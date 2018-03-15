Veröffentlicht am von CountryHome

Fanclub – Parties CMA Festival 2018 Nashville/ Tennessee

Lonestar – Fanclub Party
June 5th  – 4pm
@Listening Room

Moore & Moore – Fanclub Party
June 5th – 10pm
@Nashville Nightlife Theatre

Mandy Barnett – Fanclub Party
June 5th – 7:30pm
@3rd & Lindsley

Phil Vassar – Fanclub Party
June6.th – 6:30pm
@Listening Room

Terri Clark – Fanclub Party
June 6.th – 1pm
@Studio A in der Grand Ole Opry

Wade Hayes – Fanclub Party
June 6.th

Gary Allan – Fanclub Party
June 6.th – 5pm
@Marathon Music Works

Scotty McCreery – Fanclub Party
June 7.th – 11am
@City Winery

The Springs – Fanclub Party
June 7.th – 11am
@Blue Bird Cafè

Darryl Worley – Fanclub Party
June 7.th
@3rd & Lindsley

Buddy Jewel – Fanlcub Party
June 8.th – 2pm
@El Chico Mexican Restaurant

Mark Wills – Fanclub Party
June 8.th

Tiffany Ashton – Fanclub Party
June 9.th -7pm
@The Valentine

Jonathan Pierce – Fanclub Party
June 9.th
@CMA Fest Booth

Craig Wayne Boyd – Fanclub Party
June 14.th – 4pm
@Wildhorse Saloon