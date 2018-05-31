Neuerscheinungen Mai – Juli 2018

Brent Cobb „Providence Canyon“
VÖ: 11. Mai 2018
Atlantic (Warner)
1. Providence Canyon
2. King of Alabama
3. Mornin’s Gonna Come
4. Come Home Soon
5. Sucker For A Good Time
6. High In The Country
7. If I Don’t See Ya
8. .30-06
9. Lorene
10. When The Dust Settles
11. Ain’t A Road Too Long
Carl Emroy „Straight from the Heart“
VÖ: 15. Mai 2018
Adair Records (Nova MD)
1. Your Man
2. You and Me
3. The Gambler
4. Old Pictures
5. Sommerwein
6. I Wrote You a Country Song
7. Canta Libre
8. I Need More of You
9. When a Mother Rocks a Child
10. Ruf Teddybär 1- 4
11. Branded Man
12. Sunday Morning Coming Down
13. Neon Moon
14. Ghost Riders in the Sky
15. Einmal seh’n wir uns wieder
16. Forever in My Heart
17. Can You Forgive
18. Sing Me Back Home
19. Sunday morning coming down (Deutsche Version)
Gretchen Peters „Dancing With the Beast“
VÖ: 18. Mai 2018
Proper Records
1. Arguing with Ghosts
2. Wichita
3:52
3. The Boy from Rye
4. Disappearing Act
5. Lowlands
6. The Show
7. Dancing with the Beast
8. Truckstop Angel
9. Say Grace
10. Lay Low
11. Love That Makes a Cup of Tea
Alan Conlee „Dixie Himmel“
VÖ: 17. Mai 2018
Hawk Mountain Records
1. Wenn Du denkst es geht nicht mehr
2. Countrysound und Autobahn
3. Hörst du es im Radio (Cover Version)
4. Wie die Luft zum Atmen (Cover Version)
5. Stuttgart Stammheim Blues (Cover Version)
6. Dixie-Himmel
7. Nimm mich einfach wie ich bin (Original)
8. Wenn dich Hollywood nicht möchte (Cover Version)
9. Zuhaus ist wo man glücklich ist
10. Danke
11. Was soll ich denn in Nashville
12. Mit mir und überall (Original)
Lindsay Ell „The Continuum Project“
VÖ: 25. Mai 2018
Stoney Creek Records
1. Waiting on the World to Change
2. I Don’t Trust Myself (With Loving You)
3. Belief
4. Gravity
5. The Heart of Life
6. Vultures
7. Stop This Train
8. Slow Dancing in a Burning Room
9. Bold as Love
10. Dreaming with a Broken Heart
11. In Repair
12. I’m Gonna Find Another You
Lindi Ortega „Liberty“
VÖ: 25. Mai 2018 (in Deutschland)
Shadowbox Music Inc. / Membran
1. Through the Dust, Pt. 1
2. Afraid of the Dark
3. You Ain’t Foolin‘ Me
4. Til My Dyin‘ Day
5. Nothing is Impossible
6. Through the Dust, Pt. 2
7. The Comeback Kid
8. Darkness Be Gone
9. Forever Blue
10. In the Clear
11. Pablo
12. Lovers in Love
13. Through the Dust, Pt. 3
14. Liberty
15. Gracias a La Vida
Judith Owen „redisCOVERed“
VÖ: 25. Mai 2018
Twanky Records/H´ART
1. Hotline Bling
2. Shape Of You
3. Black Hole Sun
4. Hot Stuff
5. Cherokee Louise
6. Can’t Stop The Feeling
7. Ladies Man
8. Smoke On The Water
9. Summer Nights
10. Play That Funky Music
11. Blackbird
12. Dream A Little Dream Of Me
Eli Young Band „Love Ain’t“ (Single)
VÖ: 25. Mai 2018
The Valory Music Co.
The Church Sisters „A Night At The Opry“
VÖ: 25. Mai 2018
The Valory Music Co.
