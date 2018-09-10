Neuerscheinungen August – Oktober 2018

Amanda Shires „To the Sunset“
VÖ: 02. August 2018
Silver Knife Records
1. Parking Lot Pirouette
2. Swimmer [2018]
3. Leave It Alone
4. Charms
5. Eve’s Daughter
6. Break Out the Champagne
7. Take on the Dark
8. White Feather
9. Mirror, Mirror
10. Wasn’t I Paying Attention?
Morgan Evans „Morgan Evans EP“
VÖ: 10. August 2018
Warner Bros.
1. Day Drunk
2. American
3. I Do
4. Kiss Somebody
5. Young Again
Shooter Jennings „Shooter“
VÖ: 10. August 2018
Elektra (Warner)
1. Bound Ta Git Down
2. Do You Love Texas?
3. Living in a Minor Key
4. D.R.U.N.K.
5. Shades & Hues
6. I’m Wild & My Woman Is Crazy
7. Fast Horses & Good Hideouts
8. Rhinestone Eyes
9. Denim & Diamonds
Cole Swindell „All of It“
VÖ: 17. August 2018
Warner Music Nashville
1. Love You Too Late
2. All of It
3. Somebody’s Been Drinkin‘
4. Sounded Good Last Night
5. Break Up in the End
6. I’ll Be Your Small Town
7. The Ones Who Got Me Here
8. 20 in a Chevy
9. Reason to Drink
10. Her
11. Both Sides of the Mississippi
12. Dad’s Old Number
Brandon Robert Young feat. Clare Bowen „Warmth of You“
VÖ: 31. August 2018
FAOLAN RECORDINGS
1. Warmth of You
Ben Salter „Back Yourself“
VÖ: 01. September 2018
Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)
1. Where Corals Lie
2. Isolationism
3. Nazi Paraphernalia
4. The First Sign Of Madness
5. Fallout Four
6. Back Yourself
7. Captagon Dancer
8. I Need You
9. Spitting Imagery
10. End Of Days
Ive & T.Bo „Wrecked ’n Blue“
VÖ: 05. September 2018
N13 Music
1. Wrecked ’n Blue
2. Hero of tomorrow
3. Son of the road
4. No place for me
5. Requiem
6. Please come home
7. It’s all over now
8. I got nothing but the Blues
9. One more whiskey, one more beer
10. Amazing grace
11. Sweet Mary
Ruston Kelly „Dying Star“
VÖ: 07. September 2018
New Rounder
1. Cover My Tracks
2. Mockingbird
3. Son Of A Highway Daughter
4. Paratrooper’s Battle Cry
5. Faceplant
6. Blackout
7. Big Brown Bus
8. Mercury
9. Anchors
10. Just For The Record
11. Trying To Let Her
12. Jericho
13. Dying Star
14. Brightly Burst Into The Air
Jillian Jacqueline „Side B“
VÖ: 07. September 2018
Big Loud Records
1. Priorities
2. Tragic
3. If I Were You [feat. Keith Urban]
4. Friends
5. Sad Girls
6. Somebody
Bailey Tomkinson „Hey Ace“ (EP)
VÖ: 07. September 2018
FBP Music
1. Hey Ace
2. Dear Dakota
3. Come Back Love
4. Crying in a Wedding Dress
5. Will You Save Me?
Black Joe Lewis „The Difference Between Me & You“
VÖ: 07. September 2018
Black Joe Lewis
1. Nothing but a Cliché
2. Face in the Scene
3. No Rhyme or Reason
4. Some Conversations You Just Don’t Need to Have
5. Culture Vulture
6. Suit or Soul?
7. Handshake Drugs
8. She Came onto Me
9. Do Yourself In
10. Hemmin‘ & Hawin‘
11. Girls on Bikes
12. Gut Feeling
13. Blue Leather
Kathy Mattea „Pretty Bird“
VÖ: 07. September 2018
Captain Potato
1. Chocolate on My Tongue
2. Ode to Billie Joe
3. Mercy Now
4. Little Glass of Wine
5. He Moves Through the Fair
6. St. Teresa
7. This Love Will Carry
8. October Song
9. Tell Me What You Ache For
10. Holy Now
11. I Can’t Stand up Alone
12. Pretty Bird
Carrie Underwood „Cry Pretty“
VÖ: 14. September 2018
Capitol Nashville
1. Cry Pretty
2. Ghosts on the Stereo
3. Low
4. Backsliding
5. Southbound
6. That Song That We Used to Make Love To
7. Drinking Alone
8. The Bullet
9. Spinning Bottles
10. Love Wins
11. End Up with You
12. Kingdom
13. The Champion (featuring Ludacris) (bonus track)
Asleep at the Wheel „New Routes“
VÖ: 14. September 2018
Bismeaux Records
1. Jack I’m Mellow
2. Pencil Full of Lead
3. Call It a Day Tonight
4 Seven Nights to Rock
5. Dublin Blues
6. I Am Blue
7. Pass the Bottle Around
8. Big River
9. Weary Rambler
10. More Days Like This
11. Willie Got There First (feat. Seth and Scott Avett)
Terri Clark „Raising the Bar“
VÖ: 14. September 2018
Baretrack Records
1. Givin’ Up Givin’ a Damn
2. Cowboys in This Town
3. Weddings, Funerals, and Empty Hotel Bars
4. Young as We Are Tonight
5. Half a Bottle Down
6. Bloody Mary Morning
7. Watered Down Whiskey
8. As Long as There’s a Bar
9. Right Where You Left Me
10. You Can Have This Town
11. The One That Got Away (feat. Drake White)
12. The Encore
13. Better Than I Was
Scott Joss „How Far to Jordan“
VÖ: 18. September 2018
Miracle Mile Records
