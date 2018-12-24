„Pop around the clock“ am 31. Dezember 2018

„Es gibt wieder Konzerte vom Feinsten. Einen Tag lang Musik in 3sat. Freuen Sie sich auf 24 Konzerte aus der internationalen populären Musikszene.“

06:45–07:30 Norah Jones: Live at Ronnie Scott’s

07:30–08:30 Foreigner: Live – 40th Anniversary

08:30–09:30 Marillion: All One Tonight

09:30–10:30 Yes: Live at the Apollo

10:30–11:30 Steven Wilson: Home Invasion

11:30–12:30 Evanescence: Synthesis Live

12:30–13:15 U2: Live in London

13:15–14:00 Sam Smith: Live in London

14:00–15:00 Jennifer Rostock: Bleibt

15:00–16:00 Samy Deluxe x MTV Unplugged

16:00–17:00 Herbert Grönemeyer: Tumult – Live

17:00–18:00 Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre

18:00–19:00 The Rolling Stones: No Security Tour – Live

19:00–20:00 Bryan Adams: Unplugged – Live at Sydney Opera House

20:00–21:15 Elton John & Friends: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute

21:15–22:45 Coldplay: Live in São Paulo

22:45–00:25 Rammstein: Paris

00:25–01:40 Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum

01:40–02:40 Take That: Wonderland

02:40–03:25 Simply Red: Symphonica in Rosso

03:25–04:10 Culture Club: Live at Wembley

04:10–05:10 Yello: Live in Berlin

05:10–06:10 Guns N’ Roses: Appetite for Democracy – Live at the Hard Rock Casino