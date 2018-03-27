Veröffentlicht am von Jessica Morbe

Reba McEntire überrascht die ACM-Preisträger mit einem Anruf!

Für Lauren Alaina, Brett Young und Midland gab es am vergangenen Wochenende sehr erfreuliche Nachrichten, die von keiner geringeren als Reba McEntire per Telefonanruf verkündet wurden.

Weiblicher New Artist of the Year Lauren Alaina ’s tränenreiche Reaktion rührte auch Reba am anderen ende der Leitung zu Tränen.

ACM New Female Vocalist – Lauren Alaina

Over the weekend Reba McEntire called the ACM New Artist of the Year winners to let them know they had won! Let’s just say our New Female Vocalist of the Year had us all in tears. Congrats Lauren Alaina! #ACMawards

Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Montag, 26. März 2018

Brett Young an den der ACM für New Male Vocalist des Jahres geht an war ebenfalls sichtlich überrascht und gerührt als er den Anruf von Reba erhielt.

ACM New Male Vocalist – Brett Young

In case you didn’t know, the ACM for New Male Vocalist of the Year goes to Brett Young. Check out his reaction when Reba McEntire broke the news… #ACMawards

Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Montag, 26. März 2018

Der ACM Award für die neue Vocal Group of the Year geht an Midland! Und ja, das war wirklich Reba McEntire am Telefon! Die Jungs konnten es nicht so ganz glauben.

ACM New Vocal Group – Midland

The ACM Award for New Vocal Group of the Year goes to Midland! And yes, that really was Reba McEntire on the phone! #ACMawards

Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Montag, 26. März 2018

Alle weiteren Gewinner werden am 15.4. bei den ACM Awards in Las Vegas bekanntgegeben.

Quelle & Foto: ACM – Academy Of Country Music