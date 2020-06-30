StayHomeWithCountry …. Live- Stream- Concerte im Juli 2020

So langsam kehrt wieder ein bisschen Normalität ein und die ersten Live- Concerte können wieder stattfinden.
Trotzdem gibt es noch einige nationale und internationale Künstler, die via Live- Stream für ihre Fans da sind:
Sortierung der Streams nach Alphabet
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
↑Klicken, um zurück nach oben zu kommen
Sortierung der Streams nach Datum
Daily / 1.Juli / 2.Juli / 3.Juli /4.Juli / 5.Juli / 6.Juli / 7.Juli / 8.Juli / 9.Juli / 10.Juli / 11.Juli / 12.Juli / 13.Juli / 14.Juli / 15.Juli / 16.Juli / 17.Juli / 18.Juli / 19.Juli / 20.Juli / 21.Juli / 22.Juli / 23.Juli / 24.Juli / 25.Juli / 26.Juli / 27.Juli / 28.Juli / 29.Juli / 30.Juli / 31.Juli
↑Klicken, um zurück nach oben zu kommen
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr!
Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für abgesagte oder verlegte Streams!
📍 Hinweis: alle Zeitangaben sind CET!
Diese Liste wird regelmäßig erweitert.
In der Regel sind alle Facebook- Live- Streams im Anschluss noch als Video auf der jeweiligen Plattform anzusehen (Link unter dem jeweiligen Act)
#stayhome #zuhausebleiben #StayHomeWithCountry #StayAtHomeWithCountry
⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band
Freitags – 20 Uhr
https://andy-nickel.de/stream/
⇒ Brad Morgan
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr
facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/
⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/theBrandyClark
⇒ Charles Esten
Sonntags – 0 Uhr
facebook.com/officialcharlesesten
⇒ Cheley Tackett
Freitags & Montags – 19 Uhr
facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic
⇒ Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)
Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr
facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/
⇒ CMA Summer Stay Cay
Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/cma/
⇒ Craig Morgan
Freitags – 23 Uhr
facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/
⇒ Dale Watson
Sonntags – 22 Uhr
facebook.com/theDaleWatson
⇒ Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”
Freitags – 1 Uhr
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA
⇒ Drake White
Donnerstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic
⇒ Garth Brooks
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/GarthBrooks
⇒ Jeffrey Backus
alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr
facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom
⇒ LeAnn Rimes
Freitag, 10.07.2020 – 2 Uhr
https://bit.ly/LRLovEisLivE
⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)
Mittwochs – 2 Uhr
instagram.com/lindsayell/
⇒ Luke Combs
Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 3 Uhr
facebook.com/wwp
⇒ Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker
Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)
facebook.com/markwillsmusic
⇒ Nashville meets London on Royal Albert Hall
Twinnie, Tenille Townes, Michael Ray, The Cadillac Three
Samstag, 18.07.2020 – 20:30 Uhr
www.royalalberthall.com/RAHome
⇒ Nashville meets London Sessions
Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr
facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon
⇒ Roads & Shoes
Dienstag, 07.07.2020 – 20:15 Uhr
dmitte.de/konzerte-im-livestream/
⇒ Sebbo (Amarillo)
Samstags – 20:03 Uhr
facebook.com/SebboMusic/
⇒ Sequestered Songwriters
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/
⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster
Donnerstags – 19 Uhr
instagram.com/soundofnashville/
⇒ Texas Heat
Samstags – 17 Uhr
facebook.com/texasheat.de
⇒ The Boot
täglich
facebook.com/thebootcountry
⇒ Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)
Sonntags – 18 Uhr
facebook.com/tom.rascal.3
⇒ Walker County
Dienstags – 1 Uhr
facebook.com/walkercountymusic
⇒ Willie Nelson´s 4th of July Picnic
with Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett u.v.a.
Samstag, 04.07.2020 – 22:30 Uhr
www.williepicnic.com
