“Pop around the clock” – 29. März 2020

Am 29. März 2020 gibt es auf 3 sat den Thementag “Pop around the clock” mit 23 Konzerten von Rock-, Pop- und Country- Größen.

05:55 Uhr – Josh Groban: Bridges – In concert from Madison Square Garden

06:40 Uhr – Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration

07:40 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Tina Dico

08:40 Uhr – Paul Simon´s Concert in the Park

09:41 Uhr – John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – Live at Red Rocks

10:26 Uhr – The Who: Live at Kilburn

11:25 Uhr – The Doobie Brothers: Live from the Beacon Theatre

12:25 Uhr – Beth Hart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

13:25 Uhr – Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre

14:25 Uhr – Dixie Chicks: DCX MMXVI Word Tour

15:24 Uhr – Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris

16:40 Uhr – U2: eXPERIENCE Live – Berlin

17:55 Uhr – Coldplay: Live

19:00 Uhr – The Bee Gees: One for All

20:16 Uhr – Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii

21:16 Uhr – Elvis: All-Star Tribute

20:31 Uhr – The Rolling Stones: Havanna Moon

00:21 Uhr – Metallica: Français Pour Une Nuit

01:34 Uhr – Ariana Grande: Live in London

02:18 Uhr – Marteria: Live im Ostseestadion

03:19 Uhr – Muse: Drones World Tour

04:45 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Wanda

05:31 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Alice Merton

Alle Konzerte sind auch in der 3 sat – Mediathek zu sehen.