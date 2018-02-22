2018 One Million Strong Dinner benefiting Fight Colorectal Cancer – 6. Juni 2018 – Nashville/ Tennessee

Fight Colorectal Cancer cordially invites you to join us.

Annual Nashville One Million Strong Benefit Dinner

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Time: 6:30pm – 10:30pm CST

Location: City Winery, 609 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203

Special Guests: Craig Campbell and Surprise Musical Guests

The One Million Strong Benefit raises funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a national nonprofit dedicated to fighting for a cure. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women combined in the U.S. All proceeds raised at this event will support awareness, education and research efforts.

For sponsorship opportunities or group ticket sales, contact Michell Baker at (703) 407-7534 or via email at Fundraising@FightCRC.org. To find out more about Fight Colorectal Cancer, visit FightCRC.org

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-one-million-strong-dinner-benefiting-fight-colorectal-cancer-tickets-30911194214