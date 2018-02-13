Veröffentlicht am von Jessica Morbe

Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts – Woche 17.2.2018

Wie schon in der vergangenen Woche führt Chris Stapleton mit „From A Room: Volume 2“, die aktuellen Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts an.

Der einzige Neueinsteiger in den Charts ist Montgomery Gentry mit dem Album „Here’s To You“ auf Platz 3.

 

1letzte Woche: 1

   From A Room: Volume 2                   

Chris Stapleton

2letzte Woche: 2

   Traveller

Chris Stapleton
Neu

3letzte Woche: —

   Here’s To You

Montgomery Gentry

4letzte Woche: 4

   Kane Brown

Kane Brown

5letzte Woche: 3

   From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

6letzte Woche: 5

   Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

7letzte Woche: 8

   Live In No Shoes Nation

Kenny Chesney

8letzte Woche: 6

   What Makes You Country

Luke Bryan

9letzte Woche: 7

   This One’s For You

Luke Combs

10letzteWoche:10

   Brett Young

Brett Young

11letzte Woche:13

   Precious Memorys Collection

Alan Jackson

12letzte Woche: 9

   Hallelujah Nights

Lanco

13letzteWoche:11

   California Sunrise

Jon Pardi

14letzteWoche:12

   Montevallo

Sam Hunt

15letzteWoche:14

   Dig Your Roots

Florida Georgia Line

16letzte Woche: –

   Sweet Southern Sugar

Kid Rock

17letzteWoche:15

   Happy Endings

Old Dominion

18letzteWoche:16

   Ripcord

Keith Urban

19letzteWoche:19

   Tangled Up

Thomas Rhett

20letzteWoche:17

   Mr. Misunderstood

Eric Church

21letzteWoche:23

   Greatest Hits So Far…

Zac Brown Band

22letzteWoche:21

   Boom

Walker Hayes

23letzteWoche:30

   The Rest Of Our Life

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

24letzteWoche:25

   Current Mood

Dustin Lynch

25letzteWoche:26

   Losing Sleep

Chris Young

26letzteWoche:18

   Hero

Maren Morris

27letzteWoche:32

   Greatest Hits: Decade #1

Carrie Underwood

28letzteWoche:22

   Texacoma Shore

Blake Shelton

29letzteWoche:29

   Yours

Russell Dickerson

30letzteWoche:20

   Dark Horse

Devin Dawson

31letzteWoche:33

   Here’s To The Good Times

Florida Georgia Line

32letzteWoche:31

   Red

Taylor Swift

33letzteWoche:35

 Hotel California

Eagels

34letzteWoche:36

   Crash My Party

Luke Bryan

35letzteWoche:28

   The Devil Don’t Sleep

Brantley Gilbert

36letzteWoche:39

   Number One Hits

Tim McGraw

37letzteWoche:37

   Unapologetically

Kelsea Ballerini

38letzteWoche:41

   The Weight Of These Wings

Miranda Lambert

39letzteWoche:40

   You Should Be Here

Cole Swindell

40letzteWoche:42

   Fearless

Taylor Swift

41letzte Woche: –

   One Drop Of Truth

The Wood Brothers

42letzteWoche:47

   50 Number Ones

George Strait

43letzteWoche:38

   Pawn Shop

Brothers Osborne

44letzteWoche:45

   Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits

Blake Shelton

45letzteWoche:44

   The Ultimate Hits

Garth Brooks

46letzteWoche:24

   The Breaker

Little Big Town

47letzteWoche:46

   Kill The Lights

Luke Bryan

48letzte Woche: –

   The Legend Of Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash

49letzteWoche:48

   Speak Now

Taylor Swift

50letzteWoche:43

   On The Rocks

Midland

Quelle: Billboard