57. CMA – Awards … Das sind die Gewinner

In der Nacht des 9. November wurden in Nashville wieder die heißbegehrten CMA – Awards verliehen.

Mit fünf Awards ist Lainey Wilson, die im nächsten Frühjahr auch für zwei Konzerte nach Deutschland kommt, die Abräumerin des Abends.

Wir gratulieren Lainey und allen anderen Gewinnern herzlich zum Award!

Hier für Euch die vollständige Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashely McBryde – Lindeville

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old

Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Lainey Wilson – Heart Like A Truck

Jelly Roll – Need Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck

SONG OF THE YEAR

Tracy Chapman – Fast Car

Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson – Heart Like a Truck

Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Jos Osborne – Next Thing You Know

David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams – Tennessee Orange

Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt – wait in the truck

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen

Old Dominion – Memory Lane

Jelly Roll – Need A Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina – She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)

Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown – Thank God

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck

Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – We Don’t Fight Anymore

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

