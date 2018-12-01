Neuerscheinungen November – Dezember 2018

Pistol Annies „Interstate Gospel“
VÖ: 02. November 2018
Rca Int. (Sony Music)
1. Interstate prelude
2. Stop drop and roll one
3. Best years of my life
4. Acres of turnips
5. When I was his wife
6. Cheyenne
7. 7Got my name changed back
8. Sugar daddy
9. Leavers lullaby
10. Milkman
11. Commissary
12. Masterpiece
13. Interstate gospel
14. This too shall pass
The Mavericks „Hey! Merry Christmas!“
VÖ: 02. November 2018
Thirty Tiger / Mono Mundo Recordings (Alive)
1. Christmas Time is (Coming ‚Round Again)
2. Santa Does
3. I Have Wanted You (For Christmas)
4. Christmas for Me (Is You)
5. Santa Wants to Take You for a Ride
6. It’s Christmas Without You
7. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
8. Hey! Merry Christmas!
9. One More Christmas
10. Happy Holiday
Rosanne Cash „She Remembers Everything“
VÖ: 02. November 2018
Blue Note Records
1. The Only Thing Worth Fighting For
2. The Undiscovered Country
3. 8 Gods Of Harlem
4. Rabbit Hole
5. Crossing To Jerusalem
6. Not Many Miles To Go
7. Everyone But Me
8. She Remembers Everything
9. Particle And Wave
10. My Least Favorite Life
Jake Bartley Band „Brotherhood“
VÖ: 09. November 2018
Bonfire Recording Company
1. Slippin
2. This One’s For The Highway
3. The Miles
4. Cannonball
5. Next 100 Years
6. Due West
7. Wild And Free
8. Where Rainbows Never Die
9. One Way Out
10. Too Sad To Sing The Blues
11. The Ride
12. Music Life
Rodney Crowell „Christmas Everywhere“
VÖ: 09. November 2018
Pias UK/New West Records (Rough Trade)
1. Clement’s lament (We’ll see you in the mall)
2. Christmas everywhere – Crowell, Rodney / Lynn, Lera
3. When the fat guy tries the chimney on for size
4. Christmas makes me sad
5. Merry Christmas from an empty bed – Crowell, Rodney / Leigh, Brennen
6. Very Merry Christmas
7. 7Christmas in Vidor – Crowell, Rodney / Karr, Mary
8. Christmas for the blues
9. Come Christmas
10. Let’s skip Christmas this year
11. Christmas in New York
12. All for little girls & boys – Crowell, Rodney / Daddy Cool & The Yule
Kane Brown „Experiment“
VÖ: 09. November 2018
Sony Music Nashville
1. Baby Come Back to Me
2. Good as You
3. Lose It
4. It Ain’t You It’s Me
5. Short Skirt Weather
6. Homesick
7. Weekend
8. Work
9. One Night Only
10. My Where I Come From
11. American Bad Dream
12. Live Forever
Liv Austen „Moment Of Your Time“
VÖ: 09. November 2018
Nua Entertainment
1. Miss Nobody
2. The Next Time
3. Don’t Regret a Single One
4. Want It More
5. Train of Thought
6. Window Shopping
7. Whole Heart
8. Detour
9. Part Time Sweetheart
10. A Moment of Your Time
11. Nothing Less, Nothing More
12. But I Know I Love Him
Montgomery Gentry „20 Years of Hits“
VÖ: 16. November 2018
Average Joe’s Ent.
