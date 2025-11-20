Gewinner der 59. CMA Awards

Es war wieder einmal soweit … die Nacht der Nächte in Nashville/ TN.

Zum 59. Mal wurden am 19.11.2025 die CMA – Country Music Association – Awards verliehen.

Auch in diesem Jahr fand die Verleihung in der Bridgestone Arena, hostet by Lainey Wilson, mit vielen Live-Performances, u.a. von Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Top, Stephen Wilson Jr., Old Dominion und vielen anderen, statt.

Im Vorfeld wurde mit Vince Gill schon der Preisträger für den “WILLIE NELSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD” bekannt gegeben.

Nun wurden auch die anderen Gewinner feierlich bekannt gegeben.

Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley und Riley Green wurden jeweils mit drei Auszeichnungen geehrt, wobei Lainey Wilson die begehrteste Auszeichnung, den Titel „Entertainerin des Jahres“, mit nach Hause nahm.

Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?” Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

“Texas” Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

“you look like you love me”Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Single of the Year

“4x4xU” Lainey Wilson

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” Luke Combs

“Am I Okay?” Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” Zach Top

“you look like you love me” Ella Langley & Riley Green

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Music Video of the Year

“you look like you love me” Ella Langley & Riley Green

“Am I Okay?” Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” Lainey Wilson

“Think I’m In Love With You” Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

“Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

“I’m Gonna Love You” Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

“You Had To Be There” Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – FIDDLE

Paul Franklin – STEEL GUITAR

Brent Mason – GUITAR

Rob McNelley – GUITAR

Derek Wells – GUITAR

Wir gratulieren allen Preisträgern herzlich! 🍀🏆

Foto: © CMA