54. CMA – Awards … Das sind die Gewinner:

In der Nacht zum 12. November wurden – unter Einhaltung der Corona Maßnahmen – im Music Center Nashville die diesjährigen CMA – Awards verliehen. Reba McEntire & Darius Rucker führten durch die Show, die Miranda Lambert mit sieben Awards anführte.

Little Big Town würdigten mit einem Auftritt und dem Song “Sweet Music Man” den im März verstorbenen Kenny Rogers, Dan+Shay & Justin Bieber, sowie Ashley McBryde überzeugten ebenfalls mit ihrer Performance und Eric Church nahm den begehrtesten Award für den “Entertainer des Jahres” entgegen.

Hier gibt es die Liste aller Gewinner:

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Dan Smyers, producer

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs; Scott Moffatt, producer

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert; Jay Joyce, producer

WINNER: “The Bones,” Maren Morris; Greg Kurstin, producer

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett; Ross Cooperman, Zach Kale, producers

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi; Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi, producers

Never Will, Ashley McBryde; Jay Joyce, John Peets, producers

Old Dominion, Old Dominion; Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, producers

WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs; Scott Moffatt, producers

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert; Jay Joyce, producer

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” (Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)

WINNER: “The Bones” (Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

“Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” (Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)

“More Hearts Than Mine” (Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Dan Smyers, producer

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban; Dann Huff, producer

“The Bones,” Maren Morris with Hozier; Greg Kurstin, producer

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack); Jay Joyce, producer

WINNER: “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; busbee, producer

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Rob McNelley, guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber); Patrick Tracy, director

WINNER: “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert; Trey Fanjoy, director

“Homemade,” Jake Owen; Justin Clough, director

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice; Sam Siske, director

“Second One to Know,” Chris Stapleton; David Coleman, director

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Broadcast Personality of the Year (National)

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“The Blair Garner Show” (Blair Garner and “Off Eric” Garner) – Westwood One

“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Network

WINNER: “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“The Mayor of Music Row” (Charlie Monk) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Broadcast Personality of the Year (Major Market)

“Angie Ward,” WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

WINNER: “Chris Carr & Company” (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning), KEEY, Minneapolis-St Paul, Minn.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis), KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Fitz in the Morning” (Cory Fitzner), KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

“Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof” (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight), WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

Broadcast Personality of the Year (Large Market)

WINNER: The Big Dave Show (“Big Dave” Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt & Ashley Hempfling), WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman), WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson), KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

“Obie & Ashley” (“Obie” Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison), WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scot Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich), WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wisc.

Broadcast Personality of the Year (Medium Market)

“Brent Michaels” –KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

WINNER: “Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) –WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“Kenn McCloud” –KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) –WQMX, Akron, Ohio

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) –KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Broadcast Personality of the Year (Small Market)

“Big Rick In The Morning” (“Big Rick” Daniels) –WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.

“Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)” (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) –WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.

“Brent and Candy -The Cat Pak Morning Show” (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) –WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.

WINNER: “Officer Don & DeAnn” (“Officer Don” Evans and DeAnn Stephens) –WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

“Steve And Jessica Mornings” (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) –WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.

Radio Station of the Year (Major Market)

KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

WINNER: KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX.

KYGO, Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WXTU, Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)

WINNER: KNCI, Sacramento, Calif.

KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wisc.

WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA, Orlando, Fla.

Radio Station of the Year (Medium Market)

KATM, Modesto, Calif.

WHKO, Dayton, Ohio

WQMX, Akron, Ohio

WINNER: WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

WXCY, Wilmington, Del.

Radio Station of the Year (Small Market)

KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

WINNER: WKXC, Augusta, Ga.

WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WXFL, Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.

HERZICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH AN ALLE GEWINNER!!