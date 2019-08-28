53.CMA- Awards Nominierungen 2019

Die Nominierten für die 53. CMA Awards, die am Mittwoch, den 13. November 2019, in der Bridgestone Arena in Nashville/ Tennessee verliehen werden, wurden bei “Good Morning America” bekannt gegeben:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Midland
Carly Pearce
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People”
Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”
Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Fraklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
Die CMA Awards werden in diesem Jahr von der Crème de la Crème der Countrymusic moderiert:Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Reba McEntire.