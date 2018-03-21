Album- Neuerscheinungen Februar – April 2018

Pat & Bell „Tame in the Wild“

VÖ: 09. Februar 2018

Spinnup

01. Tame in the Wild

02. Quickcharging

03. Off the Cliff

04. We Were You

05. Countryside

Texas Heat „That Hot And Blue Guitar“

VÖ: 23.Februar 2018

Housemaster Records

01. Johnny Cash And Me

02. The Sunken Lands

03. Old Black Record

04. Like John And June Every Night

05. That September Day

06. Redemption Day

07. The Visit

08. That Hot And Blue Guitar

09. Etta´s Tune

10. Cash In My Heart

11. Heart On The Highway

Acoustic Garden „Concept Emotional“

VÖ: 23. Februar 2018

Soundtopeople

01. Not Ready to Lose

02. Always

03. The Present

04. Change the Weather

05. Back to Basics

06. How Can You Say

07. Cowboys Don’t Cry

08. The One and Only

09. Stay as You Are

10. Hope in a Hopeless World

11. Don’t You Cry

12. Room with a View

13. Always (Hot legg´s Mix)

Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane „GRIT“

VÖ: 01. März 2018

Greywood Label Services

01. Armand (Live)

02. 29 Loads Of Freight (Live)

03. Craft Beards & Man Buns (Live)

04. Junior (Live)

05. Bottleneck To Wire (Live)

06. I Don´t Have A Gun (Live)

07. No Integrity Man (Live)

08. Willie’s Diamond Joe (Live)

09.vLost (Live)

10. Sideman Blues (Live)

11. Holy Moly (Live)

12. Wasted Moments (Live)

Joe Vickers „Notes For The Wood Burning Stove“

VÖ: 02. März 2018

Gunner Records

01. Wood Burning Stove

02. Bible Belt

03. Ten Year Reunion

04. Andrea

05. Diamond Dancer

06. Old Fashioned Lonely

07. Landlocked

08. Junction 9 & 21

09. Brokeback Son

10. Light Of Morn

11. Moving Day

12. Ephemeral

Aalkreih „Schietegol“

VÖ: 24. März 2018

Gunner Records

01. Nichts Mehr Dor

02. Un Du Loeppst

03. Schietegol

04. Wie De Grooten

Megan Nash „Seeker“

VÖ: 30. März 2018

Acronym Records

01. Bad poetry

02. Lavender & leather

03. Vampire

04. Offsale gin

05. Hurt people hurt

06. Salted Salamanders

07. Joan

08. Girl vs ocean

09. Saturn calling

10. Summer

11. Seeker

Johnny Cash: Forever Words

VÖ: 06. April 2018

Sony Music

01. „Forever/I Still Miss Someone“ – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

02. „To June This Morning“ – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

03. „Gold All Over the Ground“ – Brad Paisley

04. „You Never Knew My Mind“ – Chris Cornell

05. „The Captain’s Daughter“ – Alison Krauss and Union Station

06. „Jellico Coal Man“ – T Bone Burnett

07. „The Walking Wounded“ – Rosanne Cash

08. „Them Double Blues“ – John Mellencamp

09. „Body on Body“ – Jewel

10. „I’ll Still Love You“ – Elvis Costello

11. „June’s Sundown“ – Carlene Carter

12. „He Bore It All“ – Dailey & Vincent

13. „Chinky Pin Hill“ – I’m With Her

14. „Goin‘, Goin‘, Gone“ – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James,and Anu Sun

15. „What Would I Dreamer Do?“ – The Jayhawks

16. „Spirit Rider“ – Jamey Johnson

Zeki Min „Here“

VÖ: 06. April 2018

Gunner Records

01. Worpswede

02. I Am Here

03. Regicide

04. Summer Dress And Red Wing Boots

05. No One’s Gonna Remember Me

06. I Don’t Want Nothing

07. There Is Light

08. We’re Building A New One

09. Forty Years Ago

10. Under Northern Skies

11. As Autumn Gently Falls

12. About The Ocean

Reto Burrell „Shampoo Or Gasoline“

VÖ: 06. April 2018

TOURBOmusic

01. Rising To The Beat

02. Shampoo Or Gasoline

03. On Top Of The Moon

04. Blind (Everything Is Fine)

05. Where Is Robin Hood?

06. In A Bucket With A Hole

07. Shout It Out

08. Tell Me Why

09. She Says She’s American

10. Carried Away

11. Leaving Scars Behind

12. Like Zombies And Toys