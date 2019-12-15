“Pop around the clock” – Silvester 2019/ 2020

Am 31. Dezember 2019 gibt es auf 3 sat wieder die 24-Stunden-Non-Stop-Silvesterparty mit 24 Konzerten von Rock-, Pop- und Country- Größen.
05:00 Uhr – Josh Groban: Bridges – In concert from Madison Square Garden
05:45 Uhr – Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration
06:45 Uhr – John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – Live at Red Rocks
07:30 Uhr – Toto: 40 Tours Around the Sun
08:30 Uhr – The Who: Live at Kilburn
09:30 Uhr – Beth Hart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
10:30 Uhr – The Doobie Brothers: Live from the Beacon Theatre
11:30 Uhr – The Cure: Anniversary – Live in Hyde Park
12:30 Uhr – Metallica: S&M
13:30 Uhr – Pink Floyd: Live in Venice
14:30 Uhr – Paul Simon´s Concert in the Park
15:45 Uhr – The Rolling Stones: Bridges to Bremen
17:00 Uhr – Dixie Chicks: DCX MMXVI Word Tour
18:00 Uhr – Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii
19:00 Uhr – Elvis: All-Star Tribute
20:15 Uhr – Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris
21:30 Uhr – Ariana Grande: Live in London
22:15 Uhr – Coldplay: Live
23:20 Uhr – Marteria: Live im Ostseestadion
00:20 Uhr – U2: eXPERIENCE Live – Berlin
01:35 Uhr – Muse: Drones World Tour
03:00 Uhr – INXS: Live Baby Live
04:15 Uhr – Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul: Soulfire Live
05:00 Uhr – Blackberry Smoke: Homecoming
Alle Konzerte sind ab dem 1. Januar auch in der 3 sat – Mediathek zu sehen und schon vorab gibt es kleine Einblicke in die Konzerte.