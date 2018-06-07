Gewinner der CMT Music Awards

Letzte Nacht war es soweit:

In der Bridgestone Arena in Nashville wurden die diesjährigen CMT Music Awards verliehen. Der Abräumer des Abends war Blake Shelton, der drei der begehrten Awards verliehen bekam.

Unsere Redakteuerin Ina war mit Freunden Live dabei und sie schrieben uns schon kurz nach Beginn der Show: „Eine Wahnsinns- Stimmung!“

Ja, das kann man bei so einem Bild glauben!

Seht hier die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (farbig markiert):

Video of the Year

♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“

♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“

♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“

♦ Brett Young, „Mercy“

♦ Brothers Osborne, „It Ain’t My Fault“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“

♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“

♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“

♦ Luke Combs, „When It Rains It Pours“

♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“

♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“

Female Video of the Year

♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Lauren Alaina, „Doin‘ Fine“

♦ Maren Morris, „I Could Use a Love Song“

♦ Miranda Lambert, „Tin Man“

♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“

Male Video of the Year

♦ Dustin Lynch, „Small Town Boy“

♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“

♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“

♦ Jon Pardi, „Heartache on the Dance Floor“

♦ Luke Bryan, „Light It Up“

♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“

Duo Video of the Year

♦ Big & Rich, „California“

♦ Brothers Osborne,“It Ain’t My Fault“

♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“

♦ Florida Georgia Line, „Smooth“

♦ High Valley, „She’s With Me“

♦ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, „Speak To A Girl“

Group Video of the Year

♦ Lady Antebellum, „You Look Good“

♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“

♦ Little Big Town, „When Someone Stops Loving You“

♦ Midland, „Make A Little“

♦ Old Dominion, „No Such Thing As A Broken Heart“

♦ Rascal Flatts, „Yours If You Want It“

♦ Zac Brown Band, „My Old Man“

Breakthrough Video of the Year

♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“

♦ Danielle Bradbery, „Sway“

♦ Devin Dawson, „All On Me“

♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“

♦ Russel Dickerson, „Yours“

♦ Walker Hayes, „You Broke Up With Me

Collaborative Video of the Year

♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, „Flatliner“

♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“

♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“

♦ Thomas Rett feat. Maren Morris, „Craving You“

CMT Performance of the Year

♦ ANDRA DAY, COMMON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LEE ANN WOMACK AND DANIELLE BRADBERY – „Stand Up For Something (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“

♦ BACKSTREET BOYS AND FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE – „Everybody (From CMT Crossroads)“

♦ CHARLES KELLEY, JASON ALDEAN, DARIUS RUCKER AND DEREK TRUCKS – „Midnight Rider (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“

♦ EARTH WIND & FIRE AND LADY ANTEBELLUM – „September (From CMT Crossroads)“

♦ JASON ALDEAN, KEITH URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON AND LITTLE BIG TOWN – „I Won’t Back Down (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“

♦ KEITH URBAN FEAT. CARRIE UNDERWOOD – „The Fighter (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“

Fotos: © Ina Haseneyer