High Valley, American Young & Jarrod Dickenson inspired in Cologne, Germany!

After their Germany debut in Berlin in 2017, the canadian Country Duo High Valley returned for two concerts.

On March 6, 2018, they played a show in Berlin and one day later they performed in the „Luxor“ Musik Club in Cologne.

Of course, a part of the team from the CountryHome was also there on this evening.

Shortly after admission at 7pm on that Wednesday evening, the first support act „Jarrod Dickenson“ already entered the stage. First solo, then with vocal support from his wife Claire.

The Texan with his bluesy voice and his wife presented a short but worth listening concert with soulful songs, like the duet „Your Heart Belongs To Me“.

Unfortunately, the club at the time of Jarrod wasn’t still very filled, which we thought was a big pity, since we liked the appearance of the two very much.

It is debatable whether it is good to start directly after the door opens, with the musical part, as the guests typically only arrive bit by bit. On the other hand, it is pleasant for the -already- present guests to listen to some live music from the beginning. Like we said, it’s debatable.

After a short break, still before the regular beginning of the concert, Jon Stone and Kristy Osmunson, better known as „American Young„, took their place on the stage.

Already last year, the two played the support for High Valley.

Unfortunately, the club was still sparely filled at the beginning of their performance, but it filled up quite quickly.

Kristy on the violin and Jon on the guitar, combined with two strong voices and humor. The perfect foundation for a concert was given.

Their set took about 30 minutes and they presented songs of their current album „AY“, like“ „Love is War“, „Better on you“ or „Point of View“.

They also played some new songs like: „Your Closest Faraway Place“, which will be published on their new album. This will be produced by Jim Ed Norman works, as Kristy told us in the interview (see link) we did later on this evening.

With a few words in english,german the amazing duo will got more and more sympathy points from the audience.

We think 30 Minutes was a much too short for a concert of them two, but Kristy told us that they are planing to come back to Germany. Let’s hope for this, because it is always fun to see and meet them both and it’s really a pleasure to listen to American Young!

After American Young, the headliner „High Valley“ came on stage.

The band hummed the first notes of „Dear Life“ and the brothers Brad and Curtis were received by the audience with big applause.

Episode of „Soldier“ and „I Be U Be“ songs from the current album „Dear Life“.

The charismatic duo zoom in on the right… young fans who quickly cast a spell over them and invited them to a country pop party of the finest kind.

In „Be My Baby Tonight“, a hit by John Michael Montgomery, a little boy was brought on stage, who invited the audience to dance. It was dance battle and as a thank you there was a shirt for the best dancer in the audience.

You could hear, that some big fans moved to Cologne! Many songs were sung with andat the latest at „I’ll fly away“, one of the most traditional songs ever, evryone was singing out loud.

That the duo can’t only party songs as they shown us with the song „Fathers Love“, it’s a tribute to their father, who has always supported the brothers in the career.

Unfortunately, with the two encores „She’s with me“ and „Make you Mine“, this great concert passed much too fast, but the likeable artists took some time to chat and make photos with their fans.

After this great evening, some of our crew members went directly to the airport and then to the C2C Festival in London, UK. Story about C2C will be published in english soon.