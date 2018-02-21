Veröffentlicht am von Jessica Morbe

Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts – Woche 24.2.2018

Auch in dieser Woche führt Chris Stapleton mit seinem Album „From A Room: Volume 2“ die Billboard Top 50 der Country Album Charts an.

Als höchsten Neueinsteiger begrüßen wir in dieser Woche Sister Hazel mit der EP „Water“, auf Platz 9.

 

1letzte Woche: 1

   From A Room: Volume 2                   

Chris Stapleton

2letzte Woche: 4

  Kane Brown

Kane Brown

3letzte Woche: 2

   Traveller

Chris Stapleton

4letzte Woche: 5

 From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

5letzte Woche: 6

   Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

6letzte Woche: 8

   What Makes You Country

Luke Bryan

7letzte Woche: 9

   This One’s For You

Luke Combs

8letzte Woche:10

   Brett Young

Brett Young
NEU

9letzte Woche: —

 Water

Sister Hazel

10letzteWoche:13

   California Sunrise

Jon Pardi

11letzte Woche:14

 Montevallo

Sam Hunt

12letzteWoche:12

   Hallelujah Nights

Lanco

13letzteWoche:15

 Dig Your Roots

Florida Georgia Line

14letzteWoche:17

 Happy Endings

Old Dominion

15letzteWoche:18

 Ripcord

Keith Urban
 ►

16letzte Woche16

   Sweet Southern Sugar

Kid Rock

17letzteWoche:23

 The Rest Of Our Life

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

18letzteWoche:11

 Precious Memorys Collection

Alan Jackson

19letzteWoche:28

   Texacoma Shore

Blake Shelton

20letzteWoche:19

    Tangled Up

Thomas Rhett

21letzteWoche:21

   Greatest Hits So Far…

Zac Brown Band

22letzteWoche:22

   Boom

Walker Hayes

23letzteWoche:20

 Mr. Misunderstood

Eric Church

24letzteWoche:24

   Current Mood

Dustin Lynch
NEU

25letzteWoche:–

    35 Biggest Hits

Tim McGraw

26letzteWoche:25

   Losing Sleep

Chris Young
NEU

27letzteWoche:–

  Solid Ground

Wade Bowen

28letzteWoche:27

  Greatest Hits: Decade #1

Carrie Underwood

29letzteWoche:26

   Hero

Maren Morris

30letzteWoche:29

   Yours

Russell Dickerson

31letzteWoche:31

   Here’s To The Good Times

Florida Georgia Line

32letzteWoche:32

   Red

Taylor Swift

33letzteWoche:48

   The Legend Of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

34letzteWoche:33

 Hotel California

Eagels

35letzteWoche:30

 Dark Horse

Devin Dawson

36letzteWoche:37

   Unapologetically

Kelsea Ballerini

37letzteWoche:34

   Crash My Party

Luke Bryan

38letzteWoche:35

   The Devil Don’t Sleep

Brantley Gilbert

39letzteWoche:40

   Fearless

Taylor Swift

40letzteWoche:39

   You Should Be Here

Cole Swindell

41letzteWoche:44

   Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits

Blake Shelton

42letzteWoche:38

   The Weight Of These Wings

Miranda Lambert

43letzteWoche:42

   50 Number Ones

George Strait

44letzteWoche:47

   Kill The Lights

Luke Bryan

45letzteWoche:50

   On The Rocks

Midland

46letzteWoche:43

    Pawn Shop

Brothers Osborne

 
NEU

47letzteWoche:–

   The Essential Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
 

48letzte Woche45

   The Ultimate Hits

Garth Brooks
NEU

49letzteWoche:–

   Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldregde

50letzteWoche:49

 Speak Now

Taylor Swift

Quelle: Billboard