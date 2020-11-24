Am Dienstag, den 24. November 2020 wurden die Nominierungen für die 63. GRAMMY® Awards bekannt gegeben.

Insgesamt werden Künstler in 83 Kategorien bei der Verleihung am 31. Januar 2021, die man in den USA via CBS live verfolgen kann, ausgezeichnet.

Ingrid Andress, die wir im letzten Jahr beim C2C in Berlin live erleben durften, führt die Liste der Nominierten aus dem Country- Genre an.

Hier sind alle Nominierten im Bereich „Country“ / „Folk“ / „Americana“ / „Bluegrass“ & andere Kategorien, in denen Künstler des Genres nominiert sind:

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song,” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” — Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” — Vince Gill

“Black Like Me,” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

“All Night,” — Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean,” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine,” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like,” — Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” — Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” — Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall,” — Little Big Town

“Never Will,” — Ashley McBryde

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

“Old Flowers” — Courtney Marie Andrews

“Terms of Surrender” — Hiss Golden Messenger

“World on the Ground” — Sarah Jarosz

“El Dorado” — Marcus King

“Good Souls Better Angels” — Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

“Man On Fire” — Danny Barnes

“To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1” — Thomm Jutz

“North Carolina Songbook” — Steep Canyon Rangers

“Home” — Billy Strings

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” (Various Artists)

Best Folk Album

“Bonny Light Horseman” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks for the Dance” — Leonard Cohen

“Song for Our Daughter” — Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” — The Secret Sisters

“All the Good Times” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“My Relatives” — “Nikso Kowaiks” Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours” — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise” — Nā Wai ʽehā

“Atmosphere” — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

“A Tribute to Al Berard” — Sweet Cecilia

Best Song Written For Visual Media Category

“Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats]” — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You [From Onward]” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown [From Frozen 2]” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

“No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Stand Up [From Harriet]” Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff — “August” (Taylor Swift), “Gaslighter” (The Chicks), “Holy Terrain” (FKA Twigs Featuring Future), “Mirrorball” (Taylor Swift), “This Is Me Trying” (Taylor Swift), “Together” (Sia)

Dan Auerbach — “Cypress Grove” (Jimmy “Duck” Holmes), “El Dorado” (Marcus King), “Is Thomas Callaway” (CeeLo Green), “Singing For My Supper” (Early James), “Solid Gold Sounds” (Kendell Marvel), “Years” (John Anderson)

Dave Cobb — “Backbone” (Kaleo), “The Balladeer” (Lori McKenna), “Boneshaker” (Airbourne), “Down Home Christmas” (Oak Ridge Boys), “The Highwomen” (The Highwomen), “I Remember Everything” (John Prine), “Reunions” (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit), “The Spark” (William Prince), “You’re Still The One” (Teddy Swims)

Flying Lotus — “It Is What It Is” (Thundercat)

Andrew Watt — “Break My Heart” (Dua Lipa), “Me And My Guitar” (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), “Midnight Sky” (Miley Cyrus), “Old Me” (5 Seconds Of Summer), “Ordinary Man” (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John), “Take What You Want” (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott), “Under The Graveyard” (Ozzy Osbourne)

Best Music Film

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys — Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme — Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing (Live)” (Songwriters: Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes and Steven Furtick)

Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin – “Sunday Morning” (Songwriters: Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore and Nathanael Saint-Fleur)

We The Kingdom – “Holy Water”

Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson – “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams and Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus” (Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams)

Die Liste aller Nominierten gibt es hier.

Wir wünschen allen viel Glück!

Foto: © Grammy.com