1. A Night At The Opry
2. House Of Dreams
3. The Little I Got
4. Growing Up
5. Pearly Gates
6. Starting Over Again
7. I’m Free
8. Your Next Lover
9. Can’t Cage Me In
10. Exile From Main Street
11. I’m Not OK
Mrs. Greenbird „One Day in June“ (Single)
VÖ: 01. Juni 2018
Greenbird Records
1. One Day In June
2. One Day In June (feat. Dalton’s) [Daltons Tropical Remix]
3. One Day In June (feat. Dalton’s) [Daltons Future Bass Remix]
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore „Downey to Lubbock“
VÖ: 1. Juni 2018
Yep Roc Records
1. Downey to Lubbock
2. Silverlake
3. Stealin‘ Stealin‘
4. July, You’re a Woman
5. Buddy Brown’s Blues
6. The Gardens
7. Get Together
8. K.C. Moan
9. Lawdy Miss Clawdy
10. Billy the Kid and Geronimo
11. Deportee – Plane Wreck at Los Gatos
12. Walk On
Linda Feller „Nicht nur der Regen“ (Single)
VÖ: 01. Juni 2018
Thompson Square „Masterpiece“
VÖ: 1. Juni 2018
T2 Records, LLC
1. Masterpiece
2. Up in Smoke
3. Millionaires
4. Stupid Girls Stupid Boys
5. Let’s Do Something Stupid
6. Stuck in My Head
7. Good Day
8. I Know This Guy
9. A Love Like This
10. Make It Rain
11. Breakers
Tami Neilson „Sassafrass!“
VÖ: 1. Juni 2018
Outside Music
1. Stay Outta My Business
2. Bananas
3. Diamond Ring
4. A Woman’s Pain
5. Devil in a Dress
6. One Thought of You
7. Miss Jones
8. Smoking Gun
9. Kitty Cat
10. Manitoba Sunrise at Motel 6
11. Good Man
Luke Combs „This One’s for You Too“
VÖ: 1. Juni 2018
Sony Music Nashville
1. Out There
2. Memories Are Made Of
3. Lonely One
4. Beer Can
5. Hurricane
6. One Number Away
7. Don’t Tempt Me
8. When It Rains It Pours
9. This One’s for You
10. Be Careful What You Wish
11. I Got Away with You
12. Honky Tonk Highway
13. Houston, We Got a Problem
14. Must’ve Never Met You
15. Beautiful Crazy
16. A Long Way
17. She Got the Best of Me
Sugarland „Bigger“
VÖ: 8. Juni 2018
Big Machine/UMG Nashville
1. Bigger
2. On A Roll
3. Let Me Remind You
4. Mother
5. Still The Same
6. Lean It On Back
7. Babe [feat. Taylor Swift]
8. Bird In A Cage
9. Love Me Like I’m Leaving
10. Tuesday’s Broken
11. Not The Only
Dierks Bentley „The Mountain“
VÖ: 8. Juni 2018
Capitol (Universal Music)
1. Burning Man [feat. Brothers Osborne]
2. The Mountain
3. Living
4. Woman, Amen
5. You Can’t Bring Me Down
6. Nothing On But The Stars
7. Goodbye In Telluride
8. My Religion
9. One Way
10. Son Of The Sun
11. Stranger To Myself
12. Travelin‘ Light [feat. Brandi Carlile]
13. How I’m Going Out
Dan + Shay „Dan + Shay“
VÖ: 22. Juni 2018
Warner Bros.
1. Alone Together
2. Tequila
3.What Keeps You Up At Night
4. All To Myself
5. Keeping Score (feat. Kelly Clarkson)
6. Make or Break
7. Speechless
8. Stupid Love
9. No Such Thing
10. My Side of the Fence
11. Island Time
Rhonda Vincent with Bluegrass Legends „Live at the Ryman“
VÖ: 13. Juli 2018
Upper Management
1. Hit Parade Of Love – Rhonda Vincent
2. When The Grass Grows Over Me – Rhonda Vincent
3. Grass That I’m Playing Is Really Blue – Sally Berry
4. How Can You Refuse Him Now – Rhonda Vincent
5. Mama Tried – Rhonda Vincent
6. Midnight Angel – The Osborne Brothers
7. Osborne Medley/My Favorite Memory/Beneath Still Waters/Windy City – The Osborne Brothers
8. Deep Elum Blues – Jesse McReynolds
9. Mom and Dad’s Waltz – Bobby Osborne
10. Pain In My Heart – Bobby Osborne
11. Rocky Top – Bobby Osborne
12. Mac Medley/Wabash Cannon Ball/Homestead On The Farm – Mac Wiseman
13. Jimmie Brown The Newsboy – Mac Wiseman
14. Bluebirds Are Singing For Me – Mac Wiseman
15. Tis Sweet To Be Remembered – Mac Wiseman
16. Oswald’s Dobro Chimes – Brent Burke