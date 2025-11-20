Gewinner der 59. CMA Awards

Es war wieder einmal soweit … die Nacht der Nächte in Nashville/ TN.
Zum 59. Mal wurden am 19.11.2025 die CMA – Country Music Association – Awards verliehen.
Auch in diesem Jahr fand die Verleihung in der Bridgestone Arena, hostet by Lainey Wilson, mit vielen Live-Performances, u.a. von Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Top, Stephen Wilson Jr., Old Dominion und vielen anderen, statt.
Im Vorfeld wurde mit Vince Gill schon der Preisträger für den “WILLIE NELSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD” bekannt gegeben.
Nun wurden auch die anderen Gewinner feierlich bekannt gegeben.
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley und Riley Green wurden jeweils mit drei Auszeichnungen geehrt, wobei Lainey Wilson die begehrteste Auszeichnung, den Titel „Entertainerin des Jahres“, mit nach Hause nahm.
Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
“4x4xU” Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
“Am I Okay?” Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
“Texas” Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
“you look like you love me”Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Single of the Year
“4x4xU” Lainey Wilson
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” Luke Combs
“Am I Okay?” Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” Zach Top
“you look like you love me” Ella Langley & Riley Green
New Artist of the Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Music Video of the Year
“you look like you love me” Ella Langley & Riley Green
“Am I Okay?” Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
“Somewhere Over Laredo” Lainey Wilson
“Think I’m In Love With You” Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
“Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
“Don’t Mind If I Do” Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“I’m Gonna Love You” Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
“You Had To Be There” Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor – FIDDLE
Paul Franklin – STEEL GUITAR
Brent Mason – GUITAR
Rob McNelley – GUITAR
Derek Wells – GUITAR
Wir gratulieren allen Preisträgern herzlich! 🍀🏆
Foto: © CMA