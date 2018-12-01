Neuerscheinungen November – Dezember 2018

Pistol Annies „Interstate Gospel“

VÖ: 02. November 2018

Rca Int. (Sony Music)

1. Interstate prelude

2. Stop drop and roll one

3. Best years of my life

4. Acres of turnips

5. When I was his wife

6. Cheyenne

7. 7Got my name changed back

8. Sugar daddy

9. Leavers lullaby

10. Milkman

11. Commissary

12. Masterpiece

13. Interstate gospel

14. This too shall pass

The Mavericks „Hey! Merry Christmas!“

VÖ: 02. November 2018

Thirty Tiger / Mono Mundo Recordings (Alive)

1. Christmas Time is (Coming ‚Round Again)

2. Santa Does

3. I Have Wanted You (For Christmas)

4. Christmas for Me (Is You)

5. Santa Wants to Take You for a Ride

6. It’s Christmas Without You

7. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

8. Hey! Merry Christmas!

9. One More Christmas

10. Happy Holiday

Rosanne Cash „She Remembers Everything“

VÖ: 02. November 2018

Blue Note Records

1. The Only Thing Worth Fighting For

2. The Undiscovered Country

3. 8 Gods Of Harlem

4. Rabbit Hole

5. Crossing To Jerusalem

6. Not Many Miles To Go

7. Everyone But Me

8. She Remembers Everything

9. Particle And Wave

10. My Least Favorite Life

Jake Bartley Band „Brotherhood“

VÖ: 09. November 2018

Bonfire Recording Company

1. Slippin

2. This One’s For The Highway

3. The Miles

4. Cannonball

5. Next 100 Years

6. Due West

7. Wild And Free

8. Where Rainbows Never Die

9. One Way Out

10. Too Sad To Sing The Blues

11. The Ride

12. Music Life

Rodney Crowell „Christmas Everywhere“

VÖ: 09. November 2018

Pias UK/New West Records (Rough Trade)

1. Clement’s lament (We’ll see you in the mall)

2. Christmas everywhere – Crowell, Rodney / Lynn, Lera

3. When the fat guy tries the chimney on for size

4. Christmas makes me sad

5. Merry Christmas from an empty bed – Crowell, Rodney / Leigh, Brennen

6. Very Merry Christmas

7. 7Christmas in Vidor – Crowell, Rodney / Karr, Mary

8. Christmas for the blues

9. Come Christmas

10. Let’s skip Christmas this year

11. Christmas in New York

12. All for little girls & boys – Crowell, Rodney / Daddy Cool & The Yule

Kane Brown „Experiment“

VÖ: 09. November 2018

Sony Music Nashville

1. Baby Come Back to Me

2. Good as You

3. Lose It

4. It Ain’t You It’s Me

5. Short Skirt Weather

6. Homesick

7. Weekend

8. Work

9. One Night Only

10. My Where I Come From

11. American Bad Dream

12. Live Forever

Liv Austen „Moment Of Your Time“

VÖ: 09. November 2018

Nua Entertainment

1. Miss Nobody

2. The Next Time

3. Don’t Regret a Single One

4. Want It More

5. Train of Thought

6. Window Shopping

7. Whole Heart

8. Detour

9. Part Time Sweetheart

10. A Moment of Your Time

11. Nothing Less, Nothing More

12. But I Know I Love Him

Montgomery Gentry „20 Years of Hits“

VÖ: 16. November 2018

Average Joe’s Ent.

1. BACK WHEN I KNEW IT ALL feat. Brad Paisley

2. HILLBILLY SHOES feat. Granger Smith

3. HELL YEAH feat. Jimmy Allen

4. WHAT DO YA THINK ABOUT THAT? feat. Colt Ford

5. MY TOWN

6. LUCKY MAN feat. Darius Rucker

7. WHERE I COME FROM

8. SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF feat. Logan Mize

9. SOME PEOPLE CHANGE

10. BETTER ME

11. ONE IN EVERY CROWD feat. Rodney Atkins

12. GONE

Kip Moore „Room To Spare: The Acoustic Sessions“

VÖ: 16. November 2018

MCA Nashville

1. Plead The Fifth (Acoustic)

2. Tennessee Boy

3. Love You To The Moon

4. It Ain’t California

5. Wish It Was Me

6. Come Home With You

7. Part Of Growing Up

Larkin Poe „Venom & Faith“

VÖ: 16. November 2018

Tricki-Woo (H’Art)

