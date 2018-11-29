Heute vor 50 Jahren
Number ONE auf der Countrychart
TAMMY WYNETTE mit „Stand By Your Man“
Stand By Your Man
recorded by Tammy Wynette
written by Billy Sherrill and Tammy Wynette
C G7
Sometimes its hard to be a woman
Dm G7 C
Giving all your love to just one man
F
You’ll have bad times
C
And he’ll have good times
D7 G7
Doing things that you don’t understand
C G7
But if you love him you’ll forgive him
Dm G7 C
Even though he’s hard to understand
F
And if you love him
C F
Oh be proud of him
C G7 C
Cause after all he’s just a man
E
Stand by your man
F Em Dm
Give him two arms to cling to
C A7
And something warm to come to
D7 G7
When nights are cold and lonely
C E
Stand by your man
F Em Dm
And tell the world you love him
Ein Text, der von den feministischen Frauenbewegungen
als „frauenfeindlich“ abgelehnt wurde.
Ich finde aber, daß das andererseits ein sehr schönes Bekenntnis einer
Frau zu ihrem Mann ist!
Ganz zu schweigen davon, das dieser Song eine wunderbare Melodie hat! Gänsehaut pur!!!
Was findet ihr ?
Euer Dieter Mühlena