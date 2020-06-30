Veröffentlicht am von CountryHome

#StayHomeWithCountry …. Live- Stream- Concerte im Juli 2020

So langsam kehrt wieder ein bisschen Normalität ein und die ersten Live- Concerte können wieder stattfinden. 

Trotzdem gibt es noch einige nationale und internationale Künstler, die via Live- Stream für ihre Fans da sind:

Sortierung der Streams nach Alphabet

A BCD E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Sortierung der Streams nach Datum 

Daily1.Juli / 2.Juli / 3.Juli /4.Juli / 5.Juli / 6.Juli / 7.Juli / 8.Juli / 9.Juli / 10.Juli / 11.Juli / 12.Juli / 13.Juli / 14.Juli / 15.Juli / 16.Juli / 17.Juli / 18.Juli / 19.Juli / 20.Juli / 21.Juli / 22.Juli / 23.Juli / 24.Juli / 25.Juli / 26.Juli / 27.Juli / 28.Juli / 29.Juli / 30.Juli / 31.Juli

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr!
Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für abgesagte oder verlegte Streams! 

📍 Hinweis: alle Zeitangaben sind CET!

Diese Liste wird regelmäßig erweitert.
In der Regel sind alle Facebook- Live- Streams im Anschluss noch als Video auf der jeweiligen Plattform anzusehen (Link unter dem jeweiligen Act)

A

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

B

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

C

 Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

CMA Summer Stay Cay
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/cma/

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

D

Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

F

G

⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks

H

J

Jeffrey Backus
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

K

L

⇒ LeAnn Rimes
Freitag, 10.07.2020 – 2 Uhr
https://bit.ly/LRLovEisLivE

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

⇒ Luke Combs
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 3 Uhr 
facebook.com/wwp

M

Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker 
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic

N

Nashville meets London on Royal Albert Hall
Twinnie, Tenille Townes, Michael Ray, The Cadillac Three
Samstag, 18.07.2020 – 20:30 Uhr
www.royalalberthall.com/RAHome

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

P

R

Roads & Shoes
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 – 20:15 Uhr
dmitte.de/konzerte-im-livestream/

S

Sebbo (Amarillo)
Samstags – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/

Sequestered Songwriters
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags  – 19 Uhr
instagram.com/soundofnashville/

T

Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de

The Boot
täglich
facebook.com/thebootcountry

Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

V

W

⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic

⇒ Willie Nelson´s 4th of July Picnic
with Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett u.v.a.
Samstag, 04.07.2020 – 22:30 Uhr
www.williepicnic.com

Daily 

The Boot
täglich
facebook.com/thebootcountry

01.Juli

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Dann Huff & Kortney Wilson)
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

⇒ Luke Combs
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 3 Uhr 
facebook.com/wwp

Nashville meets London Sessions – Abby Anderson
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 21 Uhr 
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

02.Juli

CMA Summer Stay Cay
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/cma/

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags  – 19 Uhr (Jake Morrell)
instagram.com/soundofnashville/

Jeffrey Backus – Backus Bucket Bar
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

03.Juli

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

Sebbo (Amarillo)
Freitag, 03.07.2020 – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/

Nashville meets London Sessions – 17 Memphis
Freitag, 03.07.2020 – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

04.Juli

Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de

⇒ Willie Nelson´s 4th of July Picnic
with Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett u.v.a.
Samstag, 04.07.2020 – 22:30 Uhr
www.williepicnic.com

05.Juli

 Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Oak Ridge Boys, Sara Evans, Mark Wills
Sonntag, 04.07.2020 – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson

06.Juli

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

07.Juli

Sequestered Songwriters  – Randy Travis
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks

⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic

Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker 
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic

Roads & Shoes
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 – 20:15 Uhr
dmitte.de/konzerte-im-livestream/

08.Juli

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

Nashville meets London Sessions – Emma & Julia
Mittwoch, 08.07.2020 – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

09.Juli

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags  – 19 Uhr
instagram.com/soundofnashville/

10.Juli

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ LeAnn Rimes
Freitag, 10.07.2020 – 2 Uhr
https://bit.ly/LRLovEisLivE

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

11.Juli

Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de

Sebbo (Amarillo)
Samstags – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/

12.Juli

 Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson

13.Juli

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

14.Juli

Sequestered Songwriters
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks

⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic

Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker 
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic

15.Juli

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

16.Juli

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags  – 19 Uhr
instagram.com/soundofnashville/

Jeffrey Backus
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

17.Juli

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

18.Juli

Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de

Sebbo (Amarillo)
Samstags – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/

Nashville meets London on Royal Albert Hall
Twinnie, Tenille Townes, Michael Ray, The Cadillac Three
Samstag, 18.07.2020 – 20:30 Uhr
www.royalalberthall.com/RAHome

19.Juli

 Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson

20.Juli

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

21.Juli

Sequestered Songwriters
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks

⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic

Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker 
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic

22.Juli

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

23.Juli

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

Jeffrey Backus
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

24.Juli

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

25.Juli

Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de

Sebbo (Amarillo)
Samstags – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/

26.Juli

 Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson

27.Juli

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

28.Juli

Sequestered Songwriters
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks

⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic

Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker 
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic

29.Juli

⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs  – 2 Uhr 
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr 
instagram.com/lindsayell/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

30.Juli

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags  – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark

Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags  – 19 Uhr
instagram.com/soundofnashville/

Jeffrey Backus
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

31.Juli

Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19  Uhr 
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags  – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

 Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/