1. Sometimes

2. Beach blonde bottle blues

3. Honey honey

4. Mississippi

5. California king

6. Blue Ridge Mountains

7. Fly like an eagle

8. Ain’t gonna cry

9. Hard time killing floor blues

10. Good and gone

Garth Brooks „The Anthology, Part III: Live (Limited Edition)“

VÖ: 20. November 2018

Pearl Records

Danny Wuenschel „Signifier – The Nashville Recordings-Season I“

VÖ: 30. November 2018

Dmg Germany (Broken Silence)

1. The Door Is Always Open

2. I Lie When I Drink

3. Million Dollar Memories

4. Pullman City

5. To Know He Knows

Dolly Parton „Dumplin‘ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack“

VÖ: 30. November 2018

Rca Int. (Sony Music)

1. Here I am („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Sia

2. Holdin‘ on to you („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / King, Elle

3. Girl in the movies („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly

4. Red shoes („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly

5. Why („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Staples, Mavis

6. Dumb blonde („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Lambert, Miranda

7. Here you come again („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Amai, Willa

8. Who („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly

9. Push and pull („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Aniston, Jennifer / Macdonald, Danielle

10. If we don’t („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Vincent, Rhonda / Krauss, Alison

11. Two doors down („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Gray, Macy / DOROTHY

12. Jolene (New String Version) („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly

Toby Keith „Should’Ve Been a Cowboy (25th Anniversary Edt.)“

VÖ: 30. November 2018

Mercury (Universal Music)

1. Should’ve Been A Cowboy

2. He Ain’t Worth Missing

3. Under The Fall

4. Some Kinda Good Kinda Hold On Me

5. Wish I Didn’t Know Now

6. Ain’t No Thang

7. Valentine

8. A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action

9. Mama Come Quick

10. Close But No Guitar

11. Tossin‘ And Turnin‘

12. I’ll Still Call You Baby

13. Daddy Mac

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass „That’s Why I’m Lonesome“

VÖ: 01. Dezember 2018

Patuxent Music

1. That’s Why I’m Lonesome

2. Rainbow of My Dreams

3. Does It Have to End This Way?

4. Runnin’ Late

5. No Vacancy

6. Harold’s Super Service

7. Cattle in the Cane

8. Who Do You Think You’re Foolin’

9. Mullingar Quickstep

10. I’ve Never Been so Lonesome

11. Walking Back to Bluefield

12. Light at the River

13. Will You Visit Me on Sundays?

Brett Young „Ticket To L.A.“

VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018

BMX

1. Ticket To L.A.

2. Here Tonight

3. Catch

4. 1, 2, 3 Mississippi

5. Let It Be Mine

6. Where You Want Me

7. Used To Missin’ You

8. Change Your Name

9. Chapters [feat. Gavin DeGraw]

10. The Ship And The Bottle

11. Reason To Stay

12. Runnin’ Away From Home

13. Don’t Wanna Write This Song

Richard Dobson „I Hear Singing“

VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018

Brambus Records

1. A Better Word for Love

2. Fisherman’s Son

3. Sun Going Down Blues

4. Entre Ayer y Manana

5. Leave the Light On

6. Long Time, Long Time

7. I Will Fight No More Forever

8. Footprints (The Immense Journey)

9. Thirsty in the Rain

10. Song for Richard Mock

11. When I Get Home I Play My Martin

12. Less of Me

13. Everything I Need

14. The Sky is Falling

15. I Hear Singing

16. So Have I

Travis Parker and the Losing Few „Wrecked“

VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018

Travis Parker

1. Rolling Stone

2. Are You Giving Up

3. Sweet Carolina

4. Come Down

5. Lies

6. Nights Like These

7. Make It Home

8. Losing Few

9. Gone N Left

10. Long Drive Home

Mitchell Tenpenny „Telling All My Secrets“

VÖ: 14. Dezember 2018

Sony Music Nashville

1. Truck I Drove in High School

2. Alcohol You Later

3. All On You

4. Goner

5. Chance Worth Taking

6. I Get the Picture

7. Drunk Me

8. Somebody’s Got Me

9. Somebody Ain’t You

10. Telling All My Secrets

11. Walk Like Him