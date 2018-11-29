Heute vor 50 Jahren

Number ONE auf der Countrychart

TAMMY WYNETTE mit „Stand By Your Man“

Stand By Your Man

recorded by Tammy Wynette

written by Billy Sherrill and Tammy Wynette

C G7

Sometimes its hard to be a woman

Dm G7 C

Giving all your love to just one man

F

You’ll have bad times

C

And he’ll have good times

D7 G7

Doing things that you don’t understand

C G7

But if you love him you’ll forgive him

Dm G7 C

Even though he’s hard to understand

F

And if you love him

C F

Oh be proud of him

C G7 C

Cause after all he’s just a man

E

Stand by your man

F Em Dm

Give him two arms to cling to

C A7

And something warm to come to

D7 G7

When nights are cold and lonely

C E

Stand by your man

F Em Dm

And tell the world you love him

Ein Text, der von den feministischen Frauenbewegungen

als „frauenfeindlich“ abgelehnt wurde.

Ich finde aber, daß das andererseits ein sehr schönes Bekenntnis einer

Frau zu ihrem Mann ist!

Ganz zu schweigen davon, das dieser Song eine wunderbare Melodie hat! Gänsehaut pur!!!

Was findet ihr ?

Euer Dieter Mühlena