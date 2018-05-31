Neuerscheinungen Mai – Juli 2018

Brent Cobb „Providence Canyon“

VÖ: 11. Mai 2018

Atlantic (Warner)

1. Providence Canyon

2. King of Alabama

3. Mornin’s Gonna Come

4. Come Home Soon

5. Sucker For A Good Time

6. High In The Country

7. If I Don’t See Ya

8. .30-06

9. Lorene

10. When The Dust Settles

11. Ain’t A Road Too Long

Carl Emroy „Straight from the Heart“

VÖ: 15. Mai 2018

Adair Records (Nova MD)

1. Your Man

2. You and Me

3. The Gambler

4. Old Pictures

5. Sommerwein

6. I Wrote You a Country Song

7. Canta Libre

8. I Need More of You

9. When a Mother Rocks a Child

10. Ruf Teddybär 1- 4

11. Branded Man

12. Sunday Morning Coming Down

13. Neon Moon

14. Ghost Riders in the Sky

15. Einmal seh’n wir uns wieder

16. Forever in My Heart

17. Can You Forgive

18. Sing Me Back Home

19. Sunday morning coming down (Deutsche Version)

Gretchen Peters „Dancing With the Beast“

VÖ: 18. Mai 2018

Proper Records

1. Arguing with Ghosts

2. Wichita

3:52

3. The Boy from Rye

4. Disappearing Act

5. Lowlands

6. The Show

7. Dancing with the Beast

8. Truckstop Angel

9. Say Grace

10. Lay Low

11. Love That Makes a Cup of Tea

Alan Conlee „Dixie Himmel“

VÖ: 17. Mai 2018

Hawk Mountain Records

1. Wenn Du denkst es geht nicht mehr

2. Countrysound und Autobahn

3. Hörst du es im Radio (Cover Version)

4. Wie die Luft zum Atmen (Cover Version)

5. Stuttgart Stammheim Blues (Cover Version)

6. Dixie-Himmel

7. Nimm mich einfach wie ich bin (Original)

8. Wenn dich Hollywood nicht möchte (Cover Version)

9. Zuhaus ist wo man glücklich ist

10. Danke

11. Was soll ich denn in Nashville

12. Mit mir und überall (Original)

Lindsay Ell „The Continuum Project“

VÖ: 25. Mai 2018

Stoney Creek Records

1. Waiting on the World to Change

2. I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)

3. Belief

4. Gravity

5. The Heart of Life

6. Vultures

7. Stop This Train

8. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

9. Bold as Love

10. Dreaming with a Broken Heart

11. In Repair

12. I’m Gonna Find Another You

Lindi Ortega „Liberty“

VÖ: 25. Mai 2018 (in Deutschland)

Shadowbox Music Inc. / Membran

1. Through the Dust, Pt. 1

2. Afraid of the Dark

3. You Ain’t Foolin‘ Me

4. Til My Dyin‘ Day

5. Nothing is Impossible

6. Through the Dust, Pt. 2

7. The Comeback Kid

8. Darkness Be Gone

9. Forever Blue

10. In the Clear

11. Pablo

12. Lovers in Love

13. Through the Dust, Pt. 3

14. Liberty

15. Gracias a La Vida

Judith Owen „redisCOVERed“

VÖ: 25. Mai 2018

Twanky Records/H´ART

1. Hotline Bling

2. Shape Of You

3. Black Hole Sun

4. Hot Stuff

5. Cherokee Louise

6. Can’t Stop The Feeling

7. Ladies Man

8. Smoke On The Water

9. Summer Nights

10. Play That Funky Music

11. Blackbird

12. Dream A Little Dream Of Me

Eli Young Band „Love Ain’t“ (Single)

VÖ: 25. Mai 2018

The Valory Music Co.

The Church Sisters „A Night At The Opry“

VÖ: 25. Mai 2018

The Valory Music Co.

