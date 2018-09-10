Neuerscheinungen August – Oktober 2018

Amanda Shires „To the Sunset“

VÖ: 02. August 2018

Silver Knife Records

1. Parking Lot Pirouette

2. Swimmer [2018]

3. Leave It Alone

4. Charms

5. Eve’s Daughter

6. Break Out the Champagne

7. Take on the Dark

8. White Feather

9. Mirror, Mirror

10. Wasn’t I Paying Attention?

Morgan Evans „Morgan Evans EP“

VÖ: 10. August 2018

Warner Bros.

1. Day Drunk

2. American

3. I Do

4. Kiss Somebody

5. Young Again

Shooter Jennings „Shooter“

VÖ: 10. August 2018

Elektra (Warner)

1. Bound Ta Git Down

2. Do You Love Texas?

3. Living in a Minor Key

4. D.R.U.N.K.

5. Shades & Hues

6. I’m Wild & My Woman Is Crazy

7. Fast Horses & Good Hideouts

8. Rhinestone Eyes

9. Denim & Diamonds

Cole Swindell „All of It“

VÖ: 17. August 2018

Warner Music Nashville

1. Love You Too Late

2. All of It

3. Somebody’s Been Drinkin‘

4. Sounded Good Last Night

5. Break Up in the End

6. I’ll Be Your Small Town

7. The Ones Who Got Me Here

8. 20 in a Chevy

9. Reason to Drink

10. Her

11. Both Sides of the Mississippi

12. Dad’s Old Number

Brandon Robert Young feat. Clare Bowen „Warmth of You“

VÖ: 31. August 2018

FAOLAN RECORDINGS

1. Warmth of You

Ben Salter „Back Yourself“

VÖ: 01. September 2018

Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)

1. Where Corals Lie

2. Isolationism

3. Nazi Paraphernalia

4. The First Sign Of Madness

5. Fallout Four

6. Back Yourself

7. Captagon Dancer

8. I Need You

9. Spitting Imagery

10. End Of Days

Ive & T.Bo „Wrecked ’n Blue“

VÖ: 05. September 2018

N13 Music

1. Wrecked ’n Blue

2. Hero of tomorrow

3. Son of the road

4. No place for me

5. Requiem

6. Please come home

7. It’s all over now

8. I got nothing but the Blues

9. One more whiskey, one more beer

10. Amazing grace

11. Sweet Mary

Ruston Kelly „Dying Star“

VÖ: 07. September 2018

New Rounder

1. Cover My Tracks

2. Mockingbird

3. Son Of A Highway Daughter

4. Paratrooper’s Battle Cry

5. Faceplant

6. Blackout

7. Big Brown Bus

8. Mercury

9. Anchors

10. Just For The Record

11. Trying To Let Her

12. Jericho

13. Dying Star

14. Brightly Burst Into The Air

Jillian Jacqueline „Side B“

VÖ: 07. September 2018

Big Loud Records

1. Priorities

2. Tragic

3. If I Were You [feat. Keith Urban]

4. Friends

5. Sad Girls

6. Somebody

Bailey Tomkinson „Hey Ace“ (EP)

