMY® Awards

Am 4. Februar 2024 wurden in Los Angeles die 66. GRAMMY® Awards von der Recording Academy verliehen.
Mit den GRAMMY®s werden Liedautoren, Produzenten und weitere Musikschaffende für Leistungen in 94 Kategorien aus ca. 30 verschiedenen Genres ausgezeichnet.
Alle Gewinner im Bereich „Country“ / „Folk“ / „Americana“ / „Bluegrass“ & anderen Kategorien, in denen Künstler des Genres nominiert waren, haben wir hier zusammengefasst:
Best Country Solo Performance:
White Horse von Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
I Remember Everything von Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song:
White Horse von Chris Stapleton (Autoren: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson)
Best Country Album:
Bell Bottom Country von Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance:
Eve Was Black von Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance:
Dear Insecurity von Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song:
Cast Iron Skillet von Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (Autoren: Jason Isbell)
Best Americana Album:
Weathervanes von Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album:
City of Gold von Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album:
All My Love for You von Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
Blood Harmony von Larkin Poe
Best Folk Album:
Joni Mitchell at Newport (live) von Joni Mitchell
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
New Beginnings von Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Folsom Prison Blues von John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH AN ALLE GEWINNER!!!
Foto: © Grammy®