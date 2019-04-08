Die Gewinner der 54. Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards 2019

In Las Vegas wurden die 54. ACM – Awards verliehen. In der Show, durch die Countrystar Reba McEntire zum 16. mal führte, wurden die Künstler/innen und Bands live ausgezeichnet.

Ashley McBryde erfuhr schon im Vorfeld per Anruf, dass sie als „New Female Artist of the Year“. Ebenso wurden Lanco als „New Group of the Year“ und Luke Combs als „New Male Artist of the Year“ schon früher bekannt gegeben – ebenso das „Musikevent des Jahres“ und der „Songwriter of the Year“.

Hier nun die vollständige Liste der Nominierten und Gewinner (rot markiert):

Entertainer of the Year

> Jason Aldean

> Luke Bryan

> Kenny Chesney

> Chris Stapleton

> Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

> Miranda Lambert

> Ashley McBryde

> Maren Morris

> Kacey Musgraves

> Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

> Dierks Bentley

> Luke Combs

> Thomas Rhett

> Chris Stapleton

> Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

> Brothers Osborne

> Dan & Shay

> Florida Georgia Line

> Locash

> Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

> Lady Antebellum

> Lanco

> Little Big Town

> Midland

> Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

> Danielle Bradbery

> Lindsay Ell

> Ashley McBryde

> Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

> Jimmie Allen

> Luke Combs

> Jordan Davis

> Michael Ray

> Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

> High Valley

> Lanco

> Runaway June

Album of the Year (Artist / Producer / Label)

> Dan & Shay (Dan & Shay / Scott Hendricks, Dan

Smyers, Matt Dragstrem / Warner Music

Nashville)

> Desperate Man (Eric Church / Jay Joyce, Arturo

Buenahora Jr. / EMI Records Nashville)

> Fram a Room: Volume 2 (Chris Stapleton / Dave

Cobb, Chris Stapleton / Mercury Nashville)

> Golden Hour (Kacey Musgraves / Ian Fitchuk,

Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves / MCA Nashville)

> The Mountain (Dierks Bentley / Ross Copperman,

Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr. / Capitol

Records Nashville)

Single of the Year (Artist / Producer / Label)

> Down to the Honky Tonk (Jake Owen / Joey Moi /

Big Loud Records)

> Heaven (Kane Brown / Dann Huff, Polow Da Don /

RCA Nashville)

> Meant to be (Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line /

Wilshire for Rock the soul Ent / Warner Bros.

Records)

> Most People are good (Luke Bryan / Jeff Stevens,

Jody Stevens / Capitol Records Nashville)

> Tequila (Dan & Shay / Scott Hendricks, Dan

Smyers / Warner Music Nashville

Song of the Year (Artist / Songwriter / Publisher – (nicht

aufgeführt))

> Break up in the End (Cole Swindell / Jessie Jo

Dillon, Chase McGill, Joe Nite)

> Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton / Mike Henderson,

Chris Stapleton)

> Meant to be (Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line /

Davis Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe

Rexha)

> Space Cowboy (Kacey Musgraves / Luke Laird,

Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

> Tequilla (Dan & Shay / Nicole Galyon, Jordan

Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

> Yours (Russell Dickerson / Casey Brown, Russell

Dickerson, Parker Welling)

Video of the Year (Artist / Producer / Director)

> Babe (Sugarland & Taylor Swift / Roger Hunt /

Anthony Mandler)

> Burn out (Midland / Ben Skipworth / TK McKamy,

Cameron Duddy)

> Burning Man (Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne /

Nate Eggert / Wes Edwards)

> Drunk Girl (Chris Janson / Ben Skipworth / Jeff

Venable)

> Shoot me straight (Brothers Osborne / April

Kembrell / Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver)

> Tequila (Dan & Shay / Christen Pinkston / Patrick

Tracy)

Songwriter of the Year

> Ross Copperman

> Ashley Gorley

> Shane McAnally

> Chase McGill

> Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year (Artist / Producer / Label)

> Burning Man (Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne ) /

Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo

Buenahora Jr. / Capitol Records Nashville

> Drowns the Whiskey (Jason Aldean & Miranda

Lambert / Michael Knox / Macon Music, LLC,

Broken Bow Records, BBR Music Group, BMG)

> Everything´s gonna be alright (David Lee Murphy &

Kenny Chesney / Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney,

David Lee Murphy / Reviver Records)

> Keeping Score (Dan & Shay & Kelly Clarkson /

Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers / Warner Music

Nashville)

> Meant to be (Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line /

Wilshire for Rock the soul Ent. / Warner Bros.

Records

ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade

Jason Aldean