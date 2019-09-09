Gewinner der CCMA- Awards 2019

Nach 14 Jahren wurden am Sonntag, den 8. September 2019, die Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA´s) erstmals wieder in Alberta/ Kanada verliehen.
Die Moderatoren Billy Ray Cyrus und Dallas Smith (amtierender CCMA-Künstler des Jahres) betraten die Bühne, um die Show mit ihren eigenen musikalischen Darbietungen zu eröffnen, bevor sie eine Vielzahl anderer Acts auf die Bühne einluden, um einige ihrer größten Hits zu teilen, darunter Meghan Patrick, Old Dominion und Tebey.
Hier nun die vollständige Liste der Gewinner:
Group or Duo of the Year
** WINNER ** The Washboard Union
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Rising Star Award
** WINNER ** Jade Eagleson
Shawn Austin
Eric Ethridge
JoJo Mason
Sons of Daughters
MNP Male Artist of the Year
** WINNER ** Dallas Smith
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Brett Kissel
Female Artist of the Year
** WINNER ** Tenille Townes
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
Guylaine Tanguay
Single of the Year
** WINNER ** Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Criminal — Lindsay Ell
Dive Bar — Gord Bamford
Good Together — James Barker Band
Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick
Ford Album of the Year
** WINNER ** Feels Like That — The Reklaws
The Fall — Dallas Smith
The Journey BNA Vol. 2 — Paul Brandt
Love a Girl — Tebey
New Tattoo — Tim Hicks
State of Mind — Hunter Brothers
Apple Music Fans’ Choice
** WINNER ** Brett Kissel
Gord Bamford
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Guylaine Tanguay
Entertainer of the Year
** WINNER ** Dallas Smith
Paul Brandt
Dean Brody
Tim Hicks
Brett Kissel
Interactive Artist of the Year
** WINNER ** Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
Nice Horse
Video of the Year
** WINNER ** Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Camouflage — Jess Moskaluke
Criminal — Lindsay Ell
Feels Like That — The Reklaws
Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick
Roots Album of the Year
** WINNER ** Both Ways — Donovan Woods
Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion — Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion
Heart of Glass — Jessica Mitchell
Juliet — Dan Davidson
What We’re Made of — The Washboard Union
Entertainment Songwriter of the Year
** WINNER ** Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Tenille Townes
Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes
Brett Kissel, Seth Mosley, Brad Rempel
Cecilia — Brett Kissel
Gord Bamford, Bart Butler, Brice Long
Down — Gord Bamford
James Barker Band, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood
Keep it Simple — James Barker Band
Corey Crowder, Jess Moskaluke, Jared Mullins
Save Some of That Whiskey — Jess Moskaluke
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame 2019 Preisträger
Charlie Major
Anya Wilson