1. A Night At The Opry

2. House Of Dreams

3. The Little I Got

4. Growing Up

5. Pearly Gates

6. Starting Over Again

7. I’m Free

8. Your Next Lover

9. Can’t Cage Me In

10. Exile From Main Street

11. I’m Not OK

Mrs. Greenbird „One Day in June“ (Single)

VÖ: 01. Juni 2018

Greenbird Records

1. One Day In June

2. One Day In June (feat. Dalton’s) [Daltons Tropical Remix]

3. One Day In June (feat. Dalton’s) [Daltons Future Bass Remix]

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore „Downey to Lubbock“

VÖ: 1. Juni 2018

Yep Roc Records

1. Downey to Lubbock

2. Silverlake

3. Stealin‘ Stealin‘

4. July, You’re a Woman

5. Buddy Brown’s Blues

6. The Gardens

7. Get Together

8. K.C. Moan

9. Lawdy Miss Clawdy

10. Billy the Kid and Geronimo

11. Deportee – Plane Wreck at Los Gatos

12. Walk On

Linda Feller „Nicht nur der Regen“ (Single)

VÖ: 01. Juni 2018

Thompson Square „Masterpiece“

VÖ: 1. Juni 2018

T2 Records, LLC

1. Masterpiece

2. Up in Smoke

3. Millionaires

4. Stupid Girls Stupid Boys

5. Let’s Do Something Stupid

6. Stuck in My Head

7. Good Day

8. I Know This Guy

9. A Love Like This

10. Make It Rain

11. Breakers

Tami Neilson „Sassafrass!“

VÖ: 1. Juni 2018

Outside Music

1. Stay Outta My Business

2. Bananas

3. Diamond Ring

4. A Woman’s Pain

5. Devil in a Dress

6. One Thought of You

7. Miss Jones

8. Smoking Gun

9. Kitty Cat

10. Manitoba Sunrise at Motel 6

11. Good Man

Luke Combs „This One’s for You Too“

VÖ: 1. Juni 2018

Sony Music Nashville

1. Out There

2. Memories Are Made Of

3. Lonely One

4. Beer Can

5. Hurricane

6. One Number Away

7. Don’t Tempt Me

8. When It Rains It Pours

9. This One’s for You

10. Be Careful What You Wish

11. I Got Away with You

12. Honky Tonk Highway

13. Houston, We Got a Problem

14. Must’ve Never Met You

15. Beautiful Crazy

16. A Long Way

17. She Got the Best of Me

Sugarland „Bigger“

VÖ: 8. Juni 2018

Big Machine/UMG Nashville

1. Bigger

2. On A Roll

3. Let Me Remind You

4. Mother

5. Still The Same

6. Lean It On Back

7. Babe [feat. Taylor Swift]

8. Bird In A Cage

9. Love Me Like I’m Leaving

10. Tuesday’s Broken

11. Not The Only

Dierks Bentley „The Mountain“

VÖ: 8. Juni 2018

Capitol (Universal Music)

1. Burning Man [feat. Brothers Osborne]

2. The Mountain

3. Living

4. Woman, Amen

5. You Can’t Bring Me Down

6. Nothing On But The Stars

7. Goodbye In Telluride

8. My Religion

9. One Way

10. Son Of The Sun

11. Stranger To Myself

12. Travelin‘ Light [feat. Brandi Carlile]

13. How I’m Going Out

Dan + Shay „Dan + Shay“

VÖ: 22. Juni 2018

Warner Bros.

1. Alone Together

2. Tequila

3.What Keeps You Up At Night

4. All To Myself

5. Keeping Score (feat. Kelly Clarkson)

6. Make or Break

7. Speechless

8. Stupid Love

9. No Such Thing

10. My Side of the Fence

11. Island Time

Rhonda Vincent with Bluegrass Legends „Live at the Ryman“

VÖ: 13. Juli 2018

Upper Management

1. Hit Parade Of Love – Rhonda Vincent

2. When The Grass Grows Over Me – Rhonda Vincent

3. Grass That I’m Playing Is Really Blue – Sally Berry

4. How Can You Refuse Him Now – Rhonda Vincent

5. Mama Tried – Rhonda Vincent

6. Midnight Angel – The Osborne Brothers

7. Osborne Medley/My Favorite Memory/Beneath Still Waters/Windy City – The Osborne Brothers

8. Deep Elum Blues – Jesse McReynolds

9. Mom and Dad’s Waltz – Bobby Osborne

10. Pain In My Heart – Bobby Osborne

11. Rocky Top – Bobby Osborne

12. Mac Medley/Wabash Cannon Ball/Homestead On The Farm – Mac Wiseman

13. Jimmie Brown The Newsboy – Mac Wiseman

14. Bluebirds Are Singing For Me – Mac Wiseman

15. Tis Sweet To Be Remembered – Mac Wiseman

16. Oswald’s Dobro Chimes – Brent Burke