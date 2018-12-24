Veröffentlicht am von CountryHome

„Pop around the clock“ am 31. Dezember 2018

„Es gibt wieder Konzerte vom Feinsten. Einen Tag lang Musik in 3sat. Freuen Sie sich auf 24 Konzerte aus der internationalen populären Musikszene.“

06:45–07:30 Norah Jones: Live at Ronnie Scott’s
07:30–08:30 Foreigner: Live – 40th Anniversary
08:30–09:30 Marillion: All One Tonight
09:30–10:30 Yes: Live at the Apollo
10:30–11:30 Steven Wilson: Home Invasion
11:30–12:30 Evanescence: Synthesis Live
12:30–13:15 U2: Live in London
13:15–14:00 Sam Smith: Live in London
14:00–15:00 Jennifer Rostock: Bleibt
15:00–16:00 Samy Deluxe x MTV Unplugged
16:00–17:00 Herbert Grönemeyer: Tumult – Live
17:00–18:00 Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre
18:00–19:00 The Rolling Stones: No Security Tour – Live
19:00–20:00 Bryan Adams: Unplugged – Live at Sydney Opera House
20:00–21:15 Elton John & Friends: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute
21:15–22:45 Coldplay: Live in São Paulo
22:45–00:25 Rammstein: Paris
00:25–01:40 Pet Shop Boys: Inner Sanctum
01:40–02:40 Take That: Wonderland
02:40–03:25 Simply Red: Symphonica in Rosso
03:25–04:10 Culture Club: Live at Wembley
04:10–05:10 Yello: Live in Berlin
05:10–06:10 Guns N’ Roses: Appetite for Democracy – Live at the Hard Rock Casino