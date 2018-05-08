Die Nominierungen der CMT Music Awards wurden bekannt gegeben

Am heutigen Dienstag, dem 8. Mai 2018, wurden die Nominerten der diesjährigen CMT Music Awards bekannt gegeben:
Video of the Year
♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“
♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“
♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“
♦ Brett Young, „Mercy“
♦ Brothers Osborne, „It Ain’t My Fault“
♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“
♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“
♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“
♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“
♦ Luke Combs, „When It Rains It Pours“
♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“
♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“
Female Video of the Year
♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“
♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“
♦ Lauren Alaina, „Doin‘ Fine“
♦ Maren Morris, „I Could Use a Love Song“
♦ Miranda Lambert, „Tin Man“
♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“
Male Video of the Year
♦ Dustin Lynch, „Small Town Boy“
♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“
♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“
♦ Jon Pardi, „Heartache on the Dance Floor“
♦ Luke Bryan, „Light It Up“
♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“
Duo Video of the Year
♦ Big & Rich, „California“
♦ Brothers Osborne,“It Ain’t My Fault“
♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“
♦ Florida Georgia Line, „Smooth“
♦ High Valley, „She’s With Me“
♦ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, „Speak To A Girl“
Group Video of the Year
♦ Lady Antebellum, „You Look Good“
♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“
♦ Little Big Town, „When Someone Stops Loving You“
♦ Midland, „Make A Little“
♦ Old Dominion, „No Such Thing As A Broken Heart“
♦ Rascal Flatts, „Yours If You Want It“
♦ Zac Brown Band, „My Old Man“
Breakthrough Video of the Year
♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“
♦ Danielle Bradbery, „Sway“
♦ Devin Dawson, „All On Me“
♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“
♦ Russel Dickerson, „Yours“
♦ Walker Hayes, „You Broke Up With Me
Collaborative Video of the Year
♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“
♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“
♦ Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, „Flatliner“
♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“
♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“
♦ Thomas Rett feat. Maren Morris, „Craving You“
CMT Performance of the Year
♦ ANDRA DAY, COMMON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LEE ANN WOMACK AND DANIELLE BRADBERY – „Stand Up For Something (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“
♦ BACKSTREET BOYS AND FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE – „Everybody (From CMT Crossroads)“
♦ CHARLES KELLEY, JASON ALDEAN, DARIUS RUCKER AND DEREK TRUCKS – „Midnight Rider (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“
♦ EARTH WIND & FIRE AND LADY ANTEBELLUM – „September (From CMT Crossroads)“
♦ JASON ALDEAN, KEITH URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON AND LITTLE BIG TOWN – „I Won’t Back Down (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“
♦ KEITH URBAN FEAT. CARRIE UNDERWOOD – „The Fighter (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“
Die CMT Music Awards sind ein Fan – Voting. Dieses ist nun bis 4. Juni geöffnet und die Fans können auf http://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/ ihren Favoriten wählen (leider nicht aus Deutschland möglich).
Die CMT Music Awards werden am 6. Juni um 20Uhr auf www.cmt.com ausgestrahlt/ verliehen. Moderiert werden diese von Little Big Town.