57. CMA – Awards … Das sind die Gewinner

In der Nacht des 9. November wurden in Nashville wieder die heißbegehrten CMA – Awards verliehen.
Mit fünf Awards ist Lainey Wilson, die im nächsten Frühjahr auch für zwei Konzerte nach Deutschland kommt, die Abräumerin des Abends.
Wir gratulieren Lainey und allen anderen Gewinnern herzlich zum Award!
Hier für Euch die vollständige Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashely McBryde – Lindeville
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old
Morgan Wallen – One Thing At A Time
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Lainey Wilson – Heart Like A Truck
Jelly Roll – Need Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck
SONG OF THE YEAR
Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson – Heart Like a Truck
Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Jos Osborne – Next Thing You Know
David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams – Tennessee Orange
Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt – wait in the truck
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen
Old Dominion – Memory Lane
Jelly Roll – Need A Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina – She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)
Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown – Thank God
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson) – wait in the truck
Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton) – We Don’t Fight Anymore
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Foto: CMA