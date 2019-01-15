Neuerscheinungen Januar – Februar 2019

Randy Houser „Magnolia“
VÖ: 11. Januar 2019
Stoney Creek Records
1. No Stone Unturned
2. Our Hearts (feat. Lucie Silvas)
3. What Whiskey Does (feat. Hillary Lindsey)
4. Whole Lotta Quit
5. No Good Place to Cry
6. New Buzz
7. Nothin‘ On You
8. What Leaving Looks Like
9. High Time
10. Mamma Don’t Know
11. Running Man
12. Evangeline
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado „Over the Line“
VÖ: 11. Januar 2019
Patuxent Music
1. Big Train
2. Piney River Girl
3. Curse the Ohio
4. Darcy Farrow
5. Boardwalk
6. A Few Old Memories
7. Over the Line
8. The Future’s Not What It Used to Be
9. Zig Zag
10. Hide Your Heart
11. Ashes to Ashes
12. Headin‘ West
Bri Bagwell „In My Defense“
VÖ: 11. Januar 2019
Ruby Reds Records
1. Asphalt and Concrete
2. If You Were a Cowboy
3. As Soon As You
4. Cheat on Me
5. I Can’t Be Lonely
6. Graffiti
7. Feel Like Home
8. Ring a Bell
9. No Time to Say Goodbye
10. Empty Chairs
Mike Skalstad „The Crossroads“
VÖ: 16. Januar 2019
1. The Crossroads
2. Much More Than Friends
3. Sometimes I Wonder
4. You Lied
5. This Time It’s Good Bye
6. You Are My Song
7. Dink’s Song
8. Good Enough for Me
9. Then There’s You
10. I Wish You Had Never Gone Away
11. Hang Me
12. Blood Money Man
Maren Morris „GIRL“ (Single)
VÖ: 17. Januar 2019
Columbia Nashville
The Steel Woods „ld News“
VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Woods Music
1. All of These Years
2. Without You
3. Changes
4. Wherever You Are
5. Blind Lover
6. Compared to a Soul
7. Old News
8. Anna Lee
9. Red River (The Fall of Jimmy Sutherland)
10. The Catfish Song
11. Rock That Says My Name
12. One of These Days
13. Are the Good Times Really Over (I Wish a Buck Was Still Silver)
14. Whipping Post
15. Southern Accents
Maggie Rogers „Heard It in a Past Life“
VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Capitol
1. Give A Little
2. Overnight
3. The Knife
4. Alaska
5. Light On
6. Past Life
7. Say It
8. On + Off
9. Fallingwater
10. Retrograde
11. Burning
12. Back In My Body
Sugarcane Jane „Southern State Of Mind“
VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
ArenA Recordings
1. Cabin on the Hill
2. Campfire
3. Man of Fewest Words
4. Southern State of Mind
5. Destiny
6. Rainbow
7. Red Flags Warning
8. The One Before Me
9. How Do You Know
10. We Can Dream
Cody Johnson „Ain’t Nothin‘ to It“
VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Warner Nashville
1. Ain’t Nothin‘ to It
2. Noise
3. Fenceposts
4. Understand Why
5. Long Haired Country Boy (feat. The Rockin‘ CJB)
6. Nothin‘ on You
7. Honky Tonk Mood
8. Monday Morning Merle
9. Y’all People (Dedicated to the „CoJo Nation“)
10. Where Cowboys Are King
11. On My Way to You
12. Doubt Me Now
13. Dear Rodeo
14. Husbands and Wives (Live) [Bonus Track]
15. His Name Is Jesus (Live) [Bonus Track]
Cassadee Pope „If My Heart Had A Heart“ (EP)
VÖ: 23. Januar 2019
Awake Music LLC
1. If My Heart Had A Heart
2. Take You Home
3. One More Red Light
Andrew Combs „Worried Man“
VÖ: 25. Januar 2019
New West Records
1. Devil’s Got My Woman
2. Please, Please, Please
3. Heavy
4. Big Bad Love
5. Come Tomorrow
6. Take It From Me
7. Runnin‘ You Out of My Mind
8. Too Stoned to Cry
9. Why Oh Why
10. Worried Man
11. Lonely Side of Love
12. Take It From Me (2019 Recut)
13. Too Stoned to Cry (2019 Recut)
Pam Jackson „Guardian Angels“
VÖ: 25. Januar 2019
AGR Television Records
1. Someone is Looking for Someone Like You
2. They Don’t Make ‚Em Like My Daddy Anymore
3. I Found a Letter
4. You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)
5. The Roads of Kildare
6. While I Was Making Love to You
7. Guardian Angels
8. The Shoe Goes on the Other Foot Tonight
9. My Hi-Fi to Cry By
10. Hold Me in Your Arms
11. More Where That Came From
12. Dance with the One That Brought You
13. Once a Day
14. What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child
Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra „Soul Of My City“
VÖ: 01. Februar 2019
Tea Pad Recordings / Soulfood
Dale Watson „Call Me Lucky“
VÖ: 15. Februar 2019
Red House
1. Call Me Lucky
2. The Dumb Song
3. Johnny and June
4. Tupelo Mississippi & a ’57 Fairlane
5. Haul Off and Do It
6. Restless
7. David Buxkemper
8. Inside View
9. You Weren’t Supposed to Feel This Good
10. Mama’s Smile
11. Who Needs This Man
12. Run Away
Ryan Bingham „American Love Song“
VÖ: 15. Februar 2019
Axster Bingham Records
1. Jingle and Go
2. Nothin‘ Holds Me Down
3. Pontiac
4. Lover Girl
5. Beautiful and Kind
6. Situation Station
7. Got Damn Blues
8. Time for My Mind
9. What Would I’ve Become
10. Wolves
11. Blue
12. Hot House
13. Stones
14. America
15. Blues Lady
Rosie Flores „Simple Case Of The Blues“
VÖ: 15. Februar 2019
The Last Music Company
1. Love Don’t Love Nobody
2. Mercy Fell Like Rain
3. I Want to Do More
4. Simple Case of the Blues
5. Drive Drive Drive
6. Till the Well Runs Dry
7. If There Was a Way
8. That’s What You Gotta Do
9. Enemy Hands
10. Teenage Rampage
11. If You Need Me
12. Can’t Find My Way Home (Bonus Track)
13. I’m Not Talking (Bonus Track)
Florida Georgia Line „Can’t Say I Ain’t Country“
VÖ: 15. Februar 2019
BMLG Records
1. Tyler Got Him A Tesla (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]
2. Can’t Say I Ain’t Country
3. Simple
4. Talk You Out Of It
5. All Gas No Brakes (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]
6. Speed Of Love
7. Women [feat. Jason Derulo]
8. People Are Different
9. Told You
10. Sack’a Puppies (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]
11. Y’all Boys [feat. Hardy]
12. Small Town
13. Sittin’ Pretty
14. Catfish Nuggets (Skit) [feat. Brother Jervel]
15. Can’t Hide Red [feat. Jason Aldean]
16. Colorado
17. Like You Never Had It
18. Swerve
19. Blessings