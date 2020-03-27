“Pop around the clock” – 29. März 2020

Am 29. März 2020 gibt es auf 3 sat den Thementag “Pop around the clock” mit 23 Konzerten von Rock-, Pop- und Country- Größen.
05:55 Uhr – Josh Groban: Bridges – In concert from Madison Square Garden
06:40 Uhr – Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration
07:40 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Tina Dico
08:40 Uhr – Paul Simon´s Concert in the Park
09:41 Uhr – John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – Live at Red Rocks
10:26 Uhr – The Who: Live at Kilburn
11:25 Uhr – The Doobie Brothers: Live from the Beacon Theatre
12:25 Uhr – Beth Hart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
13:25 Uhr – Sheryl Crow: Live at the Capitol Theatre
14:25 Uhr – Dixie Chicks: DCX MMXVI Word Tour
15:24 Uhr – Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris
16:40 Uhr – U2: eXPERIENCE Live – Berlin
17:55 Uhr – Coldplay: Live
19:00 Uhr – The Bee Gees: One for All
20:16 Uhr – Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii
21:16 Uhr – Elvis: All-Star Tribute
20:31 Uhr – The Rolling Stones: Havanna Moon
00:21 Uhr – Metallica: Français Pour Une Nuit
01:34 Uhr – Ariana Grande: Live in London
02:18 Uhr – Marteria: Live im Ostseestadion
03:19 Uhr – Muse: Drones World Tour
04:45 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Wanda
05:31 Uhr – zdf@bauhaus: Alice Merton
Alle Konzerte sind auch in der 3 sat – Mediathek zu sehen.