2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Nominierungen

Am Sonntag, den 29. März werden im Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles die 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards verliehen.
Hier sind die Nominierungen aus dem Genre Country & übergreifende:
Song of the Year:
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Country Song of the Year:
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” – Justin Moore
“Whiskey Glasses” – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Going Bad” – Meek Mill featuring Drake
“Money In The Grave” – Drake featuring Rick Ross
“Money” – Cardi B
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
“Suge” – DaBaby
Best Lyrics:
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Beautiful People” – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
“Juice” – Lizzo
“Lose You To Love Me” – Selena Gomez
“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song:
Led Zeppelin – “Black Dog” – Miley Cyrus cover
Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” – Lana Del Rey cover
Phil Collins – “Can’t Stop Loving You” – Taylor Swift cover
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger” – 5SOS cover
Elvin Bishop – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover
The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You” – Meghan Trainor cover
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Keith Urban cover
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – Camila Cabello cover
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Halsey cover
Best Music Video:
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” – BTS featuring Halsey
“Con Altura” – Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Dancing With A Stranger” – Sam Smith & Normani
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“ME!” – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
Best Remix:
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow
“Good As Hell” – Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande
“Higher Love” – Kygo & Whitney Houston
“Lover” – Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“The Bones” – Maren Morris featuring Hozier
“Thotiana” – Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG
“Trampoline” – SHAED featuring Zayn
“Without Me” – Halsey featuring Juice WRLD
Viel Erfolg wünschen wir!! 🎶🍀
Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten gibt es hier.
Foto: www.iheart.com