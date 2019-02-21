Neuerscheinungen März – April 2019

Maren Morris „GIRL“

VÖ: 08. März 2019

Columbia Nashville

1. GIRL

2. The Feels

3. All My Favorite People (with Brothers Osborne)

4. A Song For Everything

5. Common (Brandi Carlile)

6. Flavor

7. Make Out With Me

8. Gold Love

9. Great Ones

10. RSVP

11. Hell And Back

12. The Bones

13. Good Woman

14. Shade

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine „8:47“

VÖ: 08. März 2019

Big Machine Records

1. Humming

2. You

3. Problem

4. Better Off

5. Love Strong

6. Meditate

7. Ain’t Easy

8. 8:47 (Outro)

The Picturebooks „The Hands Of Time“

VÖ: 08. März 2019

Century Media Records

1. Horse of Fire

2. Howling Wolf

3. Like My World Explodes

4. The Hands of Time

5. The Day the Thunder Arrives [Explicit]

6. Electric Nights

7. Rain

8. You Can’t Let Go

9. Lizard

10. Tell Me Lies

11. The Rising Fall

Patty Griffin „Patty Griffin“

VÖ: 08. März 2019

PGM

1. Mama’s worried

2. River

3. Where i come from

4. Hourglass

5. Had a good reason

6. Bluebeard

7. What now

8. Luminous places

9. Coins

10. Boys from tralee

11. The wheel

12. What i remember

13. Just the same

Madison Violet „Everything’s Shifting“

VÖ: 08. März 2019

1. Sight Of The Sun

2. All Over Again

3. Tell Me

4. Heart Worth Fixing

5. Seal My Fate

6. Mama Told Me

7. Second Hand Fiction

8. Nobody

9. Everything’s Shifting

10. Time To Right The Wrong

11. Real Love

Truck Stop „Ein Stückchen Ewigkeit“

VÖ: 15. März 2019

Telamo

1. Ein Stückchen Ewigkeit

2. Moin, Moin

3. Das Gold der Elbe

4. Uns gehört die Welt

5. Helden

6. Er hat dich

7. Alter Mann

8. Ich bin der letzte Gast, der geht

9. Nimm mich mit

10. Freundschaft bleibt

11. Spart Wasser, trinkt Bier

12. Männergrippe

13. Die Männer der Bahn

14. Still so still

Steve Earle And The Dukes „GUY“

VÖ: 29. März 2019

New West

1. Dublin Blues

2. L.A. Freeway

3. Texas 1947

4. Desperados Waiting For A Train

5. Rita Ballou

6. The Ballad Of Laverne And Captain Flint

7. The Randall Knife

8. Anyhow I Love You

9. That Old Time Feeling

10. Heartbroke

11. The Last Gunfighter Ballad

12. Out In The Parking Lot

13. She Aint Going Nowhere

14. Sis Draper

15. New Cut Road

16. Old Friends

George Straith „Honky Tonk Time Machine“

VÖ: 29. März 2019

MCA Nashville

1. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar

2. Two More Wishes

3. Some Nights

4. God and Country Music

5. Blue Water

6. Sometimes Love

7. Código

8. Old Violin

9. Take Me Away

10. The Weight of the Badge

11. Honky Tonk Time Machine

12. What Goes Up

13. Sing One With Willie (Ft. Willie Nelson)

LOCASH „Brothers“

VÖ: 29. März 2019

Wheelhouse Records

1. One Big Country Song

2. How Much Time You Got

3. Brothers

4. Summer in a Truck

5. God Thing

6. It’s Only Midnight

7. Feels Like a Party

8. Secret Weapon

9. Cold Beer Kinda Night

10. Kissing a Girl

11. Beers to Catch Up On

Michael Johnathon „Dazed and Confuzed“

VÖ: 29. März 2019

PoetMan Records

1. The Statue

2. Maple Tree

3. Log Cabin Twins

4. Melissa’s Song

5. Something’s Wrong

6. Hippy Luv

7. Hippy Luv

8. (I Hate Your) Smoke

9. $5 Wife

10. Dazed & Confuzed

Reba McEntire „Stronger than the truth“

VÖ: 05. April 2019

Big Machine Records

1. Swing All Night Long With You

2. Stronger Than The Truth

3. Storm In A Shot Glass

4. Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain

5. Cactus In A Coffee Can

6. Your Heart

7. The Clown

8. No U In Oklahoma

9. The Bar’s Getting Lower

10. In His Mind

11. Freedom

12. Never Gave Up On Me

Mrs. Greenbird „Dark Water“

VÖ: 12. April 2019

Greenbird Records

Cage The Elephant „Social Cues„

VÖ: 19. April 2019

RCA Records

1. Broken Boy

2. Social Cues

3. Black Madonna

4. Night Running

5. Skin and Bones

6. Ready To Let Go

7. House Of Glass

8. Love’s The Only Way

9. The War Is Over

10. Dance Dance

11. What I’m Becoming

12. Tokyo Smoke

13. Goodbye

Justin Moore „Late Nights and Longnecks„

VÖ: 26. April 2019

The Valory Music Co.

Dylan Scott „Nothing To Do Town„ (EP)

VÖ: 26. April 2019

Curb Records

1. Nothing To Do Town

2. Look At Us Now

3. Not Available

4. You Got Me

5. Honey I’m Home

6. Anniversary

Randy Rogers „Hellbent„

VÖ: 26. April 2019

Tommy Jackson Records

1. Drinking Money

2. I’ll Never Get over You

3. Anchors Away

4. Comal County Line

5. Hell Bent on a Heartache

6. You, Me and a Bottle

7. We Never Made It to Mexico

8. Crazy People

9. Fire in the Hole

10. Wine in a Coffee Cup

11. Good One Coming On