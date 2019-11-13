Am Montag, den 11. November wurden in Nashville/ TN die 57. ASCAP Country Music Awards verliehen.
Eine Ehrung für die Songschreiber der Country Music Branche.
Folgende Awards wurden verliehen
Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley
Songwriter Artists of the Year: Matthew Ramsey & Trevor Rosen (von Old Dominion)
Song of the Year: “One Number away” (written by Steven Battey)
Vanguard Award: Brothers Osborne
Global Impact Award: Hillary Lindsey
Publisher of the Year: Warner Chappell Music
ASCAP Founders Award: Randy Travis
Hillary Chappell, die u.a. den Hit “Girl Crush” schrieb, bekam ihren Preis von Little Big Town & Kelsea Ballerini verliehen.
Matthew Ramsey & Trevor Rosen bekamen ihren Award vom Vorjahres- Preisträger Brett Young überreicht.
Carrie Underwood und Garth Brooks ehrten Randy Travis mit einer Version seines Songs “Forever and Ever, Amen”.
Garth Brooks sagte: “Dieser Mann hat Country-Musik im Alleingang gerettet”, “Ohne Randy Travis wäre ich nicht hier.”
Herzlichen Glückwunsch an alle Preisträger! 🎶🍀🤠
Foto: ASCAP