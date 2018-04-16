53. ACM Awards – Das sind die Gewinner

Am 15. April 2018 wurden in Las Vegas die 53. Academy of Country Music Awards verliehen. Die in der MGM Grand Garden Arena satt gefundene Show wurde von Reba McEntire moderiert.
Im Vorfeld erfuhren die Newcomer Lauren Alaina, Brett Young & Midland per Anruf von Reba McEntire von ihrem Sieg.
Alle anderen Gewinner wurden letzte Nacht live bekannt gegeben.
Seht hier nun die Nominierten und Gewinner der diesjährigen Awards:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
◊ Jason Aldean — WINNER
◊ Garth Brooks
◊ Luke Bryan
◊ Chris Stapleton
◊ Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
◊ Kelsea Ballerini
◊ Miranda Lambert — WINNER
◊ Reba McEntire
◊ Maren Morris
◊ Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
◊ Jason Aldean
◊ Thomas Rhett
◊ Chris Stapleton — WINNER
◊ Keith Urban
◊ Chris Young
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
◊ Brothers Osborne — WINNER
◊ Dan + Shay
◊ Florida Georgia Line
◊ LOCASH
◊ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
◊ Lady Antebellum
◊ LANCO
◊ Little Big Town
◊ Midland
◊ Old Dominion — WINNER
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
◊ Lauren Alaina — WINNER
◊ Danielle Bradbery
◊ Carly Pearce
◊ Raelynn
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
◊ Kane Brown
◊ Luke Combs
◊ Devin Dawson
◊ Russell Dickerson
◊ Brett Young — WINNER
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
◊ High Valley
◊ LANCO
◊ LOCASH
◊ Midland — WINNER
◊ Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
◊ Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
◊ California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
◊ From a Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
◊ Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: RCA
◊ Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR
◊ „Better Man“ – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
◊ „Body Like a Back Road“ – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Label: MCA Nashville — WINNER
◊ „Broken Halos“ – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Records
◊ „Drinkin’ Problem“ – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Label: Big Machine Records
◊ „I’ll Name the Dogs“ – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record Label: Warner Bros.
SONG OF THE YEAR
◊ „Body Like a Back Road“ – Sam Hunt
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Universal Music Corp./Sam Hunt Publishing, Highly Combustible Music/I Love Pizza Music,/Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing/Who Wants to Buy My Publishing/Atlas Music Publishing, Anderson Fork In The Road Music/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC, Smack Hits
◊ „Female“ – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc./Rezolant Music/Plain Jane Songs, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./A Girl Named Charlie (BMI), Smack Hits/Smack Songs LLC (GMR)
◊ „Tin Man“ – Miranda Lambert — WINNER
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Beat Up Ford Publishing (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI)/SWMBMGBMI/Lonesome Vinyl Music
◊ „Whiskey and You“ – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Lee Thomas Miller, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./New Sea Gayle Music (BMI)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
◊ „Black“ – Dierks Bentley
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Max A. Butler
◊ „It Ain’t My Fault“ – Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards, Ryan Silver
Producer: Tiffany Davies — WINNER
◊ „Legends“ – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Jeff Venable
Producer: Ben Skipworth
◊ „Marry Me“ – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
◊ „We Should Be Friends“ – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: April Dace
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
◊ Rhett Akins — WINNER
◊ Ashley Gorley
◊ Hillary Lindsey
◊ Shane McAnally
◊ Josh Osborne
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
◊ „Craving You“ – Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.“
◊ „Dear Hate“ – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Producers: Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
◊ „Funny (How Time Slips Away)“ – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
Producer: Carl Jackson
Record Label: Universal Music Enterprises
◊ „The Fighter“ – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood — WINNER
Producers: Busbee, Keith Urban
Record Label: Capitol Nashville
◊ „What Ifs“ – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: RCA Nashville
Seht hier noch ein paar Fotos der Newcomer:
