Gewinner der CCMA- Awards 2019

Nach 14 Jahren wurden am Sonntag, den 8. September 2019, die Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA´s) erstmals wieder in Alberta/ Kanada verliehen.

Die Moderatoren Billy Ray Cyrus und Dallas Smith (amtierender CCMA-Künstler des Jahres) betraten die Bühne, um die Show mit ihren eigenen musikalischen Darbietungen zu eröffnen, bevor sie eine Vielzahl anderer Acts auf die Bühne einluden, um einige ihrer größten Hits zu teilen, darunter Meghan Patrick, Old Dominion und Tebey.

Hier nun die vollständige Liste der Gewinner:

Group or Duo of the Year

** WINNER ** The Washboard Union

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Rising Star Award

** WINNER ** Jade Eagleson

Shawn Austin

Eric Ethridge

JoJo Mason

Sons of Daughters

MNP Male Artist of the Year

** WINNER ** Dallas Smith

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Female Artist of the Year

** WINNER ** Tenille Townes

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

Guylaine Tanguay

Single of the Year

** WINNER ** Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Criminal — Lindsay Ell

Dive Bar — Gord Bamford

Good Together — James Barker Band

Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick

Ford Album of the Year

** WINNER ** Feels Like That — The Reklaws

The Fall — Dallas Smith

The Journey BNA Vol. 2 — Paul Brandt

Love a Girl — Tebey

New Tattoo — Tim Hicks

State of Mind — Hunter Brothers

Apple Music Fans’ Choice

** WINNER ** Brett Kissel

Gord Bamford

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Guylaine Tanguay

Entertainer of the Year

** WINNER ** Dallas Smith

Paul Brandt

Dean Brody

Tim Hicks

Brett Kissel

Interactive Artist of the Year

** WINNER ** Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Nice Horse

Video of the Year

** WINNER ** Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Camouflage — Jess Moskaluke

Criminal — Lindsay Ell

Feels Like That — The Reklaws

Walls Come Down — Meghan Patrick

Roots Album of the Year

** WINNER ** Both Ways — Donovan Woods

Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion — Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion

Heart of Glass — Jessica Mitchell

Juliet — Dan Davidson

What We’re Made of — The Washboard Union

Entertainment Songwriter of the Year

** WINNER ** Barry Dean, Luke Laird, Tenille Townes

Somebody’s Daughter — Tenille Townes

Brett Kissel, Seth Mosley, Brad Rempel

Cecilia — Brett Kissel

Gord Bamford, Bart Butler, Brice Long

Down — Gord Bamford

James Barker Band, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood

Keep it Simple — James Barker Band

Corey Crowder, Jess Moskaluke, Jared Mullins

Save Some of That Whiskey — Jess Moskaluke

Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame 2019 Preisträger

Charlie Major

Anya Wilson

Photo: © www.ccma.org