Gewinner der iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Am 27.Mai 2021 wurden nach einer Pandemiebedingten Pause in LA die iHeartRadio Music Awards verliehen.

Hier gibt es die Liste der Gewinner aus dem Genre “Country” (farbig markiert):

Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Country Album of the Year

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get

Country Song of the Year

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Songwriter of the Year

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas

