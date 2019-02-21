Neuerscheinungen März – April 2019

Maren Morris „GIRL“
VÖ: 08. März 2019
Columbia Nashville
1. GIRL
2. The Feels
3. All My Favorite People (with Brothers Osborne)
4. A Song For Everything
5. Common (Brandi Carlile)
6. Flavor
7. Make Out With Me
8. Gold Love
9. Great Ones
10. RSVP
11. Hell And Back
12. The Bones
13. Good Woman
14. Shade
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine „8:47“
VÖ: 08. März 2019
Big Machine Records
1. Humming
2. You
3. Problem
4. Better Off
5. Love Strong
6. Meditate
7. Ain’t Easy
8. 8:47 (Outro)
The Picturebooks „The Hands Of Time“
VÖ: 08. März 2019
Century Media Records
1. Horse of Fire
2. Howling Wolf
3. Like My World Explodes
4. The Hands of Time
5. The Day the Thunder Arrives [Explicit]
6. Electric Nights
7. Rain
8. You Can’t Let Go
9. Lizard
10. Tell Me Lies
11. The Rising Fall
Patty Griffin „Patty Griffin“
VÖ: 08. März 2019
PGM
1. Mama’s worried
2. River
3. Where i come from
4. Hourglass
5. Had a good reason
6. Bluebeard
7. What now
8. Luminous places
9. Coins
10. Boys from tralee
11. The wheel
12. What i remember
13. Just the same
Madison Violet „Everything’s Shifting“
VÖ: 08. März 2019
1. Sight Of The Sun
2. All Over Again
3. Tell Me
4. Heart Worth Fixing
5. Seal My Fate
6. Mama Told Me
7. Second Hand Fiction
8. Nobody
9. Everything’s Shifting
10. Time To Right The Wrong
11. Real Love
Truck Stop „Ein Stückchen Ewigkeit“
VÖ: 15. März 2019
Telamo
1. Ein Stückchen Ewigkeit
2. Moin, Moin
3. Das Gold der Elbe
4. Uns gehört die Welt
5. Helden
6. Er hat dich
7. Alter Mann
8. Ich bin der letzte Gast, der geht
9. Nimm mich mit
10. Freundschaft bleibt
11. Spart Wasser, trinkt Bier
12. Männergrippe
13. Die Männer der Bahn
14. Still so still
Steve Earle And The Dukes „GUY“
VÖ: 29. März 2019
New West
1. Dublin Blues
2. L.A. Freeway
3. Texas 1947
4. Desperados Waiting For A Train
5. Rita Ballou
6. The Ballad Of Laverne And Captain Flint
7. The Randall Knife
8. Anyhow I Love You
9. That Old Time Feeling
10. Heartbroke
11. The Last Gunfighter Ballad
12. Out In The Parking Lot
13. She Aint Going Nowhere
14. Sis Draper
15. New Cut Road
16. Old Friends
George Straith „Honky Tonk Time Machine“
VÖ: 29. März 2019
MCA Nashville
1. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar
2. Two More Wishes
3. Some Nights
4. God and Country Music
5. Blue Water
6. Sometimes Love
7. Código
8. Old Violin
9. Take Me Away
10. The Weight of the Badge
11. Honky Tonk Time Machine
12. What Goes Up
13. Sing One With Willie (Ft. Willie Nelson)
LOCASH „Brothers“
VÖ: 29. März 2019
Wheelhouse Records
1. One Big Country Song
2. How Much Time You Got
3. Brothers
4. Summer in a Truck
5. God Thing
6. It’s Only Midnight
7. Feels Like a Party
8. Secret Weapon
9. Cold Beer Kinda Night
10. Kissing a Girl
11. Beers to Catch Up On
Michael Johnathon „Dazed and Confuzed“
VÖ: 29. März 2019
PoetMan Records
1. The Statue
2. Maple Tree
3. Log Cabin Twins
4. Melissa’s Song
5. Something’s Wrong
6. Hippy Luv
7. Hippy Luv
8. (I Hate Your) Smoke
9. $5 Wife
10. Dazed & Confuzed
Reba McEntire „Stronger than the truth“
VÖ: 05. April 2019
Big Machine Records
1. Swing All Night Long With You
2. Stronger Than The Truth
3. Storm In A Shot Glass
4. Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain
5. Cactus In A Coffee Can
6. Your Heart
7. The Clown
8. No U In Oklahoma
9. The Bar’s Getting Lower
10. In His Mind
11. Freedom
12. Never Gave Up On Me
Mrs. Greenbird „Dark Water“
VÖ: 12. April 2019
Greenbird Records
Cage The Elephant „Social Cues„
VÖ: 19. April 2019
RCA Records
1. Broken Boy
2. Social Cues
3. Black Madonna
4. Night Running
5. Skin and Bones
6. Ready To Let Go
7. House Of Glass
8. Love’s The Only Way
9. The War Is Over
10. Dance Dance
11. What I’m Becoming
12. Tokyo Smoke
13. Goodbye
Justin Moore „Late Nights and Longnecks„
VÖ: 26. April 2019
The Valory Music Co.
Dylan Scott „Nothing To Do Town„ (EP)
VÖ: 26. April 2019
Curb Records
1. Nothing To Do Town
2. Look At Us Now
3. Not Available
4. You Got Me
5. Honey I’m Home
6. Anniversary
Randy Rogers „Hellbent„
VÖ: 26. April 2019
Tommy Jackson Records
1. Drinking Money
2. I’ll Never Get over You
3. Anchors Away
4. Comal County Line
5. Hell Bent on a Heartache
6. You, Me and a Bottle
7. We Never Made It to Mexico
8. Crazy People
9. Fire in the Hole
10. Wine in a Coffee Cup
11. Good One Coming On