54. CMA – Awards … Das sind die Gewinner:

In der Nacht zum 12. November wurden – unter Einhaltung der Corona Maßnahmen – im Music Center Nashville die diesjährigen CMA – Awards verliehen. Reba McEntire & Darius Rucker führten durch die Show, die Miranda Lambert mit sieben Awards anführte.
Little Big Town würdigten mit einem Auftritt und dem Song “Sweet Music Man” den im März verstorbenen Kenny Rogers, Dan+Shay & Justin Bieber, sowie Ashley McBryde überzeugten ebenfalls mit ihrer Performance und Eric Church nahm den begehrtesten Award für den “Entertainer des Jahres” entgegen.
Hier gibt es die Liste aller Gewinner:
Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Dan Smyers, producer
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs; Scott Moffatt, producer
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert; Jay Joyce, producer
WINNER: “The Bones,” Maren Morris; Greg Kurstin, producer
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett; Ross Cooperman, Zach Kale, producers
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi; Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi, producers
Never Will, Ashley McBryde; Jay Joyce, John Peets, producers
Old Dominion, Old Dominion; Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, producers
WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs; Scott Moffatt, producers
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert; Jay Joyce, producer
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” (Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)
WINNER: “The Bones” (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)
“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)
“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
WINNER: Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
WINNER: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Dan Smyers, producer
“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban; Dann Huff, producer
“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier; Greg Kurstin, producer
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack); Jay Joyce, producer
WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; busbee, producer
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Rob McNelley, guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Patrick Tracy, director
WINNER: “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert; Trey Fanjoy, director
“Homemade,” Jake Owen; Justin Clough, director
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Sam Siske, director
“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton; David Coleman, director
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Broadcast Personality of the Year (National)
“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
“The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One
“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Network
WINNER: “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Broadcast Personality of the Year (Major Market)
“Angie Ward,” WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
WINNER: “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning), KEEY, Minneapolis-St Paul, Minn.
“Double-L” (Lois Lewis), KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
“Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner), KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
“Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight), WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Broadcast Personality of the Year (Large Market)
WINNER: The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt & Ashley Hempfling), WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman), WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson), KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
“Obie & Ashley” (“Obie” Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison), WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scot Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich), WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wisc.
Broadcast Personality of the Year (Medium Market)
“Brent Michaels” –KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
WINNER: “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) –WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
“Kenn McCloud” –KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) –WQMX, Akron, Ohio
“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) –KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Broadcast Personality of the Year (Small Market)
“Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) –WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.
“Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) –WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.
“Brent and Candy -The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) –WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
WINNER: “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) –WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
“Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) –WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
Radio Station of the Year (Major Market)
KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
WINNER: KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX.
KYGO, Denver-Boulder, Colo.
WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.
WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)
WINNER: KNCI, Sacramento, Calif.
KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wisc.
WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
Radio Station of the Year (Medium Market)
KATM, Modesto, Calif.
WHKO, Dayton, Ohio
WQMX, Akron, Ohio
WINNER: WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
WXCY, Wilmington, Del.
Radio Station of the Year (Small Market)
KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
WBYT, South Bend, Ind.
WINNER: WKXC, Augusta, Ga.
WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
WXFL, Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
HERZICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH AN ALLE GEWINNER!!