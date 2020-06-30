StayHomeWithCountry …. Live- Stream- Concerte im Juli 2020

So langsam kehrt wieder ein bisschen Normalität ein und die ersten Live- Concerte können wieder stattfinden.

Trotzdem gibt es noch einige nationale und internationale Künstler, die via Live- Stream für ihre Fans da sind:

Sortierung der Streams nach Alphabet

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Sortierung der Streams nach Datum

Daily / 1.Juli / 2.Juli / 3.Juli /4.Juli / 5.Juli / 6.Juli / 7.Juli / 8.Juli / 9.Juli / 10.Juli / 11.Juli / 12.Juli / 13.Juli / 14.Juli / 15.Juli / 16.Juli / 17.Juli / 18.Juli / 19.Juli / 20.Juli / 21.Juli / 22.Juli / 23.Juli / 24.Juli / 25.Juli / 26.Juli / 27.Juli / 28.Juli / 29.Juli / 30.Juli / 31.Juli

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr!

Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für abgesagte oder verlegte Streams!

📍 Hinweis: alle Zeitangaben sind CET!

Diese Liste wird regelmäßig erweitert.

In der Regel sind alle Facebook- Live- Streams im Anschluss noch als Video auf der jeweiligen Plattform anzusehen (Link unter dem jeweiligen Act)

#stayhome #zuhausebleiben #StayHomeWithCountry #StayAtHomeWithCountry

A

⇒ Andy Nickel – Country One Man Band

Freitags – 20 Uhr

https://andy-nickel.de/stream/

B

⇒ Brad Morgan

Mittwochs – 2 Uhr

facebook.com/bradmorganmusic/

⇒ Brandy Clark (with Special Guests)

Donnerstags – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/theBrandyClark

C

⇒ Charles Esten

Sonntags – 0 Uhr

facebook.com/officialcharlesesten

⇒ Cheley Tackett

Freitags & Montags – 19 Uhr

facebook.com/cheleytackettmusic

⇒ Circle All Access (Opry Live- Stream)

Sonntags – 1:30 Uhr

facebook.com/CircleAllAccess/

⇒ CMA Summer Stay Cay

Donnerstag, 02.07.2020 – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/cma/

⇒ Craig Morgan

Freitags – 23 Uhr

facebook.com/craigmorganmusic/

D

⇒ Dale Watson

Sonntags – 22 Uhr

facebook.com/theDaleWatson

⇒ Dolly Parton “Good Night with Dolly”

Freitags – 1 Uhr

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MpwxxTbrBOz1g1X-BynUA

⇒ Drake White

Donnerstags – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic

F

G

⇒ Garth Brooks

Dienstags – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/GarthBrooks

H

J

⇒ Jeffrey Backus

alle zwei Wochen Donnerstags – 19:30 Uhr

facebook.com/jeffreybackusdotcom

K

L

⇒ LeAnn Rimes

Freitag, 10.07.2020 – 2 Uhr

https://bit.ly/LRLovEisLivE

⇒ Living wELL w/ Ell (Lindsay Ell – with Special Guests)

Mittwochs – 2 Uhr

instagram.com/lindsayell/

⇒ Luke Combs

Mittwoch, 01.07.2020 – 3 Uhr

facebook.com/wwp

M

⇒ Mark Wills – Live from the Bunker

Dienstags – 3 Uhr (with Special Guests)

facebook.com/markwillsmusic

N

⇒ Nashville meets London on Royal Albert Hall

Twinnie, Tenille Townes, Michael Ray, The Cadillac Three

Samstag, 18.07.2020 – 20:30 Uhr

www.royalalberthall.com/RAHome

⇒ Nashville meets London Sessions

Montag, Mittwoch, Freitag – 21 Uhr

facebook.com/nashvillemeetslondon

P

R

⇒ Roads & Shoes

Dienstag, 07.07.2020 – 20:15 Uhr

dmitte.de/konzerte-im-livestream/



S

⇒ Sebbo (Amarillo)

Samstags – 20:03 Uhr

facebook.com/SebboMusic/

⇒ Sequestered Songwriters

Dienstags – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/Sequestered-Songwriters-100557591625136/

⇒ Sound of Nashville – Quarantäne Chat mit Kenny Foster

Donnerstags – 19 Uhr

instagram.com/soundofnashville/

T

⇒ Texas Heat

Samstags – 17 Uhr

facebook.com/texasheat.de

⇒ The Boot

täglich

facebook.com/thebootcountry

⇒ Tom Rascal & The Lakeland Cowboys (Tom Rascal)

Sonntags – 18 Uhr

facebook.com/tom.rascal.3

V

W

⇒ Walker County

Dienstags – 1 Uhr

facebook.com/walkercountymusic

⇒ Willie Nelson´s 4th of July Picnic

with Asleep at the Wheel, Willie Nelson & Family, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Charley Crockett u.v.a.

Samstag, 04.07.2020 – 22:30 Uhr

www.williepicnic.com

Daily

⇒ The Boot

täglich

facebook.com/thebootcountry

