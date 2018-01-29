Chris Stapelton räumt bei den Grammys ab!

Gestern Abend war es endlich soweit und wir konnten die Verleihung der 60. Grammy Awards verfolgen.

Unter den Gewinnern sind auch einige der größten Stars der Country-Musik.

Chris Stapleton und Little Big Town waren zwei der am meisten nominierten Country-Künstler im Jahr 2018, und beide gewannen in großen Kategorien.

Stapleton nahm die höchste Auszeichnung der Nacht mit nach Hause.

Reba McEntire wurde in einer Kategorie bei den Grammy Awards nominiert; ihr Album „Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope“ wurde für das „Best Roots Gospel Album“ nominiert und sie war eine der ersten Gewinnerinnen, die am Sonntag schon im Vorprogramm der Show veröffentlicht wurde.

Seht nachfolgend alle Gewinner der Nacht.

2018 Grammy Kategorie (Country):

Best Country Album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Vol. 1 — WINNER!

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Little Big Town, „Better Man“

Sam Hunt, „Body Like a Back Road“

Chris Stapleton, „Broken Halos“ — WINNER!

Midland, „Drinkin‘ Problem“

Miranda Lambert, „Tin Man“

Best Country Solo Performance

Sam Hunt, „Body Like a Back Road“

Alison Krauss, „Losing You“

Miranda Lambert, „Tin Man“

Maren Morris, „I Could Use a Love Song“

Chris Stapleton, „Either Way“ — WINNER!

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, „It Ain’t My Fault“

Zac Brown Band, „My Old Man“

Lady Antebellum, „You Look Good“

Little Big Town, „Better Man“ — WINNER!

Midland, „Drinkin‘ Problem“

Best Americana Album

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound — WINNER!

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

David Rawlings, „Cumberland Gap“

The Mavericks, „I Wish You Well“

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, „If We Were Vampires“ — WINNER!

Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White, „It Ain’t Over Yet“

Gregg Allman, „My Only True Friend“

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes, „Killer Diller Blues“ — WINNER!

Blind Boys Of Alabama, „Let My Mother Live“

Glen Campbell, „Arkansas Farmboy“

Leonard Cohen, „Steer Your Way“

Alison Krauss, „I Never Cared For You“

Best Pop Solo Performance

„Love So Soft,“ Kelly Clarkson

„Praying,“ Kesha

„Million Reasons,“ Lady Gaga

„What About Us,“ Pink

„Shape of You,“ Ed Sheeran — WINNER!

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If, The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit, Alex Han

Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion — WINNER!

Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle

Resurrection, Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire — WINNER!

Hope for All Nations, Karen Peck & New River

