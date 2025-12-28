“Pop Around the Clock” – Silvester 2025/2026

Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es am Silvestertag/-Nacht auf dem Free-TV Sender 3sat die Non-Stop-Silvesterparty mit 20 Konzerten aus verschiedenen Musiksparten

3sat – Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 bis Donnerstag, 01.01.2026

05:55 – 06:55 Pop Around@Bauhaus: MIA

06:55 – 08:00 Pop Around@Bauhaus: LOI

08:00 – 09:00 Pop Around@Bauhaus: Die fantastischen Vier

09:00 – 10:00 Cypress Hill & London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday

10:00 – 11:15 Imagine Dragons & LA Film Orchestra: Live from the Hollywood Bowl

11:15 – 13:00 Pink Floyd: Pulse

13:00 – 14:45 David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rom

14:45 – 16:00 Marius Müller Westernhagen: Live 1989

16:00 – 17:15 Bruce Springsteen: Live in Dublin

17:15 – 18:00 An Evening with Elton John & Brandi Carlile

18:00 – 19:00 Raye: My 21st Century Symphony – Live at the Royal Albert Hall, London

19:00 – 20:15 Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour

20:15 – 21:45 Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa

21:45 – 23:00 Rihanna: Loud – Live at the O2

23:00 – 00:25 Usher: Rendezvous in Paris

00:25 – 01:30 Simply Red: Live in Santiago

01:30 – 02:30 Sade: Live in San Diego

02:30 – 03:30 Evanescence: Live in Amsterdam

03:30 – 04:45 Iggy Pop: Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

04:45 – 06:00 Electric Callboy: Tekkno Tour ’23 – Live in Europe

Zu sehen sind die Konzerte auch vorab schon in der 3sat – Mediathek: https://www.3sat.de/kultur/pop-around-the-clock

Foto: 3sat