1. BACK WHEN I KNEW IT ALL feat. Brad Paisley
2. HILLBILLY SHOES feat. Granger Smith
3. HELL YEAH feat. Jimmy Allen
4. WHAT DO YA THINK ABOUT THAT? feat. Colt Ford
5. MY TOWN
6. LUCKY MAN feat. Darius Rucker
7. WHERE I COME FROM
8. SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF feat. Logan Mize
9. SOME PEOPLE CHANGE
10. BETTER ME
11. ONE IN EVERY CROWD feat. Rodney Atkins
12. GONE
Kip Moore „Room To Spare: The Acoustic Sessions“
VÖ: 16. November 2018
MCA Nashville
1. Plead The Fifth (Acoustic)
2. Tennessee Boy
3. Love You To The Moon
4. It Ain’t California
5. Wish It Was Me
6. Come Home With You
7. Part Of Growing Up
Larkin Poe „Venom & Faith“
VÖ: 16. November 2018
Tricki-Woo (H’Art)
1. Sometimes
2. Beach blonde bottle blues
3. Honey honey
4. Mississippi
5. California king
6. Blue Ridge Mountains
7. Fly like an eagle
8. Ain’t gonna cry
9. Hard time killing floor blues
10. Good and gone
Garth Brooks „The Anthology, Part III: Live (Limited Edition)“
VÖ: 20. November 2018
Pearl Records
Danny Wuenschel „Signifier – The Nashville Recordings-Season I“
VÖ: 30. November 2018
Dmg Germany (Broken Silence)
1. The Door Is Always Open
2. I Lie When I Drink
3. Million Dollar Memories
4. Pullman City
5. To Know He Knows
Dolly Parton „Dumplin‘ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack“
VÖ: 30. November 2018
Rca Int. (Sony Music)
1. Here I am („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Sia
2. Holdin‘ on to you („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / King, Elle
3. Girl in the movies („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly
4. Red shoes („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly
5. Why („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Staples, Mavis
6. Dumb blonde („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Lambert, Miranda
7. Here you come again („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Amai, Willa
8. Who („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly
9. Push and pull („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Aniston, Jennifer / Macdonald, Danielle
10. If we don’t („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Vincent, Rhonda / Krauss, Alison
11. Two doors down („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly / Gray, Macy / DOROTHY
12. Jolene (New String Version) („Dumplin'“) – Parton, Dolly
Toby Keith „Should’Ve Been a Cowboy (25th Anniversary Edt.)“
VÖ: 30. November 2018
Mercury (Universal Music)
1. Should’ve Been A Cowboy
2. He Ain’t Worth Missing
3. Under The Fall
4. Some Kinda Good Kinda Hold On Me
5. Wish I Didn’t Know Now
6. Ain’t No Thang
7. Valentine
8. A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action
9. Mama Come Quick
10. Close But No Guitar
11. Tossin‘ And Turnin‘
12. I’ll Still Call You Baby
13. Daddy Mac
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass „That’s Why I’m Lonesome“
VÖ: 01. Dezember 2018
Patuxent Music
1. That’s Why I’m Lonesome
2. Rainbow of My Dreams
3. Does It Have to End This Way?
4. Runnin’ Late
5. No Vacancy
6. Harold’s Super Service
7. Cattle in the Cane
8. Who Do You Think You’re Foolin’
9. Mullingar Quickstep
10. I’ve Never Been so Lonesome
11. Walking Back to Bluefield
12. Light at the River
13. Will You Visit Me on Sundays?
Brett Young „Ticket To L.A.“
VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018
BMX
1. Ticket To L.A.
2. Here Tonight
3. Catch
4. 1, 2, 3 Mississippi
5. Let It Be Mine
6. Where You Want Me
7. Used To Missin’ You
8. Change Your Name
9. Chapters [feat. Gavin DeGraw]
10. The Ship And The Bottle
11. Reason To Stay
12. Runnin’ Away From Home
13. Don’t Wanna Write This Song
Richard Dobson „I Hear Singing“
VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018
Brambus Records
1. A Better Word for Love
2. Fisherman’s Son
3. Sun Going Down Blues
4. Entre Ayer y Manana
5. Leave the Light On
6. Long Time, Long Time
7. I Will Fight No More Forever
8. Footprints (The Immense Journey)
9. Thirsty in the Rain
10. Song for Richard Mock
11. When I Get Home I Play My Martin
12. Less of Me
13. Everything I Need
14. The Sky is Falling
15. I Hear Singing
16. So Have I
Travis Parker and the Losing Few „Wrecked“
VÖ: 07. Dezember 2018
Travis Parker
1. Rolling Stone
2. Are You Giving Up
3. Sweet Carolina
4. Come Down
5. Lies
6. Nights Like These
7. Make It Home
8. Losing Few
9. Gone N Left
10. Long Drive Home
Mitchell Tenpenny „Telling All My Secrets“
VÖ: 14. Dezember 2018
Sony Music Nashville
1. Truck I Drove in High School
2. Alcohol You Later
3. All On You
4. Goner
5. Chance Worth Taking
6. I Get the Picture
7. Drunk Me
8. Somebody’s Got Me
9. Somebody Ain’t You
10. Telling All My Secrets
11. Walk Like Him