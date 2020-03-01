Die Nominierten der ACM – Awards 2020

Am 5. April 2020 werden in Las Vegas die 55. ACM Awards , präsentiert von Keith Urban, verliehen.
Die Nominierungen wurden Ende Februar 2020 bekannt gegeben:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, the Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)
Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris)
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt)
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy. Producer: Christen Pinkston)
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller. Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion (Director / Producer: Mason Allen)
“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett (Director: TK McKamy. Producer: Dan Atchison)
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town (Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos. Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)
Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Producer: Dan Smyers)
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (Producer: Garth Brooks)
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King (Producer: Jay Joyce)
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio)
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell (Producer: Dann Huff)
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks)
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion (Producer: Shane McAnally and Old Dominion)
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian)
“Rumor,” Lee Brice (Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone)
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum (Producer: Dann Huff)
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s))
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde (Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde)
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt)
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion (Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)
“Some of It,” Eric Church (Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson)
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
