Neuerscheinungen Januar – Februar 2019

Randy Houser „Magnolia“

VÖ: 11. Januar 2019

Stoney Creek Records

1. No Stone Unturned

2. Our Hearts (feat. Lucie Silvas)

3. What Whiskey Does (feat. Hillary Lindsey)

4. Whole Lotta Quit

5. No Good Place to Cry

6. New Buzz

7. Nothin‘ On You

8. What Leaving Looks Like

9. High Time

10. Mamma Don’t Know

11. Running Man

12. Evangeline

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado „Over the Line“

VÖ: 11. Januar 2019

Patuxent Music

1. Big Train

2. Piney River Girl

3. Curse the Ohio

4. Darcy Farrow

5. Boardwalk

6. A Few Old Memories

7. Over the Line

8. The Future’s Not What It Used to Be

9. Zig Zag

10. Hide Your Heart

11. Ashes to Ashes

12. Headin‘ West

Bri Bagwell „In My Defense“

VÖ: 11. Januar 2019

Ruby Reds Records

1. Asphalt and Concrete

2. If You Were a Cowboy

3. As Soon As You

4. Cheat on Me

5. I Can’t Be Lonely

6. Graffiti

7. Feel Like Home

8. Ring a Bell

9. No Time to Say Goodbye

10. Empty Chairs

Mike Skalstad „The Crossroads“

VÖ: 16. Januar 2019

1. The Crossroads

2. Much More Than Friends

3. Sometimes I Wonder

4. You Lied

5. This Time It’s Good Bye

6. You Are My Song

7. Dink’s Song

8. Good Enough for Me

9. Then There’s You

10. I Wish You Had Never Gone Away

11. Hang Me

12. Blood Money Man

Maren Morris „GIRL“ (Single)

VÖ: 17. Januar 2019

Columbia Nashville

The Steel Woods „ld News“

VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

Woods Music

1. All of These Years

2. Without You

3. Changes

4. Wherever You Are

5. Blind Lover

6. Compared to a Soul

7. Old News

8. Anna Lee

9. Red River (The Fall of Jimmy Sutherland)

10. The Catfish Song

11. Rock That Says My Name

12. One of These Days

13. Are the Good Times Really Over (I Wish a Buck Was Still Silver)

14. Whipping Post

15. Southern Accents

Maggie Rogers „Heard It in a Past Life“

VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

Capitol

1. Give A Little

2. Overnight

3. The Knife

4. Alaska

5. Light On

6. Past Life

7. Say It

8. On + Off

9. Fallingwater

10. Retrograde

11. Burning

12. Back In My Body

Sugarcane Jane „Southern State Of Mind“

VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

ArenA Recordings

1. Cabin on the Hill

2. Campfire

3. Man of Fewest Words

4. Southern State of Mind

5. Destiny

6. Rainbow

7. Red Flags Warning

8. The One Before Me

9. How Do You Know

10. We Can Dream

Cody Johnson „Ain’t Nothin‘ to It“

VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

Warner Nashville

1. Ain’t Nothin‘ to It

2. Noise

3. Fenceposts

4. Understand Why

5. Long Haired Country Boy (feat. The Rockin‘ CJB)

6. Nothin‘ on You

7. Honky Tonk Mood

8. Monday Morning Merle

9. Y’all People (Dedicated to the „CoJo Nation“)

10. Where Cowboys Are King

11. On My Way to You

12. Doubt Me Now

13. Dear Rodeo

14. Husbands and Wives (Live) [Bonus Track]

15. His Name Is Jesus (Live) [Bonus Track]

Cassadee Pope „If My Heart Had A Heart“ (EP)

VÖ: 23. Januar 2019

Awake Music LLC

1. If My Heart Had A Heart

2. Take You Home

3. One More Red Light

Andrew Combs „Worried Man“

VÖ: 25. Januar 2019

New West Records

1. Devil’s Got My Woman

2. Please, Please, Please

3. Heavy

4. Big Bad Love

5. Come Tomorrow

6. Take It From Me

7. Runnin‘ You Out of My Mind

8. Too Stoned to Cry

9. Why Oh Why

10. Worried Man

11. Lonely Side of Love

12. Take It From Me (2019 Recut)

13. Too Stoned to Cry (2019 Recut)

Pam Jackson „Guardian Angels“

VÖ: 25. Januar 2019

AGR Television Records

1. Someone is Looking for Someone Like You

2. They Don’t Make ‚Em Like My Daddy Anymore

3. I Found a Letter

4. You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)

5. The Roads of Kildare

6. While I Was Making Love to You

7. Guardian Angels

8. The Shoe Goes on the Other Foot Tonight

9. My Hi-Fi to Cry By

10. Hold Me in Your Arms

11. More Where That Came From

12. Dance with the One That Brought You

13. Once a Day

14. What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child

Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra „Soul Of My City“

VÖ: 01. Februar 2019

Tea Pad Recordings / Soulfood

Dale Watson „Call Me Lucky“

VÖ: 15. Februar 2019

Red House

1. Call Me Lucky

2. The Dumb Song

3. Johnny and June

4. Tupelo Mississippi & a ’57 Fairlane

5. Haul Off and Do It

6. Restless

7. David Buxkemper

8. Inside View

9. You Weren’t Supposed to Feel This Good

10. Mama’s Smile

11. Who Needs This Man

12. Run Away

Ryan Bingham „American Love Song“

VÖ: 15. Februar 2019

Axster Bingham Records

1. Jingle and Go

2. Nothin‘ Holds Me Down

3. Pontiac

4. Lover Girl

5. Beautiful and Kind

6. Situation Station

7. Got Damn Blues

8. Time for My Mind

9. What Would I’ve Become

10. Wolves

11. Blue

12. Hot House

13. Stones

14. America

15. Blues Lady

Rosie Flores „Simple Case Of The Blues“

VÖ: 15. Februar 2019

The Last Music Company

1. Love Don’t Love Nobody

2. Mercy Fell Like Rain

3. I Want to Do More

4. Simple Case of the Blues

5. Drive Drive Drive

6. Till the Well Runs Dry

7. If There Was a Way

8. That’s What You Gotta Do

9. Enemy Hands

10. Teenage Rampage

11. If You Need Me

12. Can’t Find My Way Home (Bonus Track)

13. I’m Not Talking (Bonus Track)

Florida Georgia Line „Can’t Say I Ain’t Country“

VÖ: 15. Februar 2019

BMLG Records

1. Tyler Got Him A Tesla (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]

2. Can’t Say I Ain’t Country

3. Simple

4. Talk You Out Of It

5. All Gas No Brakes (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]

6. Speed Of Love

7. Women [feat. Jason Derulo]

8. People Are Different

9. Told You

10. Sack’a Puppies (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]

11. Y’all Boys [feat. Hardy]

12. Small Town

13. Sittin’ Pretty

14. Catfish Nuggets (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]

15. Can’t Hide Red [feat. Jason Aldean]

16. Colorado

17. Like You Never Had It

18. Swerve

19. Blessings