Black Raven – Album Release – english version

It’s been almost 10 years since Black Raven released their last Album Rock In Threes.

So for fans of the band, it’s been a new album has been a long time coming.

-The Band announces their 4th studio album on 01.04.2018-

Even though it’s been 10 years since they released their last album, it hasn’t been quiet for Black Raven. In addition to numerous national and international appearances, the three guys have also had a very successful start with their other project – Rocket to Stardom.

The project calls itself winking as the world’s only Kris Kristofferson tribute band and since they have toured with Kris Kristofferson twice in recent years, the three guys have also made their way into the country scene.

But back to the announcement of the new Black Raven album. So far, the band has kept secrets about their new Album, but in a short interview with Julian we’ve got some exclusive news for you.

Jessica:

Hi Julian, for those who do not know, could you please introduce yourself?

Julian:

We are Black Raven – founded in 1992 in Düsseldorf Germany. Since then, Black Raven has been active on stage without interruption.

Of course we had a few personal changes in the last 26 years, but since 2015 the current Band consists of Jens „Jensemann“ Feldhaus on drums, Bojan „Pflori“ Lutz on bass and me on guitar and vocals.

Jessica:

So it’s been 10 years since your last album Rock in Threes was released.

Until now, your fans only know that the official release of the new album will take place on 01.04.2018. Will you tell us the name of the new album?

Julian:

That’s right, this time we really do a lot of secrecy around the album, but of course completely cope. A new album is always huge for us, and we’ve been working on it for several years now.

I don’t want to reveal to much but I can spoil a little about the name – it’s about the „revival“ of our rehearsal room. That’s exactly how we felt when we started rehearsing like a pig in a new (current) cast. Everything else should remain as a surprise, but as you know, it’s only a few days until the release.

Jessica:

You’re the only one left over from the original cast.

The style of your last album Rock in Threes differs musically from its predecessors (like your debut album or the second album No Way to Stop Me). Is this due to the musical development or the „coming“ of new musicians and their influences?

Julian:

Certainly both. Of course, as you grow older, you continue to develop, at least under normal circumstances … Clearly, musical influences also play their part. Personally, the same applies and most of the time at Black Raven was always beneficial.

Jessica:

On the last album Rock in Threes the 1977 Billy Ocean song „Red Light (Spells Danger)“ became the most famous song of the album. Do you like to think “outside the box” genre-wise? Can we hope for a new cover song? Maybe in country style? It seems it would be obvious, considering your “Rocket to Stardom” project.

Julian:

Hmmm – to be honest, I do not really like to think outside the box when it comes to Black Raven. Billy Ocean’s „Red Light“ we actually only chose, because Paul Ansell / No. 9 covered the song. I liked that he did that and we tried it. That we published the song on the third album, was actually a rather spontaneous decision.

Otherwise, I’m not a big friend of these adaptations. For a while we had „Fade to Gray” an 80’s pop song in the repertoire, but it did not last very long… There are enough bands that are transforming pop songs into R’n’R , we like to let them keep doing the first steps there ;-).

But you’re right at one point – without our new friendship with Kris Kristofferson it will not work on our new Black Raven album. Kris gave us an unpublished song, which, of course, we immediately recorded with him. But the song wasn’t that far away from R’n’R, either way.

Jessica:

In Europe, Black Raven already sticks out like a sore thumb. Which gigs did you like the most? Could you also imagine playing in the US? Keyword Viva Las Vegas Weekender or as „Rocket to Stardom“ on country events?

Julian:

Europe is great, especially Scandinavia and Sweden is really good to us – we do not want to miss that. Over the years we’ve had a really great experience. Japan, Croatia, Slovenia, Russia, everywhere we are welcomed and get the chances to know new cultures and people.

Incidentally, we also toured in the US around 2004 or so. It was exciting, but there is more party in Europe. Today, with the terrible entry modalities and Trump on top of it, our efforts to play again in the US are limited.

Jessica:

How did you come up with the idea of launching Rocket to Stardom?

When you started the project with Jens and Bojan, did you believe that it would turn out so good? To fill venues like the Frankfurt Festhalle is already a big thing! It’s impressive to perform in front of so many people, isn’t it?

Julian:

Rocket to Stardom was – by the way, like Black Raven too – a pure “drunk idea“. At some point Bojan and I had found out that both of us are incredibly in to Kris Kristofferson. If you listen to his lyrics, your own songs are really laughable … Great pictures, clear words – just terribly impressive. We just wanted to express our gratitude to him with the project – the only goal was to give him a CD with our versions of his songs and to say thank you. We would not have dared to dream that we would listen to the whole CD in his tourbus a few years later, killing his Heineken supply. Not to be with him on tour or even befriended. We spent a lot of effort on this project, which also took several years, but of course we were fortunate – in fact, we have heard that Kris is canned at each concert with self-recorded CDs ….

The locations we’ve recorded with Kris meanwhile are an announcement, no question. We’ve already been allowed to play at Rock am Ring, which is also awesome, but to play in front of 2,000 sober and seated listeners, who are not there for you because of you, has made sure that your pants are wet. The fact that Kris was standing behind the curtain all the time listening to our songs has not made it any easier … It’s been a great time, which can hardly be topped for me.

Jessica:

Did you know that there is such a big interest in country music in Germany? You are something like a “veteran“ of the German R’n’R scene …

Julian:

Well, that makes me blush. If Bojan and Jensemann read this I have to listen to this for the next few years … I really do not see it that way, I think such a description applies to Stefan Pfeifer, who not only played in bands, but also publishes, produces and organizes … But thanks for the flowers anyway.

Kris is often known by such people who are less music-interested, rather than actors, which I think is quite sad. So it’s great to see how much people he pulls here in Germany and in Europe when he’s on tour.

Jessica:

One last question Julian, then you are redeemed:

What are your plans for 2018? Is there a tour after the new album? And maybe we can hope for more Rocket to Stardom gigs?

Julian:

The last few years have been dedicated to the new album, now there are more and more appearances in Europe, which we are very happy about. Jensemann and I both became fathers in 2017 (with Bojan it is not quite sure yet, but of course we are pushing our thumbs on that ;-)), because of the album work there is also some family backlog demand. Rocket to Stardom plays when Kris calls us.

Jessica:

Then first, congratulations to parenthood and I’m sure, for Bojan, it will work soon! Thank you for taking the time to answer our questions Julian, it was a pleasure!

Safe the date:

Black Raven Album Release Worldwide on 01.04.2018 on Amazon, Spotify & Co, but most beautiful in the band’s own webshop under

http://shop.blackraven.de/

All further information you get here:

https://www.facebook.com/blackravenband/

http://www.blackraven.de