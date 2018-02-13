Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts – Woche 17.2.2018

Wie schon in der vergangenen Woche führt Chris Stapleton mit „From A Room: Volume 2“, die aktuellen Billboard Top 50 Country Album Charts an.
Der einzige Neueinsteiger in den Charts ist Montgomery Gentry mit dem Album „Here’s To You“ auf Platz 3.
|►
|
1letzte Woche: 1
|
|From A Room: Volume 2
Chris Stapleton
|►
|
2letzte Woche: 2
|
|Traveller
Chris Stapleton
|Neu
|
3letzte Woche: —
|
|Here’s To You
Montgomery Gentry
|►
|
4letzte Woche: 4
|
|Kane Brown
Kane Brown
|▼
|
5letzte Woche: 3
|
|From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
|▼
|
6letzte Woche: 5
|
|Life Changes
Thomas Rhett
|▲
|
7letzte Woche: 8
|
|Live In No Shoes Nation
Kenny Chesney
|▼
|
8letzte Woche: 6
|
|What Makes You Country
Luke Bryan
|▼
|
9letzte Woche: 7
|
|This One’s For You
Luke Combs
|►
|
10letzteWoche:10
|
|Brett Young
Brett Young
|▲
|
11letzte Woche:13
|
|Precious Memorys Collection
Alan Jackson
|▼
|
12letzte Woche: 9
|
|Hallelujah Nights
Lanco
|▼
|
13letzteWoche:11
|
|California Sunrise
Jon Pardi
|▼
|
14letzteWoche:12
|
|Montevallo
Sam Hunt
|▼
|
15letzteWoche:14
|
|Dig Your Roots
Florida Georgia Line
|
|
16letzte Woche: –
|
|Sweet Southern Sugar
Kid Rock
|▼
|
17letzteWoche:15
|
|Happy Endings
Old Dominion
|▼
|
18letzteWoche:16
|
|Ripcord
Keith Urban
|►
|
19letzteWoche:19
|
|Tangled Up
Thomas Rhett
|▼
|
20letzteWoche:17
|
|Mr. Misunderstood
Eric Church
|▲
|
21letzteWoche:23
|
|Greatest Hits So Far…
Zac Brown Band
|▼
|
22letzteWoche:21
|
|Boom
Walker Hayes
|▲
|
23letzteWoche:30
|
|The Rest Of Our Life
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
|▲
|
24letzteWoche:25
|
|Current Mood
Dustin Lynch
|▲
|
25letzteWoche:26
|
|Losing Sleep
Chris Young
|▼
|
26letzteWoche:18
|
|Hero
Maren Morris
|▲
|
27letzteWoche:32
|
|Greatest Hits: Decade #1
Carrie Underwood
|▼
|
28letzteWoche:22
|
|Texacoma Shore
Blake Shelton
|►
|
29letzteWoche:29
|
|Yours
Russell Dickerson
|▼
|
30letzteWoche:20
|
|Dark Horse
Devin Dawson
|▲
|
31letzteWoche:33
|
|Here’s To The Good Times
Florida Georgia Line
|▼
|
32letzteWoche:31
|
|Red
Taylor Swift
|▲
|
33letzteWoche:35
|
|Hotel California
Eagels
|▲
|
34letzteWoche:36
|
|Crash My Party
Luke Bryan
|▼
|
35letzteWoche:28
|
|The Devil Don’t Sleep
Brantley Gilbert
|▲
|
36letzteWoche:39
|
|Number One Hits
Tim McGraw
|►
|
37letzteWoche:37
|
|Unapologetically
Kelsea Ballerini
|▲
|
38letzteWoche:41
|
|The Weight Of These Wings
Miranda Lambert
|▲
|
39letzteWoche:40
|
|You Should Be Here
Cole Swindell
|▲
|
40letzteWoche:42
|
|Fearless
Taylor Swift
|
|
41letzte Woche: –
|
|One Drop Of Truth
The Wood Brothers
|▲
|
42letzteWoche:47
|
|50 Number Ones
George Strait
|▼
|
43letzteWoche:38
|
|Pawn Shop
Brothers Osborne
|▲
|
44letzteWoche:45
|
|Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits
Blake Shelton
|▼
|
45letzteWoche:44
|
|The Ultimate Hits
Garth Brooks
|▼
|
46letzteWoche:24
|
|The Breaker
Little Big Town
|▼
|
47letzteWoche:46
|
|Kill The Lights
Luke Bryan
|
|
48letzte Woche: –
|
|The Legend Of Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash
|▼
|
49letzteWoche:48
|
|Speak Now
Taylor Swift
|▼
|
50letzteWoche:43
|
|On The Rocks
Midland
Quelle: Billboard