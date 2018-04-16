53. ACM Awards – Das sind die Gewinner

Am 15. April 2018 wurden in Las Vegas die 53. Academy of Country Music Awards verliehen. Die in der MGM Grand Garden Arena satt gefundene Show wurde von Reba McEntire moderiert.

Im Vorfeld erfuhren die Newcomer Lauren Alaina, Brett Young & Midland per Anruf von Reba McEntire von ihrem Sieg.

Alle anderen Gewinner wurden letzte Nacht live bekannt gegeben.

Seht hier nun die Nominierten und Gewinner der diesjährigen Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

◊ Jason Aldean — WINNER

◊ Garth Brooks

◊ Luke Bryan

◊ Chris Stapleton

◊ Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

◊ Kelsea Ballerini

◊ Miranda Lambert — WINNER

◊ Reba McEntire

◊ Maren Morris

◊ Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

◊ Jason Aldean

◊ Thomas Rhett

◊ Chris Stapleton — WINNER

◊ Keith Urban

◊ Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

◊ Brothers Osborne — WINNER

◊ Dan + Shay

◊ Florida Georgia Line

◊ LOCASH

◊ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

◊ Lady Antebellum

◊ LANCO

◊ Little Big Town

◊ Midland

◊ Old Dominion — WINNER

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

◊ Lauren Alaina — WINNER

◊ Danielle Bradbery

◊ Carly Pearce

◊ Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

◊ Kane Brown

◊ Luke Combs

◊ Devin Dawson

◊ Russell Dickerson

◊ Brett Young — WINNER

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

◊ High Valley

◊ LANCO

◊ LOCASH

◊ Midland — WINNER

◊ Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

◊ Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

◊ California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

◊ From a Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

◊ Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: RCA

◊ Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

◊ „Better Man“ – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

◊ „Body Like a Back Road“ – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Record Label: MCA Nashville — WINNER

◊ „Broken Halos“ – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Label: Mercury Records

◊ „Drinkin’ Problem“ – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Label: Big Machine Records

◊ „I’ll Name the Dogs“ – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record Label: Warner Bros.

SONG OF THE YEAR

◊ „Body Like a Back Road“ – Sam Hunt

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits

◊ „Female“ – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)

◊ „Tin Man“ – Miranda Lambert — WINNER

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music

◊ „Whiskey and You“ – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton

Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

◊ „Black“ – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Max A. Butler

◊ „It Ain’t My Fault“ – Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver

Producer: Tiffany Davies — WINNER

◊ „Legends“ – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Jeff Venable

Producer: Ben Skipworth

◊ „Marry Me“ – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

◊ „We Should Be Friends“ – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: April Dace

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

◊ Rhett Akins — WINNER

◊ Ashley Gorley

◊ Hillary Lindsey

◊ Shane McAnally

◊ Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

◊ „Craving You“ – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.“

◊ „Dear Hate“ – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

◊ „Funny (How Time Slips Away)“ – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

Producer: Carl Jackson

Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises

◊ „The Fighter“ – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood — WINNER

Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban

Record Label: Capitol Nashville

◊ „What Ifs“ – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: RCA Nashville

