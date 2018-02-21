Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts – Woche 24.2.2018

► 1letzte Woche: 1 From A Room: Volume 2 Chris Stapleton

▲ 2letzte Woche: 4 Kane Brown Kane Brown

▼ 3letzte Woche: 2 Traveller Chris Stapleton

▲ 4letzte Woche: 5 From A Room: Volume 1 Chris Stapleton

▲ 5letzte Woche: 6 Life Changes Thomas Rhett

▲ 6letzte Woche: 8 What Makes You Country Luke Bryan

▲ 7letzte Woche: 9 This One’s For You Luke Combs

▲ 8letzte Woche:10 Brett Young Brett Young

NEU 9letzte Woche: — Water Sister Hazel

▲ 10letzteWoche:13 California Sunrise Jon Pardi

▲ 11letzte Woche:14 Montevallo Sam Hunt

► 12letzteWoche:12 Hallelujah Nights Lanco

▲ 13letzteWoche:15 Dig Your Roots Florida Georgia Line

▲ 14letzteWoche:17 Happy Endings Old Dominion

▲ 15letzteWoche:18 Ripcord Keith Urban

► 16letzte Woche16 Sweet Southern Sugar Kid Rock

▲ 17letzteWoche:23 The Rest Of Our Life Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

▼ 18letzteWoche:11 Precious Memorys Collection Alan Jackson

▲ 19letzteWoche:28 Texacoma Shore Blake Shelton

▼ 20letzteWoche:19 Tangled Up Thomas Rhett

► 21letzteWoche:21 Greatest Hits So Far… Zac Brown Band

► 22letzteWoche:22 Boom Walker Hayes

▼ 23letzteWoche:20 Mr. Misunderstood Eric Church

► 24letzteWoche:24 Current Mood Dustin Lynch

NEU 25letzteWoche:– 35 Biggest Hits Tim McGraw

▼ 26letzteWoche:25 Losing Sleep Chris Young

NEU 27letzteWoche:– Solid Ground Wade Bowen

▼ 28letzteWoche:27 Greatest Hits: Decade #1 Carrie Underwood

▼ 29letzteWoche:26 Hero Maren Morris

▼ 30letzteWoche:29 Yours Russell Dickerson

► 31letzteWoche:31 Here’s To The Good Times Florida Georgia Line

► 32letzteWoche:32 Red Taylor Swift

▲ 33letzteWoche:48 The Legend Of Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

▼ 34letzteWoche:33 Hotel California Eagels

▼ 35letzteWoche:30 Dark Horse Devin Dawson

▲ 36letzteWoche:37 Unapologetically Kelsea Ballerini

▼ 37letzteWoche:34 Crash My Party Luke Bryan

▼ 38letzteWoche:35 The Devil Don’t Sleep Brantley Gilbert

▲ 39letzteWoche:40 Fearless Taylor Swift

▼ 40letzteWoche:39 You Should Be Here Cole Swindell

▲ 41letzteWoche:44 Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits Blake Shelton

▼ 42letzteWoche:38 The Weight Of These Wings Miranda Lambert

▼ 43letzteWoche:42 50 Number Ones George Strait

▲ 44letzteWoche:47 Kill The Lights Luke Bryan

▲ 45letzteWoche:50 On The Rocks Midland

▼ 46letzteWoche:43 Pawn Shop Brothers Osborne

NEU 47letzteWoche:– The Essential Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

▼ 48letzte Woche45 The Ultimate Hits Garth Brooks

NEU 49letzteWoche:– Brett Eldredge Brett Eldregde