Am Montag, den 11. November wurden in Nashville/ TN die 57. ASCAP Country Music Awards verliehen.

Eine Ehrung für die Songschreiber der Country Music Branche.

Folgende Awards wurden verliehen

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley

Songwriter Artists of the Year: Matthew Ramsey & Trevor Rosen (von Old Dominion)

Song of the Year: “One Number away” (written by Steven Battey)

Vanguard Award: Brothers Osborne

Global Impact Award: Hillary Lindsey

Publisher of the Year: Warner Chappell Music

ASCAP Founders Award: Randy Travis

Hillary Chappell, die u.a. den Hit “Girl Crush” schrieb, bekam ihren Preis von Little Big Town & Kelsea Ballerini verliehen.

Matthew Ramsey & Trevor Rosen bekamen ihren Award vom Vorjahres- Preisträger Brett Young überreicht.

Carrie Underwood und Garth Brooks ehrten Randy Travis mit einer Version seines Songs “Forever and Ever, Amen”.

Garth Brooks sagte: “Dieser Mann hat Country-Musik im Alleingang gerettet”, “Ohne Randy Travis wäre ich nicht hier.”

Herzlichen Glückwunsch an alle Preisträger! 🎶🍀🤠

Foto: ASCAP