Die Nominierungen der CMT Music Awards wurden bekannt gegeben

Am heutigen Dienstag, dem 8. Mai 2018, wurden die Nominerten der diesjährigen CMT Music Awards bekannt gegeben:

Video of the Year

♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“

♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“

♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“

♦ Brett Young, „Mercy“

♦ Brothers Osborne, „It Ain’t My Fault“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“

♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“

♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“

♦ Luke Combs, „When It Rains It Pours“

♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“

♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“

Female Video of the Year

♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Lauren Alaina, „Doin‘ Fine“

♦ Maren Morris, „I Could Use a Love Song“

♦ Miranda Lambert, „Tin Man“

♦ Kelsea Ballerini, „Legends“

Male Video of the Year

♦ Dustin Lynch, „Small Town Boy“

♦ Jason Aldean, „You Make It Easy“

♦ Blake Shelton, „I’ll Name the Dogs“

♦ Jon Pardi, „Heartache on the Dance Floor“

♦ Luke Bryan, „Light It Up“

♦ Thomas Rhett, „Marry Me“

Duo Video of the Year

♦ Big & Rich, „California“

♦ Brothers Osborne,“It Ain’t My Fault“

♦ Dan + Shay, „Tequila“

♦ Florida Georgia Line, „Smooth“

♦ High Valley, „She’s With Me“

♦ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, „Speak To A Girl“

Group Video of the Year

♦ Lady Antebellum, „You Look Good“

♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“

♦ Little Big Town, „When Someone Stops Loving You“

♦ Midland, „Make A Little“

♦ Old Dominion, „No Such Thing As A Broken Heart“

♦ Rascal Flatts, „Yours If You Want It“

♦ Zac Brown Band, „My Old Man“

Breakthrough Video of the Year

♦ Carly Pearce, „Every Little Thing“

♦ Danielle Bradbery, „Sway“

♦ Devin Dawson, „All On Me“

♦ Lanco, „Greatest Love Story“

♦ Russel Dickerson, „Yours“

♦ Walker Hayes, „You Broke Up With Me

Collaborative Video of the Year

♦ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, „Meant to Be“

♦ Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris, „The Champion“

♦ Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley, „Flatliner“

♦ Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, „Say Something“

♦ Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina, „What Ifs“

♦ Thomas Rett feat. Maren Morris, „Craving You“

CMT Performance of the Year

♦ ANDRA DAY, COMMON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LEE ANN WOMACK AND DANIELLE BRADBERY – „Stand Up For Something (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“

♦ BACKSTREET BOYS AND FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE – „Everybody (From CMT Crossroads)“

♦ CHARLES KELLEY, JASON ALDEAN, DARIUS RUCKER AND DEREK TRUCKS – „Midnight Rider (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“

♦ EARTH WIND & FIRE AND LADY ANTEBELLUM – „September (From CMT Crossroads)“

♦ JASON ALDEAN, KEITH URBAN, CHRIS STAPLETON AND LITTLE BIG TOWN – „I Won’t Back Down (From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year)“

♦ KEITH URBAN FEAT. CARRIE UNDERWOOD – „The Fighter (From 2017 CMT Music Awards)“

Die CMT Music Awards sind ein Fan – Voting. Dieses ist nun bis 4. Juni geöffnet und die Fans können auf http://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/ ihren Favoriten wählen (leider nicht aus Deutschland möglich).

Die CMT Music Awards werden am 6. Juni um 20Uhr auf www.cmt.com ausgestrahlt/ verliehen. Moderiert werden diese von Little Big Town.