VÖ: 07. September 2018

FBP Music

1. Hey Ace

2. Dear Dakota

3. Come Back Love

4. Crying in a Wedding Dress

5. Will You Save Me?

Black Joe Lewis „The Difference Between Me & You“

VÖ: 07. September 2018

Black Joe Lewis

1. Nothing but a Cliché

2. Face in the Scene

3. No Rhyme or Reason

4. Some Conversations You Just Don’t Need to Have

5. Culture Vulture

6. Suit or Soul?

7. Handshake Drugs

8. She Came onto Me

9. Do Yourself In

10. Hemmin‘ & Hawin‘

11. Girls on Bikes

12. Gut Feeling

13. Blue Leather

Kathy Mattea „Pretty Bird“

VÖ: 07. September 2018

Captain Potato

1. Chocolate on My Tongue

2. Ode to Billie Joe

3. Mercy Now

4. Little Glass of Wine

5. He Moves Through the Fair

6. St. Teresa

7. This Love Will Carry

8. October Song

9. Tell Me What You Ache For

10. Holy Now

11. I Can’t Stand up Alone

12. Pretty Bird

Carrie Underwood „Cry Pretty“

VÖ: 14. September 2018

Capitol Nashville

1. Cry Pretty

2. Ghosts on the Stereo

3. Low

4. Backsliding

5. Southbound

6. That Song That We Used to Make Love To

7. Drinking Alone

8. The Bullet

9. Spinning Bottles

10. Love Wins

11. End Up with You

12. Kingdom

13. The Champion (featuring Ludacris) (bonus track)

Asleep at the Wheel „New Routes“

VÖ: 14. September 2018

Bismeaux Records

1. Jack I’m Mellow

2. Pencil Full of Lead

3. Call It a Day Tonight

4 Seven Nights to Rock

5. Dublin Blues

6. I Am Blue

7. Pass the Bottle Around

8. Big River

9. Weary Rambler

10. More Days Like This

11. Willie Got There First (feat. Seth and Scott Avett)

Terri Clark „Raising the Bar“

VÖ: 14. September 2018

Baretrack Records

1. Givin’ Up Givin’ a Damn

2. Cowboys in This Town

3. Weddings, Funerals, and Empty Hotel Bars

4. Young as We Are Tonight

5. Half a Bottle Down

6. Bloody Mary Morning

7. Watered Down Whiskey

8. As Long as There’s a Bar

9. Right Where You Left Me

10. You Can Have This Town

11. The One That Got Away (feat. Drake White)

12. The Encore

13. Better Than I Was

Scott Joss „How Far to Jordan“

VÖ: 18. September 2018

Miracle Mile Records

1. Back Playing Honky Tonks Again

2. Don’t Be Fooled

3. Footlights

4. She Might Make It Through the Night

5. How Far to Jordan

6. Let Time Slow Down to a Crawl

7. Wouldn’t That Be Something

8. Yesterdays & Used to Be’s

9. You’re on the Road to My Heart

10. Living in Hell with You

11. Until We Love Again

12. The Other Side of Me

Maggie Rose „Change the Whole Thing“

VÖ: 20. September 2018

Starstruck Records, LLC

1. Do Right by My Love

2. I’m Yours

3. Change the Whole Thing

4. Lazy Love

5. Long Way to Go

6. It’s You

7. Hey Blondie

8. Smooth

9. Magic Man

10. Just Getting By

11. Pull You Through

12. The Letter

We Used To Be Tourists „The Benefit Of Doubt“

VÖ: 21. September 2018

Couch’n’Candle / Broken Silence

1. Dirty laundry

2. I cried the whole way home

3. Nashville, tn

4. Haven’t you heard

5. Anniversary

6. Counting sheep

7. Barre, vt

8. Signals

9. (walls)

10. Muscle memory

11. V70

Kaz Murphy „RIDE OUT THE STORM“

VÖ: 21. September 2018

1. When People Come Together

2. A Sunny Day

3. Blue Devil Sky

4. Thunderhead

5. Soft Heart

6. Where You Come From

7. All I Wanna Do Is Work

8. Somebody Could Be Me

9. Stella Rae

10. Forget About The World Tonight

11. Rise Me Up

Loretta Lynn „Change the Whole Thing“

VÖ: 28. September 2018

Sony Legacy

1. Wouldn’t It Be Great

2. Ruby’s Stool

3. I’m Dying for Someone to Live For

4. Another Bridge to Burn

5. Ain’t No Time to Go

6. God Makes No Mistakes

7. These Ole Blues

8. My Angel Mother

9. Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin‘

10. The Big Man

11. Lulie Vars

12. Darkest Day”

Eric Church „Desperate Man“

VÖ: 05. Oktober 2018

Capitol (Universal Music)

1. The Snake

2. Hanging Around

3. Heart Like A Wheel

4. Some Of It

5. Monsters

6. Hippie Radio

7. Higher Wire

8. Desperate Man

9. Solid

10. Jukebox and A Bar

11. Drowning Man

Rich Webb „Le Rayon Vert“

VÖ: 05. Oktober 2018

All Killer Music

1. Let It Rain

2. Stray Horse Canyon

3. Our Love, It Don’t Live Here Anymore

4. Letter to My Replacement (Whoever That May Be)

5. Stoner

6. The so Called Earl () Palmer

7. Shaggy Dad

8. Come Home Baby, Get a Job

9. Shenandoah

10. Me and My Horse Trigger

11. The Good Life

Colter Wall „Songs of the Plains“

VÖ: 12. Oktober 2018

Thirty Tigers

1. Plain to See Plainsman

2. Saskatchewan In 1881

3. John Beyers (Camaro Song)

4. Wild Dogs

5. Calgary Round-Up

6. Night Herding Song

7. Wild Bill Hickok

8. The Trains are Gone

9. Thinkin’ on a Woman

10. Manitoba Man

11. Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail

Morgan Evans „Things That We Drink To“

VÖ: 12. Oktober 2018

Warner Bros.

1. American

2. Kiss Somebody

3. I Do

4. Song for the Summer

5. Day Drunk

6. Dance with Me (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)

7. Me on You

8. Things That We Drink To

9. We Dream

10. Everything Changes

11. Young Again

Lennebrothers Band „Santa’S Plane“

VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018

Agr Television Records

1. Christmas All Over Again

2. Run Rudolph Run

3. Santa’s Plane

4. Jingle Bells

5. The X In X-mas

6. Teddy Boy Season Greetings

7. What A Merry Christmas This Could Be

8. Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

9. Christmas Time

10. Crazy Reindeer Sleigh Ride Race

11. Merry Christmas Baby

12. It Could Be Santa

13. Rockin‘ Around The Christmas Tree

14. Wild West Rockabilly Special

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit „Live from the Ryman“

VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018

Thirty Tigers

1. Hope the High Road

2. 24 Frames

3. White Man’s World

4. Flagship

5. Cumberland Gap

6. Something More Than Free

7. The Life You Chose

8. Elephant

9. Flying Over Water

10. Last of My Kind

11. Cover Me Up

12. Super 8

13. If We Were Vampires

Martina McBride „Its The Holiday Season“

VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018

Broken Bow Records

1. Santa Claus is Coming To Town

2. Most Wonderful Time of The Year

3. Winter Wonderland

4. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

5. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

6. Happy Holiday / It’s The Holiday Season

7. Home For The Holidays

8. Frosty The Snowman

9. My Favorite Things

Blackberry Smoke „The Southern Ground Sessions“ (EP)

VÖ: 26. Oktober 2018

1. Run Away From It All

2. Medicate My Mind

3. Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)

4. Best Seat in the House

5. You Got Lucky (feat. Amanda Shires)

6. Mother Mountain (feat. Oliver Wood)