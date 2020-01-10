2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Nominierungen

Am Sonntag, den 29. März werden im Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles die 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards verliehen.

Hier sind die Nominierungen aus dem Genre Country & übergreifende:

Song of the Year:

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Country Song of the Year:

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

“GIRL” – Maren Morris

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – Justin Moore

“Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Going Bad” – Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Money In The Grave” – Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Money” – Cardi B

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

“Suge” – DaBaby

Best Lyrics:

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Lose You To Love Me” – Selena Gomez

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song:

Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” – Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins – “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You” – Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover

Best Music Video:

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey

“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

Best Remix:

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston

“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier

“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

“Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn

“Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Viel Erfolg wünschen wir!! 🎶🍀

Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten gibt es hier.

Foto: www.iheart.com