1. Back Playing Honky Tonks Again
2. Don’t Be Fooled
3. Footlights
4. She Might Make It Through the Night
5. How Far to Jordan
6. Let Time Slow Down to a Crawl
7. Wouldn’t That Be Something
8. Yesterdays & Used to Be’s
9. You’re on the Road to My Heart
10. Living in Hell with You
11. Until We Love Again
12. The Other Side of Me
Maggie Rose „Change the Whole Thing“
VÖ: 20. September 2018
Starstruck Records, LLC
1. Do Right by My Love
2. I’m Yours
3. Change the Whole Thing
4. Lazy Love
5. Long Way to Go
6. It’s You
7. Hey Blondie
8. Smooth
9. Magic Man
10. Just Getting By
11. Pull You Through
12. The Letter
We Used To Be Tourists „The Benefit Of Doubt“
VÖ: 21. September 2018
Couch’n’Candle / Broken Silence
1. Dirty laundry
2. I cried the whole way home
3. Nashville, tn
4. Haven’t you heard
5. Anniversary
6. Counting sheep
7. Barre, vt
8. Signals
9. (walls)
10. Muscle memory
11. V70
Kaz Murphy „RIDE OUT THE STORM“
VÖ: 21. September 2018
1. When People Come Together
2. A Sunny Day
3. Blue Devil Sky
4. Thunderhead
5. Soft Heart
6. Where You Come From
7. All I Wanna Do Is Work
8. Somebody Could Be Me
9. Stella Rae
10. Forget About The World Tonight
11. Rise Me Up
Loretta Lynn „Change the Whole Thing“
VÖ: 28. September 2018
Sony Legacy
1. Wouldn’t It Be Great
2. Ruby’s Stool
3. I’m Dying for Someone to Live For
4. Another Bridge to Burn
5. Ain’t No Time to Go
6. God Makes No Mistakes
7. These Ole Blues
8. My Angel Mother
9. Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin‘
10. The Big Man
11. Lulie Vars
12. Darkest Day”
Eric Church „Desperate Man“
VÖ: 05. Oktober 2018
Capitol (Universal Music)
1. The Snake
2. Hanging Around
3. Heart Like A Wheel
4. Some Of It
5. Monsters
6. Hippie Radio
7. Higher Wire
8. Desperate Man
9. Solid
10. Jukebox and A Bar
11. Drowning Man
Rich Webb „Le Rayon Vert“
VÖ: 05. Oktober 2018
All Killer Music
1. Let It Rain
2. Stray Horse Canyon
3. Our Love, It Don’t Live Here Anymore
4. Letter to My Replacement (Whoever That May Be)
5. Stoner
6. The so Called Earl () Palmer
7. Shaggy Dad
8. Come Home Baby, Get a Job
9. Shenandoah
10. Me and My Horse Trigger
11. The Good Life
Colter Wall „Songs of the Plains“
VÖ: 12. Oktober 2018
Thirty Tigers
1. Plain to See Plainsman
2. Saskatchewan In 1881
3. John Beyers (Camaro Song)
4. Wild Dogs
5. Calgary Round-Up
6. Night Herding Song
7. Wild Bill Hickok
8. The Trains are Gone
9. Thinkin’ on a Woman
10. Manitoba Man
11. Tying Knots in the Devil’s Tail
Morgan Evans „Things That We Drink To“
VÖ: 12. Oktober 2018
Warner Bros.
1. American
2. Kiss Somebody
3. I Do
4. Song for the Summer
5. Day Drunk
6. Dance with Me (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)
7. Me on You
8. Things That We Drink To
9. We Dream
10. Everything Changes
11. Young Again
Lennebrothers Band „Santa’S Plane“
VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018
Agr Television Records
1. Christmas All Over Again
2. Run Rudolph Run
3. Santa’s Plane
4. Jingle Bells
5. The X In X-mas
6. Teddy Boy Season Greetings
7. What A Merry Christmas This Could Be
8. Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
9. Christmas Time
10. Crazy Reindeer Sleigh Ride Race
11. Merry Christmas Baby
12. It Could Be Santa
13. Rockin‘ Around The Christmas Tree
14. Wild West Rockabilly Special
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit „Live from the Ryman“
VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018
Thirty Tigers
1. Hope the High Road
2. 24 Frames
3. White Man’s World
4. Flagship
5. Cumberland Gap
6. Something More Than Free
7. The Life You Chose
8. Elephant
9. Flying Over Water
10. Last of My Kind
11. Cover Me Up
12. Super 8
13. If We Were Vampires
Martina McBride „Its The Holiday Season“
VÖ: 19. Oktober 2018
Broken Bow Records
1. Santa Claus is Coming To Town
2. Most Wonderful Time of The Year
3. Winter Wonderland
4. It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas
5. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
6. Happy Holiday / It’s The Holiday Season
7. Home For The Holidays
8. Frosty The Snowman
9. My Favorite Things
Blackberry Smoke „The Southern Ground Sessions“ (EP)
VÖ: 26. Oktober 2018
1. Run Away From It All
2. Medicate My Mind
3. Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
4. Best Seat in the House
5. You Got Lucky (feat. Amanda Shires)
6. Mother Mountain (feat. Oliver Wood)