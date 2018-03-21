Album- Neuerscheinungen Februar – April 2018

Pat & Bell „Tame in the Wild“
VÖ: 09. Februar 2018
Spinnup
01. Tame in the Wild
02. Quickcharging
03. Off the Cliff
04. We Were You
05. Countryside
Texas Heat „That Hot And Blue Guitar“
VÖ: 23.Februar 2018
Housemaster Records
01. Johnny Cash And Me
02. The Sunken Lands
03. Old Black Record
04. Like John And June Every Night
05. That September Day
06. Redemption Day
07. The Visit
08. That Hot And Blue Guitar
09. Etta´s Tune
10. Cash In My Heart
11. Heart On The Highway
Acoustic Garden „Concept Emotional“
VÖ: 23. Februar 2018
Soundtopeople
01. Not Ready to Lose
02. Always
03. The Present
04. Change the Weather
05. Back to Basics
06. How Can You Say
07. Cowboys Don’t Cry
08. The One and Only
09. Stay as You Are
10. Hope in a Hopeless World
11. Don’t You Cry
12. Room with a View
13. Always (Hot legg´s Mix)
Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane „GRIT“
VÖ: 01. März 2018
Greywood Label Services
01. Armand (Live)
02. 29 Loads Of Freight (Live)
03. Craft Beards & Man Buns (Live)
04. Junior (Live)
05. Bottleneck To Wire (Live)
06. I Don´t Have A Gun (Live)
07. No Integrity Man (Live)
08. Willie’s Diamond Joe (Live)
09.vLost (Live)
10. Sideman Blues (Live)
11. Holy Moly (Live)
12. Wasted Moments (Live)
Joe Vickers „Notes For The Wood Burning Stove“
VÖ: 02. März 2018
Gunner Records
01. Wood Burning Stove
02. Bible Belt
03. Ten Year Reunion
04. Andrea
05. Diamond Dancer
06. Old Fashioned Lonely
07. Landlocked
08. Junction 9 & 21
09. Brokeback Son
10. Light Of Morn
11. Moving Day
12. Ephemeral
Aalkreih „Schietegol“
VÖ: 24. März 2018
Gunner Records
01. Nichts Mehr Dor
02. Un Du Loeppst
03. Schietegol
04. Wie De Grooten
Megan Nash „Seeker“
VÖ: 30. März 2018
Acronym Records
01. Bad poetry
02. Lavender & leather
03. Vampire
04. Offsale gin
05. Hurt people hurt
06. Salted Salamanders
07. Joan
08. Girl vs ocean
09. Saturn calling
10. Summer
11. Seeker
Johnny Cash: Forever Words
VÖ: 06. April 2018
Sony Music
01. „Forever/I Still Miss Someone“ – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
02. „To June This Morning“ – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves
03. „Gold All Over the Ground“ – Brad Paisley
04. „You Never Knew My Mind“ – Chris Cornell
05. „The Captain’s Daughter“ – Alison Krauss and Union Station
06. „Jellico Coal Man“ – T Bone Burnett
07. „The Walking Wounded“ – Rosanne Cash
08. „Them Double Blues“ – John Mellencamp
09. „Body on Body“ – Jewel
10. „I’ll Still Love You“ – Elvis Costello
11. „June’s Sundown“ – Carlene Carter
12. „He Bore It All“ – Dailey & Vincent
13. „Chinky Pin Hill“ – I’m With Her
14. „Goin‘, Goin‘, Gone“ – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James,and Anu Sun
15. „What Would I Dreamer Do?“ – The Jayhawks
16. „Spirit Rider“ – Jamey Johnson
Zeki Min „Here“
VÖ: 06. April 2018
Gunner Records
01. Worpswede
02. I Am Here
03. Regicide
04. Summer Dress And Red Wing Boots
05. No One’s Gonna Remember Me
06. I Don’t Want Nothing
07. There Is Light
08. We’re Building A New One
09. Forty Years Ago
10. Under Northern Skies
11. As Autumn Gently Falls
12. About The Ocean
Reto Burrell „Shampoo Or Gasoline“
VÖ: 06. April 2018
TOURBOmusic
01. Rising To The Beat
02. Shampoo Or Gasoline
03. On Top Of The Moon
04. Blind (Everything Is Fine)
05. Where Is Robin Hood?
06. In A Bucket With A Hole
07. Shout It Out
08. Tell Me Why
09. She Says She’s American
10. Carried Away
11. Leaving Scars Behind
12. Like Zombies And Toys