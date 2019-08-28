53.CMA- Awards Nominierungen 2019

Die Nominierten für die 53. CMA Awards, die am Mittwoch, den 13. November 2019, in der Bridgestone Arena in Nashville/ Tennessee verliehen werden, wurden bei “Good Morning America” bekannt gegeben:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Midland

Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People”

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Fraklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

Die CMA Awards werden in diesem Jahr von der Crème de la Crème der Countrymusic moderiert:Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire.