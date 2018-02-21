Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts – Woche 24.2.2018

Auch in dieser Woche führt Chris Stapleton mit seinem Album „From A Room: Volume 2“ die Billboard Top 50 der Country Album Charts an.
Als höchsten Neueinsteiger begrüßen wir in dieser Woche Sister Hazel mit der EP „Water“, auf Platz 9.
|►
|
1letzte Woche: 1
|
|From A Room: Volume 2
Chris Stapleton
|▲
|
2letzte Woche: 4
|
| Kane Brown
Kane Brown
|▼
|
3letzte Woche: 2
|
|Traveller
Chris Stapleton
|▲
|
4letzte Woche: 5
|
|From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
|▲
|
5letzte Woche: 6
|
|Life Changes
Thomas Rhett
|▲
|
6letzte Woche: 8
|
|What Makes You Country
Luke Bryan
|▲
|
7letzte Woche: 9
|
|This One’s For You
Luke Combs
|▲
|
8letzte Woche:10
|
|Brett Young
Brett Young
|NEU
|
9letzte Woche: —
|
|Water
Sister Hazel
|▲
|
10letzteWoche:13
|
|California Sunrise
Jon Pardi
|▲
|
11letzte Woche:14
|
|Montevallo
Sam Hunt
|►
|
12letzteWoche:12
|
|Hallelujah Nights
Lanco
|▲
|
13letzteWoche:15
|
|Dig Your Roots
Florida Georgia Line
|▲
|
14letzteWoche:17
|
|Happy Endings
Old Dominion
|▲
|
15letzteWoche:18
|
|Ripcord
Keith Urban
| ►
|
16letzte Woche16
|
|Sweet Southern Sugar
Kid Rock
|▲
|
17letzteWoche:23
|
|The Rest Of Our Life
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
|▼
|
18letzteWoche:11
|
|Precious Memorys Collection
Alan Jackson
|▲
|
19letzteWoche:28
|
|Texacoma Shore
Blake Shelton
|▼
|
20letzteWoche:19
|
| Tangled Up
Thomas Rhett
|►
|
21letzteWoche:21
|
|Greatest Hits So Far…
Zac Brown Band
|►
|
22letzteWoche:22
|
|Boom
Walker Hayes
|▼
|
23letzteWoche:20
|
|Mr. Misunderstood
Eric Church
|►
|
24letzteWoche:24
|
|Current Mood
Dustin Lynch
|NEU
|
25letzteWoche:–
|
| 35 Biggest Hits
Tim McGraw
|▼
|
26letzteWoche:25
|
|Losing Sleep
Chris Young
|NEU
|
27letzteWoche:–
|
| Solid Ground
Wade Bowen
|▼
|
28letzteWoche:27
|
| Greatest Hits: Decade #1
Carrie Underwood
|▼
|
29letzteWoche:26
|
|Hero
Maren Morris
|▼
|
30letzteWoche:29
|
|Yours
Russell Dickerson
|►
|
31letzteWoche:31
|
|Here’s To The Good Times
Florida Georgia Line
|►
|
32letzteWoche:32
|
|Red
Taylor Swift
|▲
|
33letzteWoche:48
|
|The Legend Of Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash
|▼
|
34letzteWoche:33
|
|Hotel California
Eagels
|▼
|
35letzteWoche:30
|
|Dark Horse
Devin Dawson
|▲
|
36letzteWoche:37
|
|Unapologetically
Kelsea Ballerini
|▼
|
37letzteWoche:34
|
|Crash My Party
Luke Bryan
|▼
|
38letzteWoche:35
|
|The Devil Don’t Sleep
Brantley Gilbert
|▲
|
39letzteWoche:40
|
|Fearless
Taylor Swift
|▼
|
40letzteWoche:39
|
|You Should Be Here
Cole Swindell
|▲
|
41letzteWoche:44
|
|Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits
Blake Shelton
|▼
|
42letzteWoche:38
|
|The Weight Of These Wings
Miranda Lambert
|▼
|
43letzteWoche:42
|
|50 Number Ones
George Strait
|▲
|
44letzteWoche:47
|
|Kill The Lights
Luke Bryan
|▲
|
45letzteWoche:50
|
|On The Rocks
Midland
|▼
|
46letzteWoche:43
|
| Pawn Shop
Brothers Osborne
|NEU
|
47letzteWoche:–
|
|The Essential Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash
| ▼
|
48letzte Woche45
|
|The Ultimate Hits
Garth Brooks
|NEU
|
49letzteWoche:–
|
|Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldregde
|▼
|
50letzteWoche:49
|
|Speak Now
Taylor Swift
Quelle: Billboard