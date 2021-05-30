Gewinner der iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Am 27.Mai 2021 wurden nach einer Pandemiebedingten Pause in LA die iHeartRadio Music Awards verliehen.
Hier gibt es die Liste der Gewinner aus dem Genre “Country” (farbig markiert):
Best Duo/Group of the Year
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Country Album of the Year
Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get
Country Song of the Year
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Country Artist of the Year
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers
Songwriter of the Year
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
Foto: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia