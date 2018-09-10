Gewinner der CCMA- Awards

Am letzten Wochenende wurden die Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards in Hamilton/ Ontario verliehen.

Abräumerin des Abends war Shania Twain. Live auf CBC ausgestrahlt, wurde die Sängerin mit dem meistverkauften Album des Jahres, dem meistverkauften kanadischen Album des Jahres, dem CCMA Generation Award und dem begehrten Apple Music Fans ‚Choice Award ausgezeichnet.

Neben der Verleihung der begehrten Awards gab es auch jede Menge Live- Musik und Terri Clark, sowie Jackie Rae Greening wurden in die kanadische Country Music Hall of Fame aufgenommen.

Hier nun die Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner der Künstler- Awards:

Ford album of the year

– Country Music Made Me Do It, Meghan Patrick

– Past the Past, Jess Moskaluke

– The Project, Lindsay Ell

– We Were That Song, Brett Kissel

– What We’re Made Of, The Washboard Union

Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award

– Gord Bamford

– Dean Brody

– Chad Brownlee

– Tim Hicks

– High Valley

– James Barker Band

– Brett Kissel

– Jess Moskaluke

– Dallas Smith

– Shania Twain

Female artist of the year

– Lindsay Ell

– Madeline Merlo

– Jess Moskaluke

– Meghan Patrick

– Shania Twain

Group or duo of the year

– High Valley

– Hunter Brothers

– James Barker Band

– The Reklaws

– The Washboard Union

Interactive artist or group of the year

– Tenille Arts

– Hunter Brothers

– Brett Kissel

– Leaving Thomas

– Nice Horse

SiriusXM Rising Star

– Dan Davidson

– Aaron Goodvin

– Hunter Brothers

– Leaving Thomas

– The Reklaws

Roots artist or group of the year

– The Lovelocks

– Jessica Mitchell

– Lindi Ortega

– The Washboard Union

– Donovan Woods

Single of the year

– „Chills,“ James Barker Band

– „Country Music Made me do It,“ Meghan Patrick

– „Drive me Away,“ Jess Moskaluke

– „Lonely Drum,“ Aaron Goodvin

– „Side Effects,“ Dallas Smith

Songwriter(s) of the year

– Dean Brody, Matt Rovey: „8th Day“ (performed by Dean Brody)

– Dan Isbell, Meghan Patrick, Jeremy Stover: „Country Music Made me do It“ (performed by Meghan Patrick)

– Zach Abend, Corey Crowder, Jess Moskaluke: „Drive me Away“ (performed by Jess Moskaluke)

– James Barker, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood: „It’s Working“ (performed by James Barker Band)

– Alexander Black, Aaron Goodvin, Cathy Gravitt: „Lonely Drum“ (performed by Aaron Goodvin)

Video of the year

– „The Bad Guy,“ Meghan Patrick

– „Drive me Away,“ Jess Moskaluke

– „Hometown Kids,“ The Reklaws

– „Sky Stays This Blue,“ Dallas Smith

– „We Were That Song,“ Brett Kissel

Photo: © www.